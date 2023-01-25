ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta Daily Journal

Billionaire Gautam Adani Hit by Bad News

By , Luc Olinga
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYYnT_0kRCGrpP00

The Indian executive's company faces a critical report from a firm famed for betting that stock prices will drop. His company shot right back.

Gautam Adani exploded onto the international stage last year.

The Indian billionaire, prominent in his country, entered international circles by becoming, for a few months, the second richest man in the world .

He'd surpassed Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A ) - Get Free Report ( BRK.B ) - Get Free Report , Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury-goods giant LVMH ( LVMUY ) , and Jeff Bezos, executive chairman of Amazon ( AMZN ) - Get Free Report . Only the fortune of Tesla's ( TSLA ) - Get Free Report Elon Musk held him off the top spot.

Adani then fell in the rankings but remains the fourth richest person, with a fortune valued at $119 billion as of Jan. 24, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index . That's behind only Arnault with an estimated $190 billion, Musk ($145 billion) and Bezos ($120 billion).

His fortune had increased by $40 billion in 2022, when most billionaires had seen their fortunes decline.

The rise of Adani began during the covid-19 pandemic. In March 2020, his wealth was valued over $6 billion. Since then, his fortune has increased by a factor of almost 25.

From a Modest Start Grew an Empire

Adani was born in 1962 in Ahmedabad in western India. He comes from a modest family of seven children whose father was a small textile merchant. A self-made executive, Adani started working at age 16 at the diamond dealer Mahendra Brothers, where he was responsible for sorting precious stones.

In 1988 he founded a commodity-trading firm that would become the Adani conglomerate. He has grown the group by acquiring companies with debt.

Adani Group has become one of the most valuable companies in India. The firm holds mines, ports and power plants. It owns a dozen commercial ports and is present in coal, electricity and renewable energy. It also has diversified into airports, data centers and defense.

The company also recently entered the cement sector by buying assets of cement manufacturer Holcim ( HCMLY ) in India and is also looking to set up an aluminum factory.

Adani Enterprises is the flagship of the billionaire's empire.

Last August, the CreditSights subsidiary of Fitch Ratings warned that the conglomerate was "deeply overleveraged" and may "in the worst-case scenario" spiral into a debt trap.

But two weeks later the credit-rating firm said it discovered that it had made "calculation errors" in two of Adani Group's companies. It corrected its report and removed the words "deeply overleveraged."

"CreditSights' views have not changed from its original report and we still maintain that the group's leverage is elevated," CreditSights concluded.

This year, the Indian tycoon has decided to increase its international exposure. The billionaire is about to sell new shares of Adani Enterprises at a discount to attract retail investors. The goal is to attract the general public and to allay doubts among foreign investors.

But this effort just took a big hit.

The New York investment firm Hindenburg Research has just announced that it has shorted stocks of the Andani conglomerate through U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments.

This means that Hindenburg Research, a well-known short-seller, is betting on a short-term drop in the prices of these equities.

Hindenburg Brought Down Nikola

Hindenburg Research is credited with bringing down Trevor Milton, the founder of electric-truck maker Nikola ( NKLA ) - Get Free Report . The firm had accused Milton of having built Nikola on lies.

Now it has turned its attention to Adani Group.

"We have uncovered evidence of brazen accounting fraud, stock manipulation and money laundering at Adani, taking place over the course of decades," Hindenburg wrote in a report.

"Adani has pulled off this gargantuan feat with the help of enablers in government and a cottage industry of international companies that facilitate these activities."

The report describes a galaxy of shell entities based in tax havens -- the Caribbean, Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates -- controlled by the Adani family.

"The Adani Group has previously been the focus of 4 major government fraud investigations which have alleged money laundering, theft of taxpayer funds and corruption, totaling an estimated U.S. $17 billion," Hindenburg said.

"Adani family members allegedly cooperated to create offshore shell entities in tax-haven jurisdictions like Mauritius, the UAE, and Caribbean Islands, generating forged import/export documentation in an apparent effort to generate fake or illegitimate turnover and to siphon money from the listed companies."

The response from the conglomerate was not long in coming.

"The report is a malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India’s highest courts," commented Jugeshinder Singh, Adani Group's chief financial officer, in a statement .

"The timing of the report’s publication clearly betrays a brazen, mala fide intention to undermine the Adani Group’s reputation with the principal objective of damaging the upcoming Follow-on Public Offering from Adani Enterprises, the biggest FPO ever in India."

Hindenburg Research seems to have anticipated this reaction since the short-seller warns that the report "relates solely to the valuation of securities traded outside of India."

It added that the report "does not constitute a recommendation on securities. This report represents our opinion and investigative commentary, and we encourage every reader to do their own due diligence."

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Ford Who? Elon Musk Reveals Tesla's True Rival

Legacy carmakers and upstarts are all battling to compete with Tesla. But for CEO Elon Musk, his main rival is not who you think. Tesla has taken a significant lead in the race for electric vehicles. But the other car manufacturers around the world have not given up on closing the gap separating them from Elon Musk's company. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Tesla Stocks Soars As Bullish Musk Pushes Case For Big 2023 Gains After Q4 Earnings Beat

"If it's a smooth year, actually, without some big supply chain interruption or massive problem, we actually have the potential to do 2 million cars this year," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares surged higher in pre-market trading after the carmaker posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and vowed to exceed its own forecast of a 50% annual delivery growth rate over the long term. ...
TEXAS STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Elon Musk Says Tesla Doesn't Have a Demand Problem

The CEO of the EV manufacturer says the group has received twice as many orders as it can produce. Elon Musk wants to dispel all doubts and questions surrounding Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and in particular on the attractiveness of the cars of the world leader in electric vehicles. These doubts were born after the manufacturer of electric vehicles carried out a series of price cuts on its...
Marietta Daily Journal

Tesla Bulls Are Making Their Buoyant Case

Tesla bulls believe that the electric vehicle's stock will keep rising despite price cuts to its models and an oversupply. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report bulls believe that the stock can rebound in 2023. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said the value of Tesla's shares can turn around after it declined by 36.94% within the past year. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Is Tesla Stock a Buy or Sell on Earnings? The Chart Hints.

Tesla stock is reacting well to the earnings report but it's also trading right into a resistance zone. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares are trading about 7% higher after the electric-vehicle producer delivered better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. While CEO Elon Musk said on the conference call that we’ll “probably have a pretty difficult recession this year,” investors seem to be ignoring any potential macro headwinds and focusing on the...
Marietta Daily Journal

Tesla Earnings and the GDP Report: Watch TheStreet Today

Markets are focusing on what the latest GDP report means for investors, Tesla earnings came in better than expected and economic data is front and center on TheStreet Today. Top Stories on TheStreet: Bullish Tesla CEO Musk Pushes Case for Big 2023 GainsStock Market Live: Stocks Hold Gains Amid Solid GDP, Jobless Data; Tesla Soars On Bullish Musk CommentsSee How Far GMO's Grantham Expects Stocks to Fall in 2023 Join us for the latest market commentary, insight and analysis every weekday here.
Marietta Daily Journal

Visa Follows Mastercard With Earnings Beat Amid Travel Spending Boom

"A continued recovery of cross-border travel," helped Visa post better-than-expected first quarter earnings. Visa (V) - Get Free Report shares moved higher Friday after the world's biggest credit card company and payments company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings thanks in part to a surge in cross-border spending amid the ongoing travel boom. Dow component Visa earned $2.18 per share over the three months ending in December, the group's fiscal first...
Marietta Daily Journal

Stock Market Live: Stocks Hold Gains Amid Solid GDP, Jobless Data; Tesla Soars On Bullish Musk Comments

The U.S. economy continues to cook, despite late December weakness, adding to Wall Street puzzling growth challenge amid a muted fourth quarter earnings season. U.S. equity futures edged higher Thursday, while the dollar held near an eight month low against its global peers, as investors headed into another busy session for corporate earnings and digested the first estimate of economic growth for the fourth quarter. The Commerce Department said the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Tesla's Rival Soars on Takeover Rumors

Shares of Lucid Motors rose on Friday after rumors of being acquired by a Saudi Arabia fund. Lucid Motors (LCID) - Get Free Report saw its shares rise by as much as 97% on rumors that the electric vehicle company could sell an additonal stake to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The fund currently owns a 62% stake in the auto company that sells higher end EVs. Last November Lucid said it conducted a $600 million at-the-market program that included a $915 million investment by Ayar Third Investment Companyfor a stake in the company.
Marietta Daily Journal

Elon Musk Reveals His Favorite Car

Tesla CEO says there's a car he's going to drive every day. Elon Musk has already inscribed his name in automotive history. He will no doubt be known as the one who pushed and encouraged the world to adopt electric vehicles with his company Tesla as part of his mission to achieve and use sustainable energy. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Stocks Mixed Ahead Of GDP Data, Tesla, IBM, Intel, Chevron In Focus - Five Things To Know

Stocks futures mixed ahead of GDP, jobs data; Tesla soars as bullish musk pushes case for big 2023 delivery gains; IBM slides after muted Q4 earnings, planned job cuts; Intel earnings on deck as chip sector looks for investment rebound and Chevron unveils massive $75 share buyback, dividend boost. Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday January 26: 1. -- Stocks Futures Mixed Ahead of...
Marietta Daily Journal

Comcast Ad Sales, Theme Parks, Payout Boost Offset Broadband Losses

"We achieved these results while continuing to invest in broadband, our 10G network evolution, Xfinity Mobile, Peacock, and theme parks, and we also took cost actions to further our growth in the future," said CEO Brian Roberts. Updated at 10:29 am EST Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) - Get Free Report posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, while boosting its dividend for a fifteenth consecutive year, as solid ad sales and theme...
FLORIDA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Stocks Edge Lower, Intel, Chevron, Visa, Bed Bath & Beyond In Focus - Five Things To Know

Stocks futures slip lower with earnings, inflation in focus; Intel tumbles after surprise Q4 loss, grim chip sector outlook; Chevron earnings up next after $75 billion buyback reveal; Visa shares higher after solid Q4 powered by travel spend and Bed Bath & Beyond nears bankruptcy as JPMorgan calls in loan. Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday January 27: 1. -- Stocks Futures Slip Lower...
WASHINGTON STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Leads Morningstar Financial Stock List

Big conglomerate has several factors in its favor for investors considering financial services stocks, analyst says. With the KBW Nasdaq Bank stock Index dropping 17% over the past year, now may be a good time to look at stocks in the financial sector. As of year-end 2022, the average financial-services stock covered by Morningstar was about 10% undervalued compared to its fair value estimates. About 45% of the financial-services stocks...
Marietta Daily Journal

Sephora Is Coming Back to a Market It Left Long Ago

The beauty chain exited has stayed away from the United Kingdom for nearly 18 years. When frequent travelers came to London, they often noticed the absence of a chain that is ubiquitous in many other countries. While French beauty retailer Sephora has over 2,700 stores in countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, Switzerland, Spain, Turkey, Spain, Malaysia and Australia, it famously left the United Kingdom in 2005 after struggling...
Marietta Daily Journal

Morgan Stanley Reportedly Fining Some of Its Own Employees Over $1 Million Each After Investigation

After a regulatory crackdown on Wall Street last year, extraordinary measures are being taken to avoid repeat offenses. Last September, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) punished 15 broker-dealers for failures to maintain and preserve electronic communications. This largely involved traders using personal devices to discuss financial matters with colleagues and clients. The SEC requires...
Marietta Daily Journal

Salesforce Leaps On Possible Board Changes Following Activist Stake

Salesforce is said to be mulling big board changes following news that activists have taken stakes in the enterprise software group. Updated at 2:33 pm EST Salesforce (CRM) - Get Free Report shares jumped higher Thursday following reports that it's set to add new members to its board of directors just days after it was revealed that activist investor Elliott Management has taken a stake in the world's biggest enterprise...
Marietta Daily Journal

Anheuser-Busch Makes Morningstar Recession Stock List

Morningstar created a list of the 10 most undervalued recession-resistant stocks. While the economy has largely withstood the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases so far, some experts remain concerned about the possibility of recession. “Upbeat inflation data makes a soft landing feasible, but a recession may happen anyway,” said Preston Caldwell, chief U.S. economist for Morningstar, assessing the next six months. “The probability of a formal recession being declared is around...
Marietta Daily Journal

IBM Stock Slides After Muted Q4 Earnings; 3,900 Job Cuts Planned

"For 2023, we again expect solid growth in our two most important measures of success: revenue and free cash flow," said CFO Jim Kavanaugh. International Business Machines (IBM ) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Thursday after its muted fourth quarter earnings while adding its name to the list of big tech companies slashing jobs in divisions around the world. IBM said revenues for the three months ending in...
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy