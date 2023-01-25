ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, TN

rockvillenights.com

Rockville firm seeks to build nuclear fuel plant in Tennessee

TRISO-X, a subsidiary of Rockville-based X-Energy, has proposed construction of a nuclear fuel facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The plant would convert uranium into nuclear fuel for use in reactors. X-Energy says the facility would create at least 400 jobs in the Oak Ridge and Anderson County area. Public input on the proposal is currently being sought from residents in the Oak Ridge area by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Washington, D.C.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
indherald.com

Day Planner: Weekend edition

Weather: A couple of nice days are in store before our next rain chance arrives. We’ll see lots of sunshine Friday and Saturday, though it will be breezy. Winds could gust up to 30 mph tonight, and windy conditions will return tomorrow night along with a chance of rain. Sunday will be rainy and windy, with wind gusts up to 25 mph. The rain will move out early Sunday night, though there could be a few lingering showers during the overnight hours. The heaviest rains will be off to our west; the system will be weakening as it reaches the Cumberland Plateau. Still, we could see up to half an inch of rain during the day on Sunday.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Corbin distribution center to close, more than 200 jobs to be lost

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One distribution plant in Southern Kentucky will be shutting its doors before the end of the year, putting more than 200 people out of a job. TCO, LCC in Corbin, which has been in a long-term packing and distribution contract with ams-OSRAM during the past 25 years, announced that their contract with the company would not be renewed at the end of 2023 and that their facility on KY-3041 will be shutting down.
CORBIN, KY
wvlt.tv

Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market

Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville church opens food market giving free groceries to people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Forward Church in Knoxville opened its first Forward Market, providing free groceries to more than 160 people in need. Jessica Florea, the founder of Forward Market, said it partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations to make it possible for the community to get the food.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vol football players visit kids injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a week after a deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue which claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams, the man’s two grandkids remain in the hospital after getting out of surgeries. Eleven-year-old Gage and his 6-year-old sister Hadley were getting care at East Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

OR crash injures two

A Wednesday evening traffic accident in Oak Ridge sent two people to UT Medical Center, one with what were described as “serious” injuries. The crash was reported at around 7 pm at or near the intersection of Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road and involved a dump truck and an SUV. Both of the injured parties were taken to UT Medical Center by ambulance for treatment of their injuries. Details including the identities of those involved and the nature of their injuries have not been made public.
OAK RIDGE, TN

