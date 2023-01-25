ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

NFL Draft Analyst Projects Stetson Bennett as a Day 2 Pick

By Jonathan Williams
 3 days ago

NFL draft projections have been rolling in as of late, and several Bulldogs have been a topic, especially in the first-round range. The Bulldogs had quite a few players officially declare for the NFL draft after the conclusion of the season as expected.

One Georgia player that many are interested to see where falls, when the draft weekend arrives, is quarterback Stetson Bennett. The now two-time national champion and Heisman finalist has seen his draft stock start to shoot up ever since his final college season came to an end, but even then there is still a belief that Bennett would end up being a late-round draft pick. Not according to ESPN's Mel Kiper though.

Kiper is of the belief that Bennett will "probably" end up being a third-round draft pick.

It's hard to ignore a player when they are as successful as Bennett was at the collegiate level. That combined with his sneaky athleticism, and above-average arm strength could make for an intriguing prospect at the next level. After all, a player doesn't become a program's first 4,000-yard passer without being able to play the position at a high level.

There are still three months remaining until the NFL draft officially kickoffs which means Bennett will be able to showcase his skillset at the NFL combine and Georgia's own pro day. What Bennett may lack in height, he can make up for with all of the other tools that he possesses.

The Georgia quarterback is not the only Georgia player that Kiper has projected to maybe go higher than expected. In his latest mock draft, he had defensive lineman Jalen Carter going first overall to the Chicago Bears. It would make Georgia the first program to have back-to-back number-one overall picks since Oklahoma rolled out quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray in consecutive years.

The last draft season was an exponential year for Georgia. They set a record number of total draft picks with fifteen of them and produced five total players that went in the first round. As the 2023 NFL draft inches closer, it is looking like the Bulldogs will have yet another strong showing from their list of draftable players.

