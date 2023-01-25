Read full article on original website
Jack Hertz
3d ago
They really should not let the guy speak, every time he gets off track, either cant read the teleprompter or is just so over loaded that he cant remember his name.
Reply(10)
206
grey wolf
3d ago
What's the difference between humans and animals. animals would never let the weakest one to lead the pack
Reply(29)
400
Steph Jean
3d ago
Biden is a complete disaster. Our southern border is in total chaos and our people are are suffering because of his horrific America LAST agenda but we keep sending our tax dollars to Ukraine for his money laundering business. Biden hates America.
Reply(3)
153
Related
Son of George Soros has made repeated trips to Biden White House, scored invite to state dinner
The son of left-wing billionaire and philanthropist George Soros has made repeated visits to President Joe Biden's White House as he boosts Democrats with campaign donations and has promoted his frequent meetings with Democratic politicians, records show.
The One Detail That Could Condemn Biden
The president is continuing to face pressure over the classified materials found at his home and at an office in Washington D.C. he previously used.
coinchapter.com
US President Joe Biden Caught in Fresh Corruption Scandal Involving Chinese Donors
US President Joe Biden is involved in a fresh corruption scandal. His think-tank. the Penn Biden Center, received millions of dollars from unknown Chinese donors. Several classified documents were found at the said think-tank. Did the Chinese get them in return for the donations?. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — US President Joe...
Biden Having Classified Files Isn't the 'Real Scandal', Edward Snowden Says
Whistleblowers are punished much more severely than government officials when it comes to obtaining and leaking classified documents, Snowden added.
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Breakfast Club show erupts after hosts suggest Biden has dementia: 'I saw him talking to a ghost'
Charlamagne tha God sparred with former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross over whether President Biden was suffering from "dementia" and should run again in 2024.
Biden believes Secret Service 'lying' about White House dog bite incident, claims agents are pro-'MAGA': Book
A new book promises to reveal details about President Joe Biden’s distrust of his Secret Service agents, especially around his prized German shepherd, Major.
Joe Biden's Approval Rating Keeps Going Up and Up
Biden's approval has risen to 49.1 percent, according to a new poll.
Breaking ranks, Macron’s gift of tanks to Ukraine puts Western alliance under pressure to give Zelensky what he needs to end the war
The French president’s move heightens the pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to approve allies’ transfer of German-built Leopard battle tanks.
Can Joe Biden Be Removed Under Classified Documents Law?
President Joe Biden is facing questions after classified documents were found in his possession at two locations, one of which is his home in Delaware.
msn.com
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
An audience member blamed "White people" for committing genocide, "demanding" drugs from cartels and carrying out mass shootings in an attempt to defend illegal immigration during a heated debate on "Dr. Phil" Wednesday. Amid a discussion about the crisis at the border, Dr. Phil turned to National Border Patrol Council...
Karine Jean-Pierre mistakenly refers to Kamala Harris as ‘the president’ during press conference
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre slipped up during a Wednesday afternoon press conference, accidentally referring to Kamala Harris as "the president."
msn.com
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections. The president's son was staying at one of Joe Biden's residences where classified documents were recently found....
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
msn.com
Biden clashes with Peter Doocy after he’s asked why classified documents were next to his Corvette
Joe Biden clashed with a Fox News reporter after he was asked why classified documents had been found stored next to his Corvette sports car. The president tussled with the conservative channel’s Peter Doocy after the White House admitted that Mr Biden’s personal lawyers had found the Obama-era items stored in the garage of his home.
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
msn.com
Democrat leadership leaves Adam Schiff hanging on call for intelligence assessment of Biden's classified docs
Democratic leadership in the House and Senate left colleague Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., hanging Monday as they remained silent on whether they supported his call for an intelligence assessment concerning the classified documents that were mishandled by President Joe Biden. "I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing...
Joy Behar admits that Biden’s answer to Doocy on documents ‘did not help him’
"The View" co-host admitted President Biden's answer to Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy did not dispel concerns about mishandling classified documents.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
126K+
Post
1106M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 333