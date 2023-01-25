Weather: A couple of nice days are in store before our next rain chance arrives. We’ll see lots of sunshine Friday and Saturday, though it will be breezy. Winds could gust up to 30 mph tonight, and windy conditions will return tomorrow night along with a chance of rain. Sunday will be rainy and windy, with wind gusts up to 25 mph. The rain will move out early Sunday night, though there could be a few lingering showers during the overnight hours. The heaviest rains will be off to our west; the system will be weakening as it reaches the Cumberland Plateau. Still, we could see up to half an inch of rain during the day on Sunday.

SCOTT COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO