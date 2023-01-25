Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading BlockOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
msn.com
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
The Jets Must Know Aaron Rodgers is Coming
On this episode of The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, Chris and Rob talk about the recent coaching hire with the New York Jets hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their Offensive Coordinator.
Vikings Defender Heads to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints navigated [what seemed to be] a transitional year in 2022, experiencing life without Drew Brees for a second year and no Sean Payton on the sidelines for the first time since 2005. Dennis Allen filled the franchise’s head coaching duties and fired up a semi-respectable 7-10...
There’s an important unknown to consider with Adam Thielen
The Vikings will need to correctly assess Adam Thielen’s abilities at age 33 because he carries a $20 million cap hit next year. Zone Coverage looks at Minnesota’s favorite Viking as he enters the latter half of his career.
Look: 'The Bachelor' Alum Is Engaged To An NFL Player
Hannah Ann Sluss has officially received the final rose. The Bachelor alum was spotted at a Cabo airport this week sporting an engagement ring. She eventually announced her engagement to Colts running back Jake Funk on social media. Sluss and Funk have been linked together for ...
Bill Parcells Has Honest Comment About Dolphins Quarterback Situation
Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells recently offered his thoughts on the Dolphins. Let's just say he's a bit concerned about their quarterback situation. Parcells thought Tua Tagovailoa looked good "from time to time" this season. The issue, however, is that he has been unable to stay ...
Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team
Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
msn.com
Sauce Gardner “wouldn’t mind” Jets trading for Aaron Rodgers
One of the highlights of Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner‘s rookie season was a 27-10 win at Lambeau Field that ended with Gardner wearing a cheesehead on the field as the Jets celebrated the victory. Gardner knocked away three of Aaron Rodgers‘ passes during that win and he got a...
Yardbarker
Former Pro Bowl TE possible free agent target for Packers
Free agency begins on March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Projected to be $16.28 million over the salary cap heading into 2023, the Green Bay Packers are probably more focused on clearing cap space than spending it. However, the team does have a few positions that need upgrading, primarily on offense.
ESPN Computer Predicts AFC, NFC Championship Game Winners
We're only 72 hours away from Championship Sunday and the predictions for the game have been pouring in like crazy. But what do the ESPN computer models think about the AFC and NFC Championship Games? The NFC Championship Game pits the San Francisco 49ers and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy against ...
Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator
The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision. The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently the head coach of the... The post Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Packers WR headlines potential free-agent haul for Bears
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for Chicago Bears: OL, DL, WR, LB. The Bears have a lot of positional needs, but the good news is they have a projected $92 million in cap space heading into the offseason, according to OvertheCap.com. Aside from quarterback and running back, the offense needs work.
NFL-'Blown away': Hamlin thanks medical team, fans for support
(Reuters) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted a video thanking fans and his medical team nearly four weeks after he collapsed during a game and his heartbeat was restored in a frightening scene that sent shockwaves through the NFL.
Jets '100 Percent Need to Trade for Aaron Rodgers'
Here's the SI crew on a potential trade of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.
Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear
The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Mike Greenberg's Daughter's Post About Aaron Rodgers Going Viral
ESPN's Mike Greenberg made it abundantly clear that he'd like to see Aaron Rodgers on the Jets next season. During this Friday's edition of Get Up, Greenberg said the Jets would be a Super Bowl contender with Rodgers as their starting quarterback. Of course, this take is a bit biased since ...
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
NFL Star Dealing With Significant Head Trauma
The National Football League is filled with major hits, but this season one player seemed to suffer some of the worst hits for his long-term health. Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions this season, and he is still dealing with significant head trauma today.
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Jason Whitlock: The Real Reason Damar Hamlin Hasn't Done Any Interviews Yet
Jason Whitlock discusses his theory on why Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has effectively remained off-limits to on-camera interviews ever since his on-field collapse earlier this month.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0