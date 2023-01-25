ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Rui Hachimura Availability Updated For Wednesday’s Game Against Spurs

When will the new Laker play for the Lakers?

The newest Los Angeles Laker, 6'8" forward Rui Hachimura , did get some shots up last night pregame, but he did not quite see any on-court action for LA during a blowout 133-115 defeat to the team's crosstown rival, the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN , Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham indicated last night that Hachimura is set to suit up for his new club tonight against one of the worst teams in the NBA, the San Antonio Spurs.

Ham didn't actually say the Spurs were one of the worst teams in the NBA per se, that was me editorializing. But, you know, at 14-33, they are.

Hachimura will most likely be joined on the floor this evening by another Lakers big, Anthony Davis , who's set to play for LA for the first time December 16th. AD suffered a fractured bone spur and stress reaction in his right foot during a surprising win over the Denver Nuggets .

The 24-year-old was selected with the ninth pick in the 2019 NBA draft out of Gonzaga, and has struggled to stay on the floor throughout his four seasons thus far. For his career, he's averaging 13 points on .479/.356/.776 shooting splits, 5.1 boards and 1.4 dimes a night. As far as LA concerned, he's another skilled big body on a team that's several lacking those. Perhaps most importantly for the Lakers, Hachimura has made 41.3% of his catch-and-shoot three-point takes over the course of the last two seasons.

He can play either forward position on offense, though he's more of a four, which also happens to be probably the best position for LA All-Star LeBron James.

