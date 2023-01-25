ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks

By Stephen Neukam, The Hill
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cbsmj_0kRCnijv00

( The Hill ) – Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has introduced a bill that would ban members of Congress from trading and owning stocks, using the name of his legislation to take a jab at Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Hawley on Tuesday introduced the Pelosi Act — or the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments Act — renewing a legislative push to curtail stock trading by lawmakers that has failed over the last few years.

“Members of Congress and their spouses shouldn’t be using their position to get rich on the stock market,” Hawley tweeted in announcing his bill.

The GOP senator previously introduced legislation last year seeking to ban lawmakers and their spouses from holding stocks or making new transactions while in office.

Photos show NBC4 blocked on Reynoldsburg police computers

The Hill has reached out to Pelosi’s office for comment.

Hawley, like a number of other Republicans, has focused on the former Speaker and her family in pushing to ban stock trading by members of Congress.

Last year Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, sold millions of dollars worth of shares of a computer chipmaker as the House prepared to vote on a bill focused on domestic chip manufacturing. A spokesman for Pelosi said at the time that he sold the shares at a loss.

Members of both parties signaled interest in legislation barring stock trades after then-Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who at the time was chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, unloaded stocks at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Securities and Exchange Commission recently closed a probe of his trading activities without taking action.

Blizzard of ’78: The devastating snowstorm that paralyzed Ohio for days

Lawmakers have yet to be able to come up with a plan that garners enough support from both sides of the aisle to get a bill through Congress. Democrats in 2022 scrapped a plan to vote on such legislation before the midterm elections, even after Pelosi reversed course and expressed openness to colleagues voting for stock trading reform.

Along with Hawley’s bill, a bipartisan duo in the House has introduced a bill this year on the topic. Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Chip Roy (R-Texas) introduced the Trust in Congress Act this month , marking the third time the pair have introduced the legislation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel

Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) vow to block Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from sitting on the House Foreign Affairs Committee has hit an early snag: He may not have the votes to do it. Omar, one of three Muslims in Congress, has been a controversial figure on Capitol Hill for her sharp criticisms of the Israeli […]
NBC4 Columbus

House lawmakers launch ‘Congressional Dads Caucus’

House lawmakers launched the “Congressional Dads Caucus” on Thursday, vowing to advocate for policies that will assist working-class families — including paid family leave and the expanded child tax credit. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) — who drew headlines earlier this month when he brought his baby son, Hodges, to the House floor during the Speaker’s race […]
NBC4 Columbus

12-year-old boy found after missing from north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have found a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing in north Columbus. Josiah Jayuan Henderson, 12, was reported missing Wednesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Henderson was recovered by family at his school on Thursday morning, authorities said. When missing on Wednesday, police said Henderson has black hair, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

$500K bond set for man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus made man a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13 years old. Simeon Turner, 31, received a $500,000 bond on Friday after he was arrested on Monday for raping a 12-year-old girl on Sept. 4, 2022. The judge noted […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Women accused of stealing products from Easton store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two women they say went to a store at Easton and stole two full shopping carts worth of merchandise. Police say that on Jan. 13 just after 1 p.m., two women were seen entering a store on the 3700 block of Easton Market and filled two […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Schiff jumps into California Senate race

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) officially launched his bid for the Senate on Thursday, making him the second entrant in the Democratic battle to potentially replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). “The fight for our democracy and working families is part of the same struggle. Because if our democracy isn’t delivering for Americans, they’ll look for alternatives, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police officer cleared in federal suit in 2016 killing of boy, 13

Columbus police officer cleared in federal suit in 2016 killing of boy, 13. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XZJeCI. Columbus police officer cleared in federal suit in …. Columbus police officer cleared in federal suit in 2016 killing of boy, 13. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XZJeCI. Children’s Tylenol shortage hits Ohio shelves. A winter...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases are sticking around at a new level

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 8,155 new COVID-19 cases, keeping cases at their recent low levels. Weekly COVID-19 cases previously fell below 8,000 for the first time since the week of April 15, 2022, when ODH reported just 6,890. The state was quick to bounce back up above 8,000 in […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

One shot dead in South Central Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after being shot in South Central Hilltop Thursday evening. At about 7:45 p.m., Columbus police went to the 2400 block of Eakin Road near Hilltonia Park for a reported shooting, dispatchers said. Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene. Police have blocked off a residence on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy