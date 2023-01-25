Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."Sherif SaadCalifornia State
Why there has been a huge increase in mass shootings in the USSherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
7 people have died in another California mass shooting in Half Moon Bay.Sherif SaadHalf Moon Bay, CA
sanjoseinside.com
Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow
Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
State housing law fizzles in San Jose
One year after a state law aimed at increasing housing supply went into effect, the destruction of single-family neighborhood character that many of the bill’s opponents raised alarms about has not yet come to pass. Senate Bill 9 effectively ended exclusionary single-family zoning statewide, allowing homeowners in some long...
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
californiaglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Predicts Drastic Downturns In The San Jose, San Diego Housing Markets In 2023
According to a new report by investment bank Goldman Sachs, both the San Diego and San Jose housing markets are likely to see massive declines housing prices this year, with 25% decreases predicted and prices likely to be similar to where they were during the Great Recession in the late 2000’s.
California witness describes fast-moving rectangle crossing evening sky
A California witness at Halfmoon Bay reported watching a fast-moving, rectangle-shaped object in the evening sky at 6:48 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ksro.com
Bay Area Gas Station Owner Given Half-Million-Dollar Fine
The owner of gas stations in Sonoma County and six other Bay Area counties must pay a half-a-million-dollar fine as part of a settlement. Alam and Faizan Corporation is accused of breaking state environmental laws. The corporation owns the Chevron gas station on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa. Prosecutors say they failed to adequately install, monitor, operate and calibrate equipment on-site designed to detect leaks in underground gas storage tanks, putting surface and groundwater at risk. The corporation is also accused of failing to comply with laws regulating hazardous waste and hazardous materials at certain stations. Finally, it allegedly failed to label fuel dispensers with the correct octane rating and price per gallon, and falsely advertised the sale of lower-octane gas as higher-octane at some stations.
indybay.org
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
More than a million undocumented immigrants gained driver’s licenses in California
Seven years after the Safe and Responsible Drivers Act gave undocumented residents a license to drive, the state is ready to expand its impact, but the law still has detractors.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells for $1.8 million in San Jose
A house built in 1958 located in the 2000 block of Rosswood Drive in San Jose has a new owner. The 1,474-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 3, 2023 for $1,810,000, or $1,228 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 6,500-square-foot lot.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
Silicon Valley
A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm
With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
Morgan Hill Times
State Water Project increases local allocations in wake of winter storms
In the wake of a series of powerful winter storms that lashed California for three weeks in January, the state announced Jan. 26 that it will deliver more water than expected from its major storage and delivery system. All 29 public water agencies—serving 27 million people—that pull water from the...
Earthquakes, storms force closure of one of California's most popular roads
The storms and earthquakes that have rocked California in recent weeks have resulted in the closure of one of the state’s most often-used roads.
Goldman Sachs says Bay Area city likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
Goldman Sachs is predicting dark days in 2023 for some of the pandemic's red-hot U.S. housing markets.
San Francisco Bay stunned under a blanket of fog on Friday
It looked as if a baker had spread whipped cream across the bay.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Silicon Valley
Shuttered San Jose drug store site lands a local real estate buyer
SAN JOSE — A shuttered drug store site that’s one of the anchors of a San Jose retail center has been bought by a local real estate investment group. The just-bought retail building is the site of a former CVS drug store and pharmacy at 1685 Tully Road.
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orange
A California witness at Santa Barbara reported watching an orange glow that lit up the sky followed by a bright, orange-colored object rising upwards at 3:47 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'Deplorable' living conditions at Half Moon Bay mushroom farm where multiple farmworkers were killed
"Horrible. Horrific. Deplorable conditions. We saw what basically looked like sheds. Storage containers that people were living in. No insulation. No running water. " However, the farm says this is inaccurate.
Santa Clara County ambulance service scrutinized
Santa Clara County will soon solicit a new contract for ambulance services, and one local fire chief is pushing to change the model. In a letter sent to the county’s Health and Hospital Committee last November, San Jose Fire Chief Robert Sapien lambasted the county’s current structure, where a private company is contracted for ambulance and paramedic services. The fire chief said the model is outdated and doesn’t incentivize the private provider to respond on time, pointing to the county’s current provider American Medical Response (AMR). The system also doesn’t give fire departments, who rely on AMR’s services during emergencies, any say over the company’s operation.
