ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Virginia school administrators warned 3 times of possible gun before 6-year-old shot teacher, lawyer says

By Courtney Ingalls, Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqZwD_0kRCED2700

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. ( WAVY ) – The lawyer for the Virginia first-grade teacher who was shot by her student on Jan. 6 announced Wednesday that she will be filing a lawsuit against Newport News Public Schools.

During a press conference, Virginia trial lawyer Diane Toscano said she sent a notice to the Newport News School Board of the intent to file a lawsuit on Abby Zwerner’s behalf.

Toscano says she communicates daily with Zewrner, who is home recovering.

Shot by 6-year-old, Virginia teacher is out of the hospital

Zwerner was teaching a class at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6 when police say she was shot and critically injured by the 6-year-old student. Zwerner was released from Riverside Regional Medical Center last week after showing signs of continued improvement, the hospital confirmed to Nexstar’s WAVY.

Zwerner’s lawyer, however, said her client still has a long road to recovery. Her “psychological wounds” will be long-lasting, Toscano added.

She also said the bullet that struck Zwerner in her chest remains “dangerously” inside her body and that Zwerner is between surgeries and therapy appointments.

According to Toscano, Zwerner and the other teachers at Richneck Elementary School tried to do the right thing on the day of the shooting. Over the course of the day, Toscano said the school’s administration was warned three times by teachers and employees that the 6-year-old may have had a gun.

The first incident of the day occurred between 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. when Zwerner went to a school administrator and said the 6-year-old had threatened to beat up another child. Toscano said the school administration did not call security or remove the student from the classroom after the incident.

Around 12:30 p.m., another teacher went to a school administrator and told them she searched the backpack of the 6-year-old, who at the time was rumored to have brought a gun to school, Zwerner’s lawyer said.

The teacher then told the administrator that she believed the 6-year-old put the gun in his pocket before going out to recess. The administrator then downplayed the report they received from the teacher saying, “Well, he has little pockets,” according to Zwerner’s lawyer.

Toscano said a third warning came shortly after 1 p.m. when another teacher told administrators that one of the students began crying, claiming that the 6-year-old showed him the gun at recess and threatened to shoot him if he told anyone.

Toscano claims the administrators did not follow the necessary safety protocols and did not call the police after the teachers raised concerns.

When a fourth employee heard about a possible weapon, he asked an administrator if she could search the boy but was denied. Toscano said administrators then told that employee to wait the situation out because the school day was almost over.

Almost an hour later, Zwerner was shot in her classroom by the 6-year-old, Toscano said.

Toscano ended the press conference by alleging that the shooting would have been “entirely preventable” if the school’s administrators had taken action when they learned the boy may have had a gun.

The parents of the child accused in this incident issued a statement last week, claiming the firearm the child accessed was secured and that they have “always been committed to responsible gun ownership and keeping firearms out of the reach of children.”

There is no information yet on how the child got access to the weapon.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

It is unlikely the first-grader will face charges due to his age, and no charges have been filed against his parents. The investigation is ongoing.

Richneck Elementary School has been closed since the shooting. The district announced that students will return to class Monday, Jan. 30. An orientation was scheduled for this Wednesday, Jan. 25, to begin the transition back to school.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Virginia School Board Removes Black Superintendent After 6-Year-Old Shoots Teacher

The Newport News School Board in Virginia has dismissed its superintendent following the shooting of a school teacher by a six-year-old student. On Wednesday, a five-to-one vote prompted the decision to remove Black Superintendent Dr. George Parker III from his role, effective February 1, The Hill reported. The move for dismissal was prompted by the community of teachers and parents who called for Parker’s resignation or firing.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WHIO Dayton

Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — The fallout from the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old student in Virginia has prompted a staff shakeup in the Newport News school district. In addition to the firing of Superintendent Gary Parker this week, the principal and assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School have left their jobs. A longtime principal in the school district has been named to lead the school as it prepares to reopen next week.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Mental health evaluation ordered for accused Hampton Roads ‘serial rapist’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for an accused “serial rapist.”. It came after William Phelps IV didn’t speak or acknowledge the court and his defense attorney at a hearing on Friday morning. The commonwealth’s attorney says Phelps’ silence shows he’s either having a mental health issue or is choosing not to speak.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
New York Post

Abigail Zwerner texted family about armed student before getting shot by 6-year-old

The Virginia teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student texted a loved one before the incident expressing frustration with administrators — who had apparently been warned three times that the young boy had a gun. Citing a source close to the situation, NBC News reported that Newport News first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner sent the text an hour before she was shot on Jan. 6, saying the child had a gun in his backpack. “She was frustrated because she was trying to get help with this child, for this child, and then when she needed help, no one was coming,” the source...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
virginiamercury.com

A 13-car crash on Interstate 95 and more Va. headlines

• The Newport News elementary school teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student sent someone a text message before the shooting indicating the boy had a gun and her superiors weren’t doing anything about it. A lawyer for the teacher said she intends to sue the school district.—NBC News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

1 dead after shooting in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that killed a man Thursday morning. According to a tweet from police, a call came in to respond to the 700 block of Fallon Court shortly before 7 a.m. That's off La Salle Avenue. When they arrived, police...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation in Hampton

The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry rooms. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/washer-dryer-vandalism-and-thefts-start-investigation-in-hampton/. Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation …. The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry...
HAMPTON, VA
WTAJ

WTAJ

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy