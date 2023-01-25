ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dagsboro, DE

Troopers Arrest Two Men for Felony Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

By Staff Writer
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 3 days ago

The Delaware State Police have arrested two men on felony drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred in Dagsboro yesterday morning.

On January 24, 2023, at approximately 8:10 a.m., troopers were on patrol on Nine Foot Road west of Blackberry Road when they observed a black 2012 Chrysler 300 with dark window tinting traveling eastbound on Nine Foot Road at a high rate of speed. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the sedan and contacted the two occupants, identified as driver Tevin Smith and passenger Brian Bell . Troopers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car, and both Smith and Bell were asked to exit the vehicle at the scene. A search of the Chrysler led to the discovery of approximately 6.37 grams of packaged suspected heroin and approximately 2.38 grams of marijuana. Smith and Bell were subsequently taken into custody without incident.

Smith and Bell were taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f54Wa_0kRCT0FU00
Tevin Smith

Tevin Smith , 32, of Ellendale, Delaware:

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Traffic offenses

Smith was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,503 secured bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhFwF_0kRCT0FU00
Brian Bell

Brian Bell , 35, of Wilmington, Delaware:

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts
  • Possession of Marijuana

Bell was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,501 secured bond.

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:
Civilian Careers – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 012523  1431

-End-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEIEt_0kRCT0FU00

The post Troopers Arrest Two Men for Felony Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Man With a Stolen Gun

The Delaware State Police arrested 30-year-old Brandon Marshall of Dover, Delaware yesterday afternoon after he was found to be in possession of a stolen gun during a traffic stop. On […] The post Troopers Arrest Man With a Stolen Gun appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DOVER, DE
Delaware LIVE News

State Police Investigating Shots Fired at a Residence

The Delaware State Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in Seaford where an occupied home was damaged early this morning. On January 27, 2023, at approximately 12:20 […] The post State Police Investigating Shots Fired at a Residence appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
SEAFORD, DE
Shore News Network

Police investigating shooting in Seaford

SEAFORD, DE – Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Seaford early Friday morning. At around 12:20 am, a resident of Nylon Avenue reported that his home was targeted by gunfire. Whe officers arrived on scene, a 19-year-old woman said that her home had been struck by gunfire. The house was also occupied by two 21-year-old men at the time. No injuries were reported. Police found shell casings outside the home, but the investigation did not lead to any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post Police investigating shooting in Seaford appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEAFORD, DE
Shore News Network

Drunk driver found in ditch facing sixth DUI charge

MILFORD, DE- According to the Delaware State Police, a Milford man who was found by police drunk inside his vehicle after it crashed into a ditch was charged with DUI and driving while suspended. It was his sixth DUI offense. At approximately 5:08 p.m., troopers responded to the 25000 block of Bethesda Road regarding a man who was disorderly and apparently drunk. “When troopers arrived, they learned that the man, identified as Douglas Hall, had just fled from the yard on foot and returned to his Jeep, which he had driven into a nearby ditch,:” DSP said in a statement. The post Drunk driver found in ditch facing sixth DUI charge appeared first on Shore News Network.
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Seaford Home Hit by Gunfire, DSP Investigating

SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a report of someone firing shots into an occupied home in Seaford early Friday morning. Troopers responded to the 8000 block of Nylon Avenue after receiving a report of shots being fired at around 12:20 a.m. When they arrived troopers contacted a 19-year-old woman who said that her home had been struck by gunfire.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

One killed in Salisbury crash, police investigating

SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of one Tuesday morning in Salisbury. Just after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Route 50 and West Isabella Street for a reported crash with injuries. Officers arrived on scene and immediately began rendering aid to the occupants while waiting for the arrival of Salisbury Fire and EMS.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Seaford Police working to identify shoplifting suspect

SEAFORD, Del. – The Seaford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for shoplifting tools from Lowes. Police say the suspect was last seen driving a white-colored 2018 Toyota with Maryland registration 7DF6619. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked...
SEAFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

DSP Investigating Shots Fired at a Seaford Home Early Friday Morning

An occupied home was damaged by gunfire just after midnight Friday morning on Nylon Avenue in Seaford. Delaware State Police were contacted by a 19 year old woman about the incident. There were two 21 year old men in the home at the time as well – no one was injured. Police did recover numerous shell casings from the roadway and the incident remains under investigation.
SEAFORD, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Man for Sixth Offense DUI

The Delaware State Police have arrested 51-year-old Douglas Hall of Milford, Delaware for his sixth offense DUI following an investigation that occurred in Georgetown yesterday evening. On January 23, 2023, […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Sixth Offense DUI appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
MILFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATE: Dover Police Make Arrest in Connection With Manchester Square Area Shooting

UPDATE: An investigation into a shooting that occurred in the Manchester Square area has led to the arrest of 19-year-old Alexander Singletary of Dover. The investigation began on January 12th. Singletary is currently at Sussex Correctional Institute on charges that include second-degree assault and second-degree conspiracy. Original WGMD post from...
DOVER, DE
WGMD Radio

2023 Off to Deadly Start on Delaware Roads

2022 was a deadly year on Delaware roads, and this year is not off to a good start either. Delaware State Representative Ruth Briggs-King tells WGMD’s Mike Bradley about the rash of recent fatal accidents in Sussex County…. She says that with the trend of increasing traffic and the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WGMD Radio

Can You Identify a Person of Interest in Crisfield Fires?

Between September and December of last year, the Maryland State Fire Marshal has investigated several fires in the Crisfield area. The State Fire marshal’s office has now identified a person of interest in those fires and other investigations – if you can identify this man – contact the State Fire Marshal’s office at 410-713-3780 or Maryland State Police at 443-260-3700.
CRISFIELD, MD
WMDT.com

15-year-old Parkside student charged in connection to threatening note

SALISBURY, Md. – A 15-year-old has been charged in connection to a threat at a Salisbury high school last week. On Friday, January 20th, deputies were alerted to a note that was found inside of Parkside High School with a threatening message. Deputies worked closely with Wicomico County Public Schools personnel to ensure the school was safe and no harm would come to students or staff. The threat created a large area of concern for students, staff, and the community, and caused a safety response that disrupted a majority of the school day.
SALISBURY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Wanted Woman for Assault

The Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Tiffany Webb of Bridgeville, Delaware after she resisted arrest and assaulted a trooper on Saturday afternoon. On January 21, 2023, at approximately 1:34 […] The post Troopers Arrest Wanted Woman for Assault appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
WBOC

UPDATE: Victim in Monday's Fatal Accident in Seaford Identified

SEAFORD, Del. - Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal accident on Sussex Highway as George Jefferson, 69, of Hebron, Maryland. Police say Jefferson was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012...
SEAFORD, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy