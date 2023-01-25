NEW ORLEANS — The Minnesota Timberwolves looked unfazed by the long-awaited return of one New Orleans' star players or the Pelicans' mounting urgency to win.Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night."We're in a position where we want to really stop worrying about the other team," Gobert said. "Regardless of what's the weather or who's hurt, whose playing, we know if we come with the right approach, the right mindset, it's going to be...

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO