Read full article on original website
Related
Over 300 people’s remains unclaimed at the Knox Co. Regional Forensic Center
Over 300 people's remains are unclaimed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center according to the center's December 28 reports.
wymt.com
Semi carrying 60,000 pounds of fertilizer hit by train in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, a semi-truck carrying 60,000 pounds of fertilizer was hit by a train after it pulled across tracks in Pulaski County. Officials said no injuries were reported, but the truck’s load of fertilizer was dumped on the tracks and the surrounding area. Somerset...
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville firm seeks to build nuclear fuel plant in Tennessee
TRISO-X, a subsidiary of Rockville-based X-Energy, has proposed construction of a nuclear fuel facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The plant would convert uranium into nuclear fuel for use in reactors. X-Energy says the facility would create at least 400 jobs in the Oak Ridge and Anderson County area. Public input on the proposal is currently being sought from residents in the Oak Ridge area by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Washington, D.C.
Covenant Health donates 10 acres for ‘State-of-the-art’ healthcare training facility
Leaders from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health joined together at Parkwest Medical Center to officially transfer 10 acres of land to build on new state-of-the-art healthcare training facility in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
U.S. Marshals: 2 'dangerous' escaped inmates in custody after a search in East TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service said it was searching in East Tennessee for two inmates who escaped from a jail in Southwest Virginia Thursday after finding a stolen vehicle in Hawkins County Friday morning. They said they were apprehended by deputy U.S. Marshals and officers with the...
indherald.com
Day Planner: Weekend edition
Weather: A couple of nice days are in store before our next rain chance arrives. We’ll see lots of sunshine Friday and Saturday, though it will be breezy. Winds could gust up to 30 mph tonight, and windy conditions will return tomorrow night along with a chance of rain. Sunday will be rainy and windy, with wind gusts up to 25 mph. The rain will move out early Sunday night, though there could be a few lingering showers during the overnight hours. The heaviest rains will be off to our west; the system will be weakening as it reaches the Cumberland Plateau. Still, we could see up to half an inch of rain during the day on Sunday.
wvlt.tv
New housing helping dozens go from ‘expecting to die on the streets’ to fresh start
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteer Ministry Center officially welcomed its first neighbors into its long-awaited permanent housing development in early January. Caswell Manor tenant James Olsen was on week two of living in his 600-square-foot, fully-furnished apartment. “Rags to riches is the way to describe it,” Olsen said. It...
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 27-29
As we navigate through the different temperature changes throughout January, take some time to participate in free events in East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Y-12 unveils multi-million dollar fire station, emergency operations center
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Y-12 showed off some much needed upgrades to a couple of its facilities. Its fire hall and emergency operations center are brand new, replacing decades-old buildings. Thursday was the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new fire hall. “They represent a huge quality of life...
New ‘town’ in Powell approved on county commission floor
The highly talked about housing development project with over 1,000 units in Powell was approved by Knox County Commissioners in an 11-1 vote Monday night.
wymt.com
Corbin distribution center to close, more than 200 jobs to be lost
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One distribution plant in Southern Kentucky will be shutting its doors before the end of the year, putting more than 200 people out of a job. TCO, LCC in Corbin, which has been in a long-term packing and distribution contract with ams-OSRAM during the past 25 years, announced that their contract with the company would not be renewed at the end of 2023 and that their facility on KY-3041 will be shutting down.
wvlt.tv
Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day.
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. This list will be updated as more schools say they will be delayed or closed due to possible inclement weather.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville church opens food market giving free groceries to people
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Forward Church in Knoxville opened its first Forward Market, providing free groceries to more than 160 people in need. Jessica Florea, the founder of Forward Market, said it partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations to make it possible for the community to get the food.
wvlt.tv
Vol football players visit kids injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a week after a deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue which claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams, the man’s two grandkids remain in the hospital after getting out of surgeries. Eleven-year-old Gage and his 6-year-old sister Hadley were getting care at East Tennessee...
WYSH AM 1380
OR crash injures two
A Wednesday evening traffic accident in Oak Ridge sent two people to UT Medical Center, one with what were described as “serious” injuries. The crash was reported at around 7 pm at or near the intersection of Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road and involved a dump truck and an SUV. Both of the injured parties were taken to UT Medical Center by ambulance for treatment of their injuries. Details including the identities of those involved and the nature of their injuries have not been made public.
ChocolateFest returns to Knoxville this weekend
Chilhowee Park will be the destination for chocolate connoisseurs or those looking to get a jump on gifts for Valentine's Day as ChocolateFest returns to Knoxville this weekend.
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: When will winter return to Tennessee? Maybe not soon
As anticipated, a few light snow showers around the northern Cumberland Plateau Monday morning didn’t really amount to anything. It was a little too warm and the precipitation was too limited. As we plunge head-long into the end of January, it has been quite a contrast from a year...
Comments / 0