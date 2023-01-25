ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanjoseinside.com

Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow

Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

State housing law fizzles in San Jose

One year after a state law aimed at increasing housing supply went into effect, the destruction of single-family neighborhood character that many of the bill’s opponents raised alarms about has not yet come to pass. Senate Bill 9 effectively ended exclusionary single-family zoning statewide, allowing homeowners in some long...
SAN JOSE, CA
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ksro.com

Bay Area Gas Station Owner Given Half-Million-Dollar Fine

The owner of gas stations in Sonoma County and six other Bay Area counties must pay a half-a-million-dollar fine as part of a settlement. Alam and Faizan Corporation is accused of breaking state environmental laws. The corporation owns the Chevron gas station on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa. Prosecutors say they failed to adequately install, monitor, operate and calibrate equipment on-site designed to detect leaks in underground gas storage tanks, putting surface and groundwater at risk. The corporation is also accused of failing to comply with laws regulating hazardous waste and hazardous materials at certain stations. Finally, it allegedly failed to label fuel dispensers with the correct octane rating and price per gallon, and falsely advertised the sale of lower-octane gas as higher-octane at some stations.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells for $1.8 million in San Jose

A house built in 1958 located in the 2000 block of Rosswood Drive in San Jose has a new owner. The 1,474-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 3, 2023 for $1,810,000, or $1,228 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 6,500-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm

With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
SAN JOSE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

State Water Project increases local allocations in wake of winter storms

In the wake of a series of powerful winter storms that lashed California for three weeks in January, the state announced Jan. 26 that it will deliver more water than expected from its major storage and delivery system. All 29 public water agencies—serving 27 million people—that pull water from the...
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County ambulance service scrutinized

Santa Clara County will soon solicit a new contract for ambulance services, and one local fire chief is pushing to change the model. In a letter sent to the county’s Health and Hospital Committee last November, San Jose Fire Chief Robert Sapien lambasted the county’s current structure, where a private company is contracted for ambulance and paramedic services. The fire chief said the model is outdated and doesn’t incentivize the private provider to respond on time, pointing to the county’s current provider American Medical Response (AMR). The system also doesn’t give fire departments, who rely on AMR’s services during emergencies, any say over the company’s operation.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy