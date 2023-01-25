ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns Reportedly Eying Warriors GM Bob Myers

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MIUhX_0kRCI8HD00

The Phoenix Suns could find themselves a new general manager if the Golden State Warriors and GM Bob Myers part ways this summer.

Phoenix Suns GM James Jones has been at the helm since April of 2019, and nothing but success has followed. From the hiring of Monty Williams to acquiring Cam Johnson in the draft and Chris Paul via trade, Jones has assembled fairly strong teams that have reached new heights in the Valley.

Their undefeated run in the NBA's bubble led to an appearance in the 2021 NBA Finals before a 64 win regular season in 2022.

Yet things haven't exactly been smooth sailing this season for a variety of reasons. Injuries have plagued the roster up and down, the sale of the organization has impacted many things including the Jae Crowder situation, something Jones has been criticized for as we're just 15 days removed from the trade deadline and no resolution has been found.

Yet new leadership may be on the horizon.

The Athletic recently reported that some within the Golden State Warriors expect general manager Bob Myers to depart the organization when his contract ends this summer.

"As the clock ticks and extension talks remain flat, many around Myers are wondering whether – and even predicting that – his days with the Warriors are about to run out," said the report.

Myers has been running the show in Golden State since April of 2012, bringing home four NBA Finals titles and establishing the best run in the sport since Michael Jordan once dominated with the Chicago Bulls. He's also personally won two NBA Executive of the Year awards as well.

As far as his future goes, the Suns were listed as a potential landing spot along with the Wizards and Knicks.

"But where might he go? According to sources close to the situation, Washington, Phoenix, and New York are all worth monitoring as possibilities," said The Athletic.

Would the Suns want to move on from Jones? Would bringing in Myers propel them to a championship?

Plenty of time exists between then and now, but this is definitely a situation worth monitoring as the summer approaches.

Comments / 0

 

Phoenix, AZ
InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

