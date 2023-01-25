Troopers Arrest Two Men for Felony Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

The Delaware State Police have arrested two men on felony drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred in Dagsboro yesterday morning.

On January 24, 2023, at approximately 8:10 a.m., troopers were on patrol on Nine Foot Road west of Blackberry Road when they observed a black 2012 Chrysler 300 with dark window tinting traveling eastbound on Nine Foot Road at a high rate of speed. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the sedan and contacted the two occupants, identified as driver Tevin Smith and passenger Brian Bell . Troopers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car, and both Smith and Bell were asked to exit the vehicle at the scene. A search of the Chrysler led to the discovery of approximately 6.37 grams of packaged suspected heroin and approximately 2.38 grams of marijuana. Smith and Bell were subsequently taken into custody without incident.

Smith and Bell were taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:

Tevin Smith , 32, of Ellendale, Delaware:

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts

Possession of Marijuana

Traffic offenses

Smith was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,503 secured bond.

Brian Bell , 35, of Wilmington, Delaware:

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts

Possession of Marijuana

Bell was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,501 secured bond.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 012523 1431

-End-

