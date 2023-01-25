ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Liverpool In Negotiations To Sell Defender Before Transfer Window Closes - Sale Could Lead To A Midfielder Arriving At The Club

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

Clubs face a race against time to get deals over the line before the transfer window slams shut.

It appears that Liverpool may still be prepared to do business before the end of the transfer window next Tuesday according to a report.

The Reds shocked the football world on Boxing Day when PSV announced that they had reached an agreement with Liverpool for the sale of Cody Gakpo with the player officially registered at the start of January.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Despite calls for further reinforcements since, in particular in midfield, Jurgen Klopp and sources close to the club continue to state that any more business remains unlikely.

According to the Daily Mail , however, Liverpool are in negotiations to sell central defender Nathaniel Phillips before the end of the month.

The 25-year-old came to Liverpool's rescue during the 2020/21 season during a defensive injury crisis to help steer them into third spot and has never let the club down when called upon.

IMAGO / Sportimage

His appearances of late have been limited however with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez all seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order.

If Liverpool are successful in finding a suitable agreement for the sale of Phillips, the publication claims that it's possible the Anfield hierarchy may look to bring in another midfielder on loan before deadline day.

LFCTR Verdict

Whilst everyone at Liverpool will be sad to see Phillips go, he is deserving of a move where he gets to play regular football after the service he has given over recent years.

As to whether another loan move for a midfielder makes sense after the Arthur Melo deal at the start of September 2022 will largely depend on the profile of the player brought in, with mobility and dynamism seen as a must.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

