Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
AFC Bengals vs Chiefs DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas CityTed RiversKansas City, KS
msn.com
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game
Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
Yardbarker
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Yardbarker
The Cowboys are Dumb?
There’s a new theory going around: The Cowboys are dumb. They shocked everyone in Sunday’s 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy Johnson, ex-Dallas coach, called it a “creatively dumb play design. ” All five linemen were lined out wide while Ezekiel Elliott left to play center. Malik Davis stood next to Prescott in the backfield.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up
Sean Payton has interviewed with multiple teams for head coach jobs, but it is sounding more and more like he will not return to the sideline in 2023. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have all interviewed Payton. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, none of those teams have scheduled second interviews... The post Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach
The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
KMBC.com
Kansas City Chiefs announce halftime performer for the AFC Championship Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom will be able to get "all the way up" for the halftime performance at the AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs have announced the team's AFC Championship Game matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals will have a special halftime performance. The performer? American...
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday ahead of their AFC Championship Game matchup. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete...
Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job
The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Chiefs' WR headlines potential Browns free-agent additions
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The Browns disappointed in 2022, finishing 7-10 after acquiring franchise QB Deshaun Watson last offseason. Cleveland must make splashy moves to contend in the AFC North. Daron Payne, DT, Washington Commanders. Signing Payne to a multi-year deal could solidify a longtime...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Coach McCarthy Reacts to Quinn, Kellen News
The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. But one move on Thursday is a massive positive, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told CowboysSI.com that he is for a second straight season pulling himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR from 2022 season elevated for AFC Championship Game
A former Chicago Bears WR will be in the AFC Championship Game. The Chicago Bears aren’t anywhere close to being a playoff team, much less a Super Bowl contender. But one player who was on the Bears this season has the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl after being cut by Chicago midseason.
Yardbarker
New info indicates Buccaneers' Tom Brady wanted to play for Dolphins in 2022
There's yet another indication that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady thought he'd join the Miami Dolphins last offseason. According to a piece by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times published on Friday, recently retired Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen "was disappointed prior to the start of the 2022 season" when Tampa Bay blocked him from becoming Miami's offensive coordinator. That opportunity reportedly came with "a significant pay increase."
Yardbarker
Mitchell Trubisky Could Fight Steelers 2023 Quarterback Plan
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off the 2022 season, there was a major debate as to who was going to be the team’s starting quarterback. The Steelers had signed Mitch Trubisky in free agency ahead of the NFL Draft where they drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick. Trubisky was the starter to begin the season, but the Steelers would later turn to Pickett to lead the offense after a rough patch early in the year. Trubisky remained the backup for the rest of 2022, but now the question is whether he will be back in the same role for 2023?
Yardbarker
This Packers-Colts Trade Sends Aaron Rodgers To Indianapolis
A lot of attention has been given to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers since their season ended in Week 18. When he told Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver that he was going to be holding onto his jersey not swapping it after the game, speculation ran rampant that it could have been his final game at Lambeau Field as a Packer.
