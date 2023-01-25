Seahawks Must 'Become More Dynamic Up Front' in 2023, Says Pete Carroll

Looking back at another season chocked full of struggles slowing down opposing offenses, Pete Carroll identified one clear area that must be improved for the Seattle Seahawks to get back to playing elite defense next season and beyond.

RENTON, Wash. - From a big picture perspective, the 2022 season couldn't have gone much better for the Seattle Seahawks, who few expected to compete for a playoff spot after jettisoning quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Finishing with a winning record and a surprise playoff berth, Seattle boasted a top-10 scoring offense with a resurgent Geno Smith at the wheel holding his own as Wilson's heir apparent. A spectacular group of rookies contributed from day one, setting the team up for unanticipated success in a perceived rebuild season.

But as further evidenced in a 41-23 wild card loss to the 49ers, the Seahawks still have a long way to go before they return to the NFL's upper echelon as a viable Super Bowl contender. Most notably, coach Pete Carroll oversaw another disappointing season on the defensive side of the football with his team finishing 25th overall in scoring defense and a dreadful 30th defending the run, creating plenty of frustration for one of the most renowned defensive minds in the sport.

“It’s killing me, yeah, it’s killing me." Carroll told reporters in his end of season press conference. "We are going to have to become more dynamic up front, we have to. We’ve kind of been in the same mode, we have to get more production out of the guys, they have to be more of a factor. We need to make the position really competitive, if we can. We will see what we can do.”

In his various interviews putting a bow on an otherwise fruitful campaign, Carroll wasn't shy about pointing out where he thinks the Seahawks must prioritize improvement over the course of the next few months through free agency and the draft. After being swept by a San Francisco 49ers squad with a loaded front seven headlined by Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead, he understands the gap must be closed from a talent perspective to truly compete amongst the NFL's elite.

This isn't to say that Seattle doesn't have quality pieces along its defensive line and at linebacker to build around. Though he faces a lengthy road to recovery from ACL surgery, the organization remains high on Jordyn Brooks as the anchor in the middle of their defense. Edge defender Uchenna Nwosu started his tenure in Seattle with a bang producing 62 pressures, 9.5 sacks, and 12 tackles for loss while being named a Pro Bowl alternate, while Darrell Taylor finished strong to nearly hit double digit sacks himself.

Sliding inside, Shelby Harris had a strong first season with the Seahawks after being acquired as part of the Wilson trade, generating 30 pressures and four pass breakups. Quinton Jefferson stood out as one of the most disruptive interior in the league over the final month, finishing the season with a career-high 5.5 sacks and 14th overall in quarterback pressures per Pro Football Focus.

But as Carroll astutely pointed out following a quick playoff exit, the Seahawks front seven as a whole simply isn't good enough as constructed and in major need of reinforcements. Specifically, while Harris and Jefferson are steady veterans who offer extensive starting experience, neither will be held in the same breath as Aaron Donald, Chris Jones, Jeffery Simmons, Armstead, and other top tier interior defenders.

When looking at the current state of the roster, Carroll stated the obvious for anyone who has watched his team play in recent years. With seemingly every other team in the NFL having one of their own, Seattle badly needs a game wrecker in the middle capable of dominating the line of scrimmage both as a pass rusher and run defender, as such an addition would have a positive ripple effect on the rest of the unit.

“We have to rush the passer better, we have to be more of a factor when they are doubling us, we have to split double teams, and all of those things," Carroll said. "Our guys busted their tails to do it, but we need to make sure that we are more of a factor. It’s not factoring in enough for us to be really effective like we want to be, so we have to find ways to do that. ... Our guys can do it, but we need to make it more competitive as well. We need to continue to upgrade.”

Now in the midst of a critical offseason, Seattle fortunately has several options to choose from to finally address this deficiency in the trenches, though some will be far more expensive than others.

Thanks to Wilson and the Broncos transforming into a dumpster fire with a five-win season, the Seahawks hold the No. 5 overall pick in April's draft. While unlikely given the needs of teams scheduled to pick in front of them, if there's a run on quarterbacks in the top four picks, Georgia standout Jalen Carter could fall into their laps with that selection. Even if he's not there, trading down could be in the cards to pick athletic Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee while recouping additional picks.

If general manager John Schneider prefers going a different direction early in the draft, free agency could also be an alternative to cure what ails Seattle's defensive front if the front office is willing to spend. Headlining the group, Washington defensive tackle Daron Payne put everything together in 2022, registering career-highs with 11.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, and five pass deflections. Only 26 years old, if he doesn't receive the franchise tag, he could be one of the most coveted free agents on the market.

Away from Payne, long-time Eagles star Fletcher Cox could potentially be available as a short-term solution, while fellow Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave would also be an immediate upgrade as an interior rusher if he becomes a free agent. From there, the group thins out dramatically, which will surely drive up the cost for top free agents at the position.

Thinking outside of the box, Schneider could call around looking into trade opportunities. With four selections in the top 60 picks in April's draft, he has the ammunition to dangle in exchange for a player such as Simmons, who will be entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Titans. Of course, such trades would be expensive beyond simply giving up draft capital and remain improbable.

Regardless of what Schneider, Carroll, and the Seahawks choose to do, they can't afford to go into another season sticking with status quo in the defensive interior. To catch the 49ers and the rest of the league's best, while acquiring another edge rusher or two and filling the void at linebacker without Brooks stand out as other areas of need, the defense won't be able to make the necessary jump forward without adding a game-changing defensive tackle to the mix.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.