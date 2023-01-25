Draft Or Get A Veteran? What Should The Texans Do At QB?

With round 1 of mock drafts coming out, Brian & Sean do a deep dive into all of the possibilities for the Texans heading into the draft.

Should The Texans draft Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis or even Anthony Richardson? Should they try and acquire a veteran QB like Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, or even Trey Lance?

The guys cover all the scenarios of what the Texans could do and give their opinion on the first round of mock drafts coming out.

Enjoy this highlight from the Sean Salisbury Show!