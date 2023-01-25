NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
AFC Bengals vs Chiefs DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
msn.com
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
AFC championship prediction: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Jason Williams
I understand it now. Why the doubters keep doubting the Cincinnati Bengals, even as they prepare to play in their second consecutive AFC championship game on Sunday night. The doubters have had a hard time forgetting about the three decades of mediocre football and off-the-field player drama. ...
WKRC
More of America rooting for Bengals to advance to Super Bowl than any other team left
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More states across America are rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals to advance to the Super Bowl than any of the other three teams left in the NFL playoffs. A Twitter study using geo-tagged data revealed the team every state is rooting for in Sunday’s NFL Conference Championship games.
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday ahead of their AFC Championship Game matchup. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete...
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Yardbarker
Cincinnati Bengals Make Surprising Move At Quarterback For AFC Championship Game
The Cincinnati Bengals added two to the active roster Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals elevated two players ahead of their Sunday AFC Championship Game. The Bengals will go on the road to play the Kansas City Chiefs for the right to play in the Super Bowl. The Bengals were expected to elevate offensive linemen for the game, as the Bengals announced Friday two starters from the unit were ruled out.
Look: 'The Bachelor' Alum Is Engaged To An NFL Player
Hannah Ann Sluss has officially received the final rose. The Bachelor alum was spotted at a Cabo airport this week sporting an engagement ring. She eventually announced her engagement to Colts running back Jake Funk on social media. Sluss and Funk have been linked together for ...
NFL World Reacts To Friday Patrick Mahomes Announcement
Over the past few days, the betting line for the AFC title game has shifted between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs opened as favorites, but the line quickly shifted in favor of the Bengals following the injury to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After a few practice ...
Tony Pollard Rule? NFL to consider rule change after RB injury
The play that ended Tony Pollard’s postseason had huge ramifications on the Cowboys offense in their divisional-round loss to San Francisco last Sunday. It may ultimately have an effect on every defensive player in the league moving forward. The NFL Competition Committee is expected to consider looking into the...
Cincinnati Bengals shift back to betting underdog against Kansas City Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals initially opened as 1.5-point betting underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs this week and after several drastic line movements, that's right where they find themselves again, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Kansas City opened as the favorite to win the AFC title after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in...
Great Bend Post
Bengals return to Kansas City for another AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have lost three straight games to the Cincinnati Bengals, including last year’s AFC title game, when they blew an early 21-3 lead in an overtime defeat before a sea of stunned fans inside Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes, who expects...
Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash
Arrowhead Stadium will have a new name in Sunday’s AFC championship clash, according to one Cincinnati Bengals player. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton told ESPN he’s personally renaming the iconic stadium and longtime home of the Kansas City Chiefs to “Burrowhead Stadium” in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of this weekend’s big game. Read more... The post Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bill Parcells Has Honest Comment About Dolphins Quarterback Situation
Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells recently offered his thoughts on the Dolphins. Let's just say he's a bit concerned about their quarterback situation. Parcells thought Tua Tagovailoa looked good "from time to time" this season. The issue, however, is that he has been unable to stay ...
Patriots bring back Bill O'Brien in dual role
Bill Belichick welcomed Bill O'Brien back to the New England Patriots on Thursday in a reunion geared toward getting the most out of quarterback Mac Jones. O'Brien, who spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama, will have the same dual role with the Patriots. O'Brien knows those roles and expectations well under Belichick, who first hired him as an offensive assistant in 2007. "I...
kalkinemedia.com
Bengals headed back to KC for rematch of AFC title game
CINCINNATI (14-4) at KANSAS CITY (15-3) Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Bengals by 1 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 13-5, Chiefs 6-11-1. SERIES RECORD: Bengals lead 18-14. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Chiefs 27-24 on Dec. 4 in Cincinnati. LAST WEEK: Bengals beat Bills 27-10; Chiefs beat...
Report: Broncos part ways with interim HC Jerry Rosburg
Denver interim head coach Jerry Rosburg was let go by the Broncos on Wednesday, ending any chance of him being part of the new coaching staff, ESPN reported. The move comes amid the team's search for a new head coach. Rosburg led the Broncos to a 1-1 mark after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26, following a 4-11 start to his first year and a 51-14 loss to...
Championship Sunday: 10 prop picks
Maybe you missed the window to take advantage of the teeter totter Bengals-Chiefs line this week or can't get a firm grip on a favorite for the NFC Championship at Philadelphia between the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Books are rolling out the red carpet with prop bet markets expanded to include peripheral stats and minutiae for both conference title games. Here's a look at 10 prop bets worth considering...
Yardbarker
If the Cincinnati Bengals Play Clean, No One Is Beating Them
The Cincinnati Bengals put on a clinic against the Buffalo Bills and played a nearly perfect game. They will need to do so again against the Kansas City Chiefs, but can Cincinnati come through two weeks in a row?
Pro Football Writers Announce NFL Coach Of The Year
The Pro Football Writers of America selected their 2022 Coach of the Year on Thursday. The PFWA gave the award to Brian Daboll, who led the New York Giants to an unexpected playoff appearance during his inaugural season. The Giants went 4-13 in 2021 behind Joe Judge, cementing their fifth straight ...
How Zac Taylor can set up the Bengals’ offensive line for success vs. the Chiefs: Film Review
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Even with three new starting offensive linemen, the Cincinnati big boys completely dominated the defensive front seven of the Buffalo Bills last week. The Bengals rushed for 172 yards on 34 carries, with 105 of those coming from Joe Mixon. Besides the strong run game, the...
News-Herald
Lenoir City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT
News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.https://www.news-herald.net
Comments / 0