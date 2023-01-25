ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Hertz
3d ago

They really should not let the guy speak, every time he gets off track, either cant read the teleprompter or is just so over loaded that he cant remember his name.

Reply(10)
206
grey wolf
3d ago

What's the difference between humans and animals. animals would never let the weakest one to lead the pack

Reply(29)
400
Steph Jean
3d ago

Biden is a complete disaster. Our southern border is in total chaos and our people are are suffering because of his horrific America LAST agenda but we keep sending our tax dollars to Ukraine for his money laundering business. Biden hates America.

Reply(3)
153
