Houston, TX

Draft Or Get A Veteran? What Should The Texans Do At QB?

By Ryan Money
SportsTalk 790 KBME
 3 days ago

With round 1 of mock drafts coming out, Brian & Sean do a deep dive into all of the possibilities for the Texans heading into the draft.

Should The Texans draft Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis or even Anthony Richardson? Should they try and acquire a veteran QB like Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, or even Trey Lance?

The guys cover all the scenarios of what the Texans could do and give their opinion on the first round of mock drafts coming out.

Enjoy this highlight from the Sean Salisbury Show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hn3mu_0kRCDsol00
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

 

SportsTalk 790 KBME

Houston, TX
ABOUT

Houston's Home for Your Astros, Rockets, & Your Home Teams

 https://sportstalk790.iheart.com

