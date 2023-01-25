Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
This Knicks-Nets Trade Features Seth Curry
Any NBA team picking in the lottery is hoping to pick a star player. Hope springs eternal. At the same time, it isn’t always vindicated. Some lottery picks don’t make good on the promise they showed before entering the league. On the other hand, we can’t always blame...
3 Trade Offers The Lakers Would Refuse For Russell Westbrook
There are some trades for Russell Westbrook that don't make sense for the Lakers.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant not voted a starter for NBA All-Star game
Ja Morant's chances of starting his second consecutive NBA All-Star game seemed bleak after the third round of fan voting. Thursday made it official. Morant will have to wait to see if he's going to Salt Lake City. Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic were named the starting Western Conference guards...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Celtics-Lakers Game
Anthony Davis has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game.
Lakers And Celtics Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports.
Watch: James Harden Hilariously Gets Off The Bench Without Checking In To Play Some Defense
James Harden got off the bench to play some defense despite not being checked into the game.
Timberwolves spoil Brandon Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102
NEW ORLEANS — The Minnesota Timberwolves looked unfazed by the long-awaited return of one New Orleans' star players or the Pelicans' mounting urgency to win.Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night."We're in a position where we want to really stop worrying about the other team," Gobert said. "Regardless of what's the weather or who's hurt, whose playing, we know if we come with the right approach, the right mindset, it's going to be...
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live updates
MINNEAPOLIS — The Memphis Grizzlies have had a difficult road trip though their first four games, and things won't get much easier on Friday. Memphis is taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves, another team in the West that has played well on its home floor. The Grizzlies (31-17) and Timberwolves...
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Celtics prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/28/2023
The Los Angeles Lakers will head to Beantown to face off with the Boston Celtics tonight. It’s a tale as old as time as we share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Celtics prediction and pick while also showing you how to watch. The Lakers are coming off a...
FOX Sports
Pelicans face the Wizards on 6-game losing streak
Washington Wizards (22-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (26-23, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads into the matchup with Washington after losing six straight games. The Pelicans are 17-8 in home games. New Orleans is 11-19 against opponents over .500. The Wizards...
LeBron James' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Celtics Game
LeBron James remains listed as questionable for Saturday's game (as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
