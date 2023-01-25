ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

TikTok Chef Resigns From DA’s Office Over Racist Tweets About Black Women

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5Z3T_0kRCMByz00
Photo: Getty Images

A TikTok-famous chef, who also served as a prosecutor for the Harris County District Attorney's office, has stepped down from his position following backlash over his racist and colorist tweets about Black women.

According to the Houston Chronicle , Waymond Wesley II , known as "Chef Way" on TikTok, announced his resignation on Tuesday (January 24) in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Although the leadership at the DA's office and I believed a path forward was possible at the outset of this situation, it has grown clear that my presence is becoming a distraction," Wesley said. "But once I saw that my presence at the DA's Office was becoming larger than the office itself and the ability of Black women, in particular, to feel protected, I knew the only correct course of action was to resign and allow the healing process to begin."

Wesley went on to provide context behind his disparaging comments about Black women, which resurfaced and went viral earlier this month. In one tweet from 2015, Wesley said "I see no difference," when comparing a Black woman to a trash landfill.

“Seven years ago, in my early twenties, from a place of pain fueled by alcoholism, I would lash out at people on Twitter to seek attention, including Black women,” Wesley said Tuesday. “I deeply regret and am sorry for my tweets.”

“On Twitter from 2015-2016, there was a sick trend that targeted and trolled Black women to gain attention and followers,” Wesley continued. “Unfortunately, I joined this trend. Alcoholism destroyed me mentally, spiritually, and physically. I do not hate Black women. I have never hated Black women.”

According to reports, the Houston prosecutor has practiced law since January 2021 and joined the Harris County D.A.'s office in March of that year.

Joe Stinebaker , the director of communications for the D.A.'s office, said the agency was unaware of Wesley's now-deleted Twitter account and tweets before the backlash ensued.

“I do not condone violence against anyone,” Wesley said in his statement on Tuesday, “especially Black women.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 8

phyliss_wright
3d ago

He's not sorry. He's sorry he got caught. He means and meant every word. Because he's a trashy landfill.

Reply
4
Related
New York Post

NYPD captain accused of raping subordinate at Yankee Stadium fired

An NYPD captain who was accused in a lawsuit of raping a subordinate “nearly every game day” for a year at Yankee Stadium has been fired, according to internal documents obtained by The Post this week. Former Capt. Jeffrey Brienza, 49, was canned in October after he pleaded guilty to six administrative charges, including discrimination, fraternization, violation of patrol rules and unauthorized searches through department databases, the records show. Brienza was accused in a December 2021 lawsuit of repeatedly raping a since-retired cop while the two were assigned to the cushy Yankee Stadium detail. Gillian Roberts said the alleged abuse by Brienza, then her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname

Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
ARKANSAS STATE
msn.com

A Man Who Is A Self-Proclaimed "Racist" Is Trying To Reconcile With His Own Mixed Daughter

Having a relationship with your parents is important. It is also important to have honesty between you and your parents, including the uncomfortable truths. KING 5 shared a video on their YouTube channel about a dad who claims he is racist even though he has a black daughter. Steve Ramey a man from Washington, was interviewed with KING 5 talking about how he came to discover that he was racist.
WASHINGTON STATE
HollywoodLife

50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere

50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
The Independent

George Santos’ former landlord claims rep-elect left Queens apartment with a ‘lot of damage’

Embattled congressman-elect George Santos left his Queens apartment with massive damage before moving on with his campaign trail, his former landlord has said.Mr Santos and his sister Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos lived in the apartment in Whitestone until three months ago, the New York Post reported. The landlord of the two-bedroom 960-sq-ft apartment said that the siblings never paid rent late, but did cause damage. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos told the Post.The outlet also reported that the modest residence, bought in 1999 for $200,000,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

50K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy