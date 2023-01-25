Read full article on original website
wfla.com
Tampa Bay toddler diagnosed with golf ball-sized brain tumor after parents notice unusual symptoms
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Seminole toddler is staying resilient following a recent brain cancer diagnosis. Two weeks after Callie Stillwell’s second birthday, scans found a golf ball-sized tumor in her brain. Her parents, Chelsey and Philip began noticing unusual symptoms before Christmas. They said Callie had...
Bay News 9
CARES to break ground on new senior center in East Pasco
DADE CITY, Fla. — The nonprofit Community Aging and Retirement Services, or CARES, plans to break ground on a new senior center Monday. The Pasco County nonprofit CARES plans to break ground on the Wilton Simpson Senior Center Monday. CARES President and CEO Jemith Rosa says the new facility...
stpetecatalyst.com
Bayfront, United launch nursing assistant program
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and United Way Suncoast are combining forces to address the nursing assistant shortage. Bayfront, which is seeking to hire more nursing assistants, is working in partnership with United Way Suncoast to offer full scholarships and for new hires to attend a new nursing assistant training program in St. Petersburg, according to the hospital’s Friday announcement.
fox13news.com
Lakeland non-profit that lends helping hand to hungry kids is in need of assistance
LAKELAND, Fla. - Kids Pack, which provides food for needy kids in Polk and Hillsborough Counties, is in a squeeze. It has seen the number of children it serves triple in the last two years or so. Executive Director Patty Strickland says there are few reasons for the dramatic increase.
stpetecatalyst.com
At the Table: Homelessness in St. Pete
Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community, we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experiences to help us align and work better – together.
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
stpetecatalyst.com
Metropolitan Ministries moves into St. Petersburg
Officials with Metropolitan Ministries are establishing a presence in South St. Pete to help transform communities in two zip codes with high childhood poverty rates by addressing the root causes. For over 50 years, the nonprofit has provided a myriad of services for at-risk and homeless families from its expansive...
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem
Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
New boundary plan in Hillsborough County to reduce parents' frustrations
Liam Smith loves the swingset at Charles B. Williams Park in Westshore Palms, a Tampa neighborhood just south of I-275 and just west of N Lois Ave.
Pinellas County leaders: Number of homeless people increasing across Tampa Bay
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of volunteers hit the streets in Pinellas County to count the number of homeless people in the Tampa Bay area community. Dozens of homeless people met with volunteers at Williams Park in St Petersburg. Counting the number of unsheltered people in the county helps...
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
The Weekly Challenger
Grace and Mercy Food Pantry needs help to continue helping the needy
ST. PETERSBURG — Barbara Grant said she knew God had a plan for her husband’s life. Although he suffered for decades from alcohol abuse, she knew the change in him would come all in God’s time. And that day did come when Ed Grant, sick, scared, and...
What is a kumquat and why is there a whole festival for it?
DADE CITY, Fla. — Sweet on the outside, tart on the inside — kumquats are a tiny orange fruit unfamiliar to many. You may have heard that we grow them here in the Tampa Bay area, but do you know why there’s a whole festival dedicated to them?
Families object to possible closure of Hillsborough elementary school
While the deadline for submitting online feedback has passed, several students, parents, and teachers took their concerns about the proposed rezoning directly to the Hillsborough School Board members at their meeting on Tuesday.
Bay News 9
Housing advocates say commentary on Florida's rental market hits close to home
TAMPA, Fla. — The nonprofit Florida TaxWatch released a commentary update on the state's housing rental market Thursday, saying rent increases seen statewide in recent years go beyond what trends had predicted. "I mean, it's historical," St. Petersburg Tenants Union organizer Jack Wallace said of increases in that city....
What to do with your beads after Gasparilla
Arguably one of the best things about Gasparilla is collecting as many necklaces as possible during the parade. But what should you do with those necklaces once the parade is over?
cltampa.com
A rare midcentury 'Bird Cage' home in St. Petersburg is back on the market
Only a few exist, but a rare midcentury Florida home designed specifically for our state's balmy climate, is once again for sale in South Pinellas Point. Known as Vision-Aire homes, and nicknamed "Bird Cage houses" for their unique airey design, this home is just one of 13 built by the late celebrated Florida architect Glenn Q. Johnson, whose work can still be found at the St. Pete Beach Library, the North Shore Aquatic Center, and the Pinellas County Judicial Building, among other well-known structures.
Beach Beacon
Clearwater aquarium ‘heartbroken’ over death of Hemingway the dolphin
CLEARWATER — Clearwater Marine Aquarium on Jan. 23 announced that Hemingway, a dolphin rescued off Fiesta Key in 2019, died early that morning. “Our team is heartbroken this morning. At approximately 1:30 a.m. today our beloved rescued dolphin Hemingway passed away, surrounded by his animal care and veterinary teams,” a news announcement from the aquarium said.
It could be illegal to drive in some Florida left-hand lanes starting in 2024
A bill recently filed in the Florida Senate seeks to penalize drivers who "continuously" travel in the left-hand lane without the intent to pass.
