7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyOakland, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Oakland Based Music Collective Supports Musicians Through Community And MentorshipVince MartellacciOakland, CA
Vegan McDonald’s Dupe Now Open in San FranciscoVegOut MagazineSan Francisco, CA
peralta.edu
ACCJC Reaffirms Accreditation for All Four Colleges
We are thrilled to announce that earlier today, we were informed that the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (“ACCJC,” or the “Commission”) has acted to reaffirm accreditation for Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College, and Merritt College. This news underscores the Colleges’ and District’s continued commitment to providing quality academic, career, and student support programs to the communities we serve.
indybay.org
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Oakland, CA. - While Oakland may not get as much attention as the city across the Bay (San Fransisco) or nearby Silicon Valley, the city still offers residents and newcomers excellent career opportunities that come with competitive salaries.
sanjoseinside.com
Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow
Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
Eater
This Massive Peninsula Food Hall Will Close Temporarily and Lay Off 45 Employees
In Los Altos, State Street Market will cut its contract with Bon Appetit Management Co., meaning about 45 employees will be laid off. The news comes as the food hall plans to shut down for a few weeks, reopening with new vendors and, obviously, new staff. The San Francisco Business Times reports the closure will last through February and into March. Bon Appetit Management Co. is the same company whose employees work at Oracle Park and Chase Center amongst other venues. Bon Appetit said in a public notice that “many” of the terminated staff will be offered roles at other sites.
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed’s Former Nonprofit Gets Millions From City While Flouting State Law
The nonprofit that helped launch San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s political career appears to have violated state law by receiving millions of dollars in city funds while being legally barred from doing so. The African American Art & Culture Complex is currently listed as “delinquent” on the state’s Registry...
San Ramon Valley High School issues apology for racist remark made by student during basketball game
According to a statement from Principal Whitney Cottrell, the students used racist language toward a member of the Dublin High School team while he was shooting a free throw.
Police in South San Francisco investigating incident at El Camino High
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco is conducting an investigation at El Camino High School Friday following an incident that led the school to be locked down, according to authorities.Police posted the tweet on the department's Twitter account at around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the investigation at the South San Francisco public high school located at 1320 Mission Road.The tweet said officers were conducting an active investigation at the school and indicated that the campus had been on lockdown, though specifics regarding the investigation and the reason behind the school campus being secured.Police confirmed that there was no threat at the school and that students were being released from their classrooms. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release more details.
indybay.org
The strange case of the 2022 Oakland mayor’s race
The strange case of the 2022 Oakland mayor’s race. Oakland - Reportedly, on November 22, 2022, Loren Taylor concedes his loss in the Oakland mayor race to Sheng Thao, but denounces the rank choice voting system used in Oakland. In a narrow victory, on December 8, 2022, former Council...
peralta.edu
Now Accepting Applications for Trustee Area 2 Vacancy
In November, Peralta Community College District (PCCD) Trustee Kevin Jenkins was elected to represent District 6 on the Oakland city council. Trustee Jenkins vacated his seat on the Peralta Community College District Board of Trustees on January 9th, 2023, creating a Board Vacancy for Trustee Area 2. At its regular...
10 Bay Area Restaurants And Chefs In The Running For James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation has released its semifinalists for the coveted 2023 chef and restaurant awards. Bay Area foodies rejoice, because there’s a local restaurant in the running for every single category! The final James Beard Award nominees will be announced on March 29th and winners will be revealed on June 5th. But for now, we have plenty of time to peruse the Bay Area semifinalists and try them out for ourselves. Read on to learn more about the restaurants and chefs that made the cut. Get your fix of California cuisine at this new North Beach hotspot. Apart from...
Silicon Valley
Synopsys cuts more than 100 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs widen
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Synopsys has joined the widening wave of tech company layoffs by disclosing plans to slash more than 100 jobs in the Bay Area. The provider of software to help design semiconductors has told the state’s labor agency that it had decided to conduct layoffs that would terminate the jobs of workers in Mountain View and Sunnyvale.
San Francisco population declines again, hitting lowest level since 2012
Every Bay Area county declined in population last year.
oaklandside.org
Serious water damage temporarily shutters clown-themed Oakland bar
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
Silicon Valley
A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm
With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
Mumu Hot Pot Is Steaming Up for its San Francisco Debut
The Bay Area-based restaurant is coming to 2 Varela Avenue, not far from Stonestown shopping mall, and it's opening in spring 2023.
'Deplorable' living conditions at Half Moon Bay mushroom farm where multiple farmworkers were killed
"Horrible. Horrific. Deplorable conditions. We saw what basically looked like sheds. Storage containers that people were living in. No insulation. No running water. " However, the farm says this is inaccurate.
KTVU FOX 2
'Deplorable' living conditions at Half Moon Bay farm where workers allegedly paid $9 an hour
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - As new details emerge in the aftermath of the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that left seven farmworkers dead, the massacre also highlights the harsh living and working conditions that some of those farmworkers endured. Farmworkers at California Terra Garden, previously known as Mountain Mushroom...
'1.2 million pounds of nitrogen': Refineries engaged in massive chemical dump into S.F. bay
With nearly a half billion gallons of toxic wastewater spilling out of refineries across the United States every day, including into San Francisco Bay, environmental groups are urging the Environmental Protection Agency to enact stricter water pollution standards after a new analysis of EPA regulatory data revealed that the agency is failing to adequately regulate and enforce restrictions of harmful discharges. The analysis, conducted by the Environmental Integrity Project, found that the nation’s top environmental agency has not kept pace with the 1972 Clean Water...
sfstandard.com
A Young Black Trans Advocate Featured at SFMOMA Was Found Dead
Ivory Nicole Smith, a well-known Black transgender activist and entrepreneur, was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday. She was 27. A San Francisco native and Tenderloin resident, she had served as a program associate at the Transgender District and as a member of the Trans Advisory Committee with the city’s Office of Transgender Initiatives. At the time of her death, Smith was a site supervisor at the Taimon Booton Navigation Center, a trans-specific project of St. James Infirmary, the SF nonprofit that provides health care and resources to sex workers.
