A Public School District Took Middle Schoolers to a Drag Show Without Telling Their Parents | Opinion

Read full article on original website
T Dog
2d ago
No excuses, administrators need to be held accountable and school personal who didn't remove students when they realized what what going on and didn't remove students, knowing how controversial this issue is, should also be held accountable.
Reply(1)
39
kam m.
2d ago
As a Missoirinresident, I am sickened that this is even a remote thought in the heads of 'educators'. Any person in that school system who was voted in, and condones this should be recalled in an regency session.
Reply(4)
29
Douglas
3d ago
How is that legal. Forget about where they went! My kids cannot go Anywhere where unless I sign a form a day before!
Reply
42
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Related
933kwto.com
Drag Queen Controversy with Columbia Public Schools
Missouri’s GOP Attorney General has sent a second letter to Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood regarding last Thursday’s drag queen controversy. Attorney General Andrew Bailey says CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood cares more about indoctrination than about education. General Bailey writes, in part: “You have betrayed the...
Jefferson City School District announces Houf will be new CCHS principal
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ The Jefferson City School District announced in a Thursday press release that Beth Houf will be the next principal of Capital City High School. Houf previously was the principal at Fulton Middle School principal and was named the National Association of Secondary School Principals’ National Principal of the Year in 2022. The post Jefferson City School District announces Houf will be new CCHS principal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Drag Queen Protest At State Capitol Was In Response To Gender Affirming Bills
Drag Queens in full makeup and their advocates rallied in Jefferson City on Tuesday to protest against bills that would affect transgender kids. They assembled to protest bills coming out of the Missouri legislature that would ban so called “gender affirming’ treatments for trans kids as well as restrict who could and could not play on boys and girls’ athletic teams.
comomag.com
The Big Boom has arrived in COMO
Aging in place programs stave off higher-cost options. Not long after the start of the 21st century, social service executives, policymakers, and healthcare officials began routinely using the word “tsunami” to describe an impending influx of older Americans into their systems. That tsunami and a higher — if...
kwos.com
Numerous central Missouri school districts canceling school on Wednesday, due to snow
The winter storm that’s beginning to impact mid-Missouri has already forced a number of school districts in the 939 the Eagle listening area to cancel classes for Wednesday. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for all of mid-Missouri took effect at 9 tonight. It runs through 6 pm on Wednesday.
KMOV
Advocates protest ‘anti-LGBTQ’ bills in Missouri legislature
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - LGBTQ advocates protested in St. Louis and Jefferson City over proposed legislation they say targets that specific demographic. On Tuesday, several LGBTQ rights advocates rallied through The Grove over several bills limiting LGBTQ exposure in Missouri. The ACLU reported Missouri lawmakers have filed 30 anti-LGBTQ bills,...
Columbia rape suspect’s bond set at $1 million during Friday hearing
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A Boone County judge gave a Columbia rape suspect a $1 million cash-only bond at a hearing on Friday. Judge Kevin Crane gave Travis Birkhead, 37, the chance to post a bond to get out of the Boone County Jail. Birkhead, of Columbia, previously had no bond while he faces charges The post Columbia rape suspect’s bond set at $1 million during Friday hearing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man accused of pulling gun on woman after kicking in door in April 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man who was recently accused of pulling a gun on an employee at a Downtown bar had more charges filed for an alleged incident that occurred last year. Jonathan Dowell, 23, has been charged with first-degree burglary, armed-criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon stemming from an incident on The post Columbia man accused of pulling gun on woman after kicking in door in April 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION RECOGNIZES SEVERAL INDIVIDUALS DURING ANNUAL MEETING
The Missouri Soybean Association (MSA) showcased seven legislators and advocates for their steadfast leadership to the soybean industry during its annual meeting in Jefferson City. Several of the individuals recognized are from the KMMO listening area. Each of these individuals serve as a voice for the farmers MSA strives to protect.
myozarksonline.com
Lake Ozark woman charged with domestic assault
A Lake Ozark woman is facing multiple charges following an incident at her home on Ridgecrest Circle on January 18th. According to the report from Camden County, when they arrived on the scene they found Alexis Whitaker in the parking lot screaming and in a highly intoxicated state. Whitaker was reportedly combative and swung at the deputy. At the same time, the victim of an alleged assault came to the door of the apartment but said she was afraid of Whitaker and went back inside. When the officer spoke with the victim she said they got into an argument and Whitaker grabbed her by the neck, and also threatened her with a kitchen knife, before stabbing herself in the stomach, causing a laceration. While being subdued by law enforcement, Whitaker reportedly began striking her head against the pavement multiple times. After Whitaker was taken into custody she was transported to an area hospital and was sedated. Whitaker has since been charged with domestic assault, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest. She is being held without bond.
kjluradio.com
Two detained when drug-related search warrant served in Belle
Two people are detained when authorities serve a narcotics-related search warrant in Belle. The Maries County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant last night in the 300 block of Alvarado Avenue. Further information will be provided later.
krcgtv.com
Columbia police seek two after a fight with a weapon early Saturday
Columbia police were looking for two people after a fight with a weapon early Saturday morning. Police tweeted that it happened at 12:45 am in the 100 block of South 9th Street. Anyone who has information about the identity of the two people or the incident should contact the police...
Linn man sentenced to four years in DOC for child molestation
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections last week for fourth-degree child molestation. Gerald Rodgers, 48, pleaded guilty to child molestation on Nov. 22. He was sentenced Jan. 19 at the Cole County Courthouse. He will be given credit for any time served. He was The post Linn man sentenced to four years in DOC for child molestation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Funeral is Saturday for JCMO MU student who was murdered last week
A Saturday funeral is set for the University of Missouri student from Jefferson City who was murdered last week. 21 – year old Samuel ‘Sammy’ Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences. Visitation will be Saturday from 10-noon, with a funeral afterwards at Trimble Funeral Home in...
Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City
A man suffered minor injuries after he had a medical emergency and his SUV ended up on its roof Thursday. The post Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
UDDATED: Toddler found wandering just west of Sedalia, sheriff searching for caregivers
UPDATE: The mother has been located. The Pettis County Sheriff takes to social media Tuesday to try and find the caregivers of a two-year-old boy. Sheriff Brad Anders reported the boy, who they’re estimating is around two, was found walking in Country Club Estates. The department asks anyone who’s missing a child to contact police at 660-827-0052.
kjluradio.com
One person extricated following car/semi collision near Boone/Callaway County line
A Fulton woman escapes serious injuries when she sideswipes a semi in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Melody Kosmatka, 47, was driving on Route WW, near the Callaway County line on Thursday afternoon, when she crossed the centerline, striking the side of the truck. The impact forced the semi off the road where it struck a fence.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
126K+
Post
1106M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 103