ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida students threaten lawsuit against DeSantis over African American studies rejection

By Cheyanne M. Daniels
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48BR1M_0kRCmW8I00

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said Wednesday that three Florida high school students are ready to file a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over his rejection of an Advanced Placement (AP) African American studies pilot program in the state.

“Will we let Governor DeSantis or anybody exterminate Black history in the classrooms across America?” Crump asked at a press conference in the Florida Senate. “What this really is about is saying you cannot exterminate us. You cannot exterminate our culture and you can never exterminate the value of our children to this world.”

Wednesday’s announcement was to “give DeSantis notice” that should he not allow the course to be run in classrooms, three students — Elijah Edwards, Victoria McQueen and Juliette Heckman — will be the lead plaintiffs in a lawsuit against him.

“Stealing the right for students to gather knowledge on a history that many want to know about because it’s a political agenda goes to show that some don’t want this — the horrors this country has done to African Americans — to finally come to light,” McQueen said.

“Also, when students learn ‘all the basics,’ students learn just enough to get by, but don’t have to consider the trauma that will forever be engraved in this country’s history,” she added. “My Floridian classmates and I are being deprived by not getting this course, and we feel that we should be able to make the decision of whether or not to take a[n] Advanced Placement African American history.”

In addition to the three students, Crump was joined by Florida House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell (D); Fedrick Ingram, secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Teachers; Florida Legislative Black Caucus Chairwoman Dianne Hart, state Sen. Shevrin Jones (D); and David Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition.

“By rejecting the African American history pilot program, Ron DeSantis clearly demonstrated he wants to dictate whose story does and doesn’t belong,” said Driskell. “He is undermining the rights of parents and students to make the best decisions for themselves. He wants to say that I don’t belong. He wants to say you don’t belong.”

The Florida Department of Education sent a lette r to the College Board , which administers the AP exams, earlier this month saying that “the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”

The department’s key concerns with the course included the topics of intersectionality, Black Queer Studies, the Black Lives Matter movement, Black Feminist Literary Thought, the reparations movement and the Black Study and Black Struggle in the 21st Century.

Key readings by Kimberlé Crenshaw, the “founder” of intersectionality, Angela Davis, a “self-avowed Communist and Marxist,” Roderick Ferguson, Leslie Kay Jones, bell hooks and Robin D.G. Kelley also were reportedly cause for concern.

Despite backlash from across the country , DeSantis, who is said to be considering a 2024 White House bid, this week defended the decision , saying at a press conference the state wants “education, not indoctrination.”

But according to attorney Craig Whisenhunt, in 2010 a Republican-led government in Arizona similarly tried to limit Mexican American studies courses in the state before a federal court disallowed the policy.

“The government doesn’t get to entangle itself in the education of students when it comes to a point of view,” Whisenhunt said. “There are equal protections under the law, and this effort by the governor disproportionately affects only some. There are protections to content-oriented speech, and this only intends to limit some content: the content that applies to African American studies and African American students’ histories, our Black communities.”

The College Board told The Hill on Wednesday that it will release an updated version to the AP course as part of ongoing revisions to the program.

Though the statement did not specify what spurred the changes, DeSantis’s office has taken credit for the change.

“Thanks to @GovRonDeSantis’ principled stand for education over identity politics, the College Board will be revising the course for the entire nation,” said press secretary Bryan Griffin on Twitter Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Efforts to legalize marijuana in Ohio are renewed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lawmakers in the buckeye state are discussing legalizing recreational marijuana. The issue was blocked from last November’s ballot but could reappear soon. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reintroduced an activist-led piece of legislation that if passed would legalize, tax, and regulate adult use of...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio city rewrites abortion ban, advocacy groups end lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Groups advocating for professional social workers and abortion rights said they have succeeded in forcing a small Ohio city to significantly narrow its ban on conducting or recommending abortions and so have ended their legal challenge. The lawsuit by the National Association of Social Workers and the Abortion Fund of Ohio argued […]
LEBANON, IN
WDTN

Ohio House speaker asserts leadership, dismisses rival group

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens is asserting that he controls his caucus and its campaign coffers, despite claims to the contrary by an unyielding, rival GOP group. It’s the latest chapter in a saga of infighting among the legislative chamber’s Republican supermajority that is calling into question how lawmakers will function in the two-year […]
OHIO STATE
WTHR

Bill would make secretly tracking someone illegal in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — State legislators have filed multiple bills that would make tracking someone with a GPS device without their knowledge a crime in Indiana. The legislation is motivated by escalating cases of stalking and domestic violence using tracking devices like Apple AirTags. Senate Bill 83 would create the crime...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

1st legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and Star Buds.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients

The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients. In June 2022, the board charged Mint Pharmacy and Skin Clinic of Florida with dispensing prescription drugs solely on the basis of an Internet questionnaire; failing to provide counseling before a prescription order is […] The post Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WDTN

Woman pleads guilty to mailing poison to Trump, Texas officials

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — A dual Canadian and France citizen pleaded guilty Wednesday to mailing deadly ricin to then-President Donald Trump and eight Texas law enforcement officials, authorities announced. Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 55, pleaded guilty to charges of prohibitions with respect to biological weapons, federal records...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy