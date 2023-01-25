Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
Pawtucket/Central Falls T Station Lacks Design–Architecture Critic Morgan
In 1952 Dwight Eisenhower’s presidential campaign train stopped in at the Pawtucket/Central Falls railroad station in this once important urban nexus. Within a decade, the station closed, and by 1981 rail service to the dying towns was discontinued altogether. So, the opening of a new Pawtucket/Central Falls MBTA commuter station is very welcome news. Add that this stop on the T’s Providence line is a RIPTA hub, and we have the makings of a real economic shot in the arm for this part of the Blackstone Valley–one with more likely concrete results than a phantom soccer stadium.
GoLocalProv
Providence: The Capital of Litter
Political campaigns often cite decaying quality of life issues as a catalyst for voting for change. As a new government in the city of Providence takes hold, residents are seeking true leadership that encourages community buy-in, community support and community input to stem the degradation of neighborhoods. The lack of any snow cover so far this winter presents a less-than-picturesque landscape within the city of Providence’s urban neighborhoods. As one walks or drives along many a street, last fall’s decaying brown leaf litter scatters along pavement edges, swirling like tumbleweeds amid a potpourri of litter. In my North End neighborhood of Providence -- a collage of commercial, industrial, and residential settings -- litter (in the form of fast-food packaging, alcohol containers, tobacco products, even household trash) is an ever-present and visual blight no matter what the season.
Turnto10.com
Breeze hoping to fill jobs as T.F. Green base nears
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Breeze Airways is looking for pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and more as it tries to staff up its new Rhode Island crew base. Breeze's new crew base at T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick opens March 29, and will house Breeze planes overnight, rather than having aircraft flying in and out. Plans for the operations hub were announced back in August.
Confreda Farms owner, Vincent Confreda, dies at 90
Vincent, owner of the Rhode Island staple Confreda Greenhouses & Farms, died Saturday after battling skin cancer.
johnstonsunrise.net
Hospital work begins on Hartford Avenue in Johnston
Johnston’s healthcare sector is booming. Although construction is clogging one of the town’s central arteries, the temporary pain may be worth it down the road, according to local elected officials. A Johnston police cruiser was parked in the center of Hartford Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police kept an eye...
Buonanno resigns from RI Convention Center after daughter ran against McKee
The president of the AFL-CIO relayed the governor's request, according to the outgoing chairman.
tourcounsel.com
Warwick Mall | Shopping mall in Rhode Island
Warwick Mall, offers you wide spaces, a pleasant atmosphere, good restaurants to taste, and many stores in Rhode Island to go shopping. In this shopping center you will find department stores, good prices, and areas to share with family and friends. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Old...
nrinow.news
Mohegan Bridge reopens in Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE – After nearly two years of detours, accidents and a myriad of complaints regarding changes in traffic, the Mohegan Bridge reopened for two-way traffic on Friday, Jan. 27. The bridge, which carries Route 102 over the Branch River, provides a main route between Burrillville and points both north...
Newport Restaurant Ranks on Yelp’s New Best in U.S. List
The reviews are in and a new list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. has been released by Yelp, with a Newport hot spot breaking in for the very first time. I love lists like Yelp's Top 100 restaurants, because they are based on diners actual reviews and not a food critic or influencer. People who eat out love the food and experience they had so much, that they have to go home and tell everyone else about how amazing it was.
Breeze Airways to hire 250 workers at TF Green
The airline announced last summer that it's setting up a base of operations at the airport.
newportthisweek.com
The Battle at Fort Adams is Ongoing
For nearly 20 years, volunteers have been fighting a battle at Fort Adams. Their weapons include chainsaws, weed whackers, mowers and lots of human muscle. During a past cleanup (seen here), volunteers labor to remove excess vegetation at the fort. What no enemy has ever tried, Mother Nature has done her best to tear it down. Vegetation grew unchecked in many areas of the sprawling fort complex in the decades after the State of Rhode Island took it over from the Army in 1965. Many of the fortifications and gun emplacements had become inaccessible, covered with weeds, vines, shrubs and trees. Plants sprouted from the mortar in the stone walls, damaging structures that were built in the decades before the Civil War.
Heroux Pitches Second Option for New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail Closure
Just over one week after Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight that he had a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail, he hosted Massachusetts lawmakers for a tour of the 135-year-old jail and the facilities on the main campus in Dartmouth. The first Ash...
independentri.com
South Kingstown Town Council votes to cease plowing private roads
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to direct town staff to discontinue plowing and grading of over 70 miles of private roads, and to notice the affected residents that the services will stop, beginning in September 2023. Councilwoman Jessica Rose said the...
Cliff Ponte Considering a Fall River City Council Comeback
Two years after launching an unsuccessful bid for Mayor of Fall River, former City Council President Cliff Ponte says he is considering a run for the council once more. Ponte served six years on the city council, four as the body's president, and nearly three months as acting mayor when Jasiel Correia took a leave of absence from October 15, 2019, until his term expired on January 6. 2020.
NECN
Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones
Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
nerej.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges 260,150 s/f lease for Martignetti Cos.
Taunton, MA Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a 260,150 s/f lease for Ferguson Plumbing Supply at the Taunton Trade Center located at 300 Charles F. Colton Rd. Cushman & Wakefield’s Phillip Verre, Rob Byrne, Pete Whoriskey and Paul Leone represented the landlord, Martignetti Companies, in the transaction. The tenant was represented by CBRE.
These 12 Mass. restaurants and chefs are James Beard Awards semifinalists
"An exhilarating moment." It’s a celebratory time for the Massachusetts restaurant scene. The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists today. Twelve Massachusetts restaurants and chefs were included in the list, which recognizes “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries,” according to a press release. While nominees will be shared on March 29, the final winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
GoLocalProv
NEW: Three RI Chefs Named James Beard Award Semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards — and three Rhode Island chefs are on the list. The local mentions in “Best Chef Northeast” are Robert Andreozzi at Pizza Marvin in Providence; Milena Pagán at Little Sister,...
Coventry mulls combining 3 elementary schools
Coventry is considering a proposal that would merge three of the town's elementary schools into one newly-constructed building
Danielle North looks back on her time at WPRI 12
After almost 25 years at WPRI 12, Danielle North has signed off for the final time.
