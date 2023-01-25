ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots

By Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
News-Herald
News-Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AsaFl_0kRCHjgw00

Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa were not spotted at the open portion of practice on Wednesday, multiple media outlets reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
Yardbarker

Cincinnati Bengals Make Surprising Move At Quarterback For AFC Championship Game

The Cincinnati Bengals added two to the active roster Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals elevated two players ahead of their Sunday AFC Championship Game. The Bengals will go on the road to play the Kansas City Chiefs for the right to play in the Super Bowl. The Bengals were expected to elevate offensive linemen for the game, as the Bengals announced Friday two starters from the unit were ruled out.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: 'The Bachelor' Alum Is Engaged To An NFL Player

Hannah Ann Sluss has officially received the final rose.  The Bachelor alum was spotted at a Cabo airport this week sporting an engagement ring. She eventually announced her engagement to Colts running back Jake Funk on social media.  Sluss and Funk have been linked together for ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday Patrick Mahomes Announcement

Over the past few days, the betting line for the AFC title game has shifted between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs opened as favorites, but the line quickly shifted in favor of the Bengals following the injury to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After a few practice ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Bengals return to Kansas City for another AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have lost three straight games to the Cincinnati Bengals, including last year’s AFC title game, when they blew an early 21-3 lead in an overtime defeat before a sea of stunned fans inside Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes, who expects...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash

Arrowhead Stadium will have a new name in Sunday’s AFC championship clash, according to one Cincinnati Bengals player. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton told ESPN he’s personally renaming the iconic stadium and longtime home of the Kansas City Chiefs to “Burrowhead Stadium” in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of this weekend’s big game. Read more... The post Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Bill Parcells Has Honest Comment About Dolphins Quarterback Situation

Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells recently offered his thoughts on the Dolphins. Let's just say he's a bit concerned about their quarterback situation.  Parcells thought Tua Tagovailoa looked good "from time to time" this season. The issue, however, is that he has been unable to stay ...
News-Herald

Patriots bring back Bill O'Brien in dual role

Bill Belichick welcomed Bill O'Brien back to the New England Patriots on Thursday in a reunion geared toward getting the most out of quarterback Mac Jones. O'Brien, who spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama, will have the same dual role with the Patriots. O'Brien knows those roles and expectations well under Belichick, who first hired him as an offensive assistant in 2007. "I...
ALABAMA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Bengals headed back to KC for rematch of AFC title game

CINCINNATI (14-4) at KANSAS CITY (15-3) Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Bengals by 1 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 13-5, Chiefs 6-11-1. SERIES RECORD: Bengals lead 18-14. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Chiefs 27-24 on Dec. 4 in Cincinnati. LAST WEEK: Bengals beat Bills 27-10; Chiefs beat...
CINCINNATI, OH
News-Herald

Report: Broncos part ways with interim HC Jerry Rosburg

Denver interim head coach Jerry Rosburg was let go by the Broncos on Wednesday, ending any chance of him being part of the new coaching staff, ESPN reported. The move comes amid the team's search for a new head coach. Rosburg led the Broncos to a 1-1 mark after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26, following a 4-11 start to his first year and a 51-14 loss to...
DENVER, CO
News-Herald

Championship Sunday: 10 prop picks

Maybe you missed the window to take advantage of the teeter totter Bengals-Chiefs line this week or can't get a firm grip on a favorite for the NFC Championship at Philadelphia between the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Books are rolling out the red carpet with prop bet markets expanded to include peripheral stats and minutiae for both conference title games. Here's a look at 10 prop bets worth considering...
The Spun

Pro Football Writers Announce NFL Coach Of The Year

The Pro Football Writers of America selected their 2022 Coach of the Year on Thursday. The PFWA gave the award to Brian Daboll, who led the New York Giants to an unexpected playoff appearance during his inaugural season. The Giants went 4-13 in 2021 behind Joe Judge, cementing their fifth straight ...
MICHIGAN STATE
News-Herald

News-Herald

Lenoir City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

 https://www.news-herald.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy