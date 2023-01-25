ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

Video: NBA Fan Explains How Ben Simmons Is Afraid To Shoot The Basketball

By Aikansh Chaudhary
 3 days ago

Ben Simmons is simply afraid to shoot the basketball, explains NBA fan.

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets have established themselves as one of the best teams in the NBA in the 2022-23 NBA season so far. They currently have a 29-17 record in the Eastern Conference and currently hold the fourth seed in their conference.

Most of the credit for the Brooklyn Nets ' success this season goes to the dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, during the offseason, many expected the Nets to have a Big 3 instead of a dynamic duo. After all. they have Ben Simmons on the roster.

There is no doubt that Ben Simmons has his own perks, but so far this season, Simmons has failed to live up to those expectations. On top of that, he still continues to struggle when it comes to shooting a basketball.

Ben Simmons' Shooting Struggles Get Exposed By An NBA Fan

Ben Simmons made a name for himself while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, where he became one of the best defenders in his position. But shooting the basketball well is still a problem for Simmons. Even after he was traded to the Nets, he has continued to struggle when it comes to justifying his value for the money he is earning with the franchise .

So far this season, Simmons is averaging just 7.5 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 6.4 APG while shooting 56.9% from the field and 0.0% from the 3-point line. Keeping that in mind, an NBA fan on Twitter compiled a video showing what appears to be Simmons being afraid of shooting the basketball .

The video may have been deleted by the fan now. But there are plenty of examples of Simmons' poor shooting compilation. There have been times when he has had wide-open layups or a chance to cut into the lane. Instead of doing so, Simmons gets shocked when receiving the basketball or simply passes it.

