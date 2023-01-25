ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots

By Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

Dec 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) blocks New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Avery Journal-Times

Steve Wilks' attorneys 'shocked and disturbed' by Panthers' hire

Legal representatives for Steve Wilks said Thursday they are "shocked and disturbed" that their client was not hired as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Shortly after the Panthers officially tabbed Frank Reich as their man, Wigdor Law LLP -- a New York City-based law firm representing Wilks in his discrimination suit against the NFL -- made its own announcement over social media. "We are shocked and disturbed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Comeback

Raiders legend doesn’t want Tom Brady on team

The Las Vegas Raiders are viewed as one of the most likely landing spots if Tom Brady continues playing. Raiders great Tim Brown would prefer the G.O.A.T. quarterback not suit up in black-and-silver. Speaking on the Maggie & Perloff show on CBS Sports Radio and SiriusXM Wednesday, the Hall of Fame wide receiver said Las Read more... The post Raiders legend doesn’t want Tom Brady on team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Comeback

Andy Reid provides massive Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, and perhaps the biggest storyline before the game is the status of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in their Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on a play where Read more... The post Andy Reid provides massive Patrick Mahomes update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bills' Firing On Thursday

The Bills will be making at least one notable change to their coaching staff following this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals.  According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, the Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado.  Salgado has been on Buffalo's coaching staff since 2017. He started off ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Avery Journal-Times

Futures faves: Preseason longshots Jalen Hurts, Eagles top Super Bowl futures board

Hours before the first snap of the preseason in August, the odds on futures bets for Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl MVP and the Philadelphia Eagles claiming the Lombardi Trophy were astronomical. Entering Championship Sunday in the NFL, Hurts and the Eagles are the favorites for those limited-life futures. BetMGM lists Hurts at +300 for Super Bowl MVP, ahead of Patrick Mahomes (+325) of the Chiefs, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Avery Journal-Times

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) encouraged by progress

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to make progress from the high ankle sprain he sustained last Saturday and he doesn't expect any serious challenges in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes said Thursday that the real test will come later in the week. "We'll see as we get closer and closer and we'll see during the game," he said. "You can't fully do exactly...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Avery Journal-Times

Quinn To Remain With Cowboys: 'It's Big For Us'

FRISCO, TX — Huge news has just been delivered to the Dallas Cowboys. Dan Quinn, one of the most respected and sought-after football minds in the entire NFL, has notified head coach Mike McCarthy and the front office that he will remain defensive coordinator for the Cowboys in 2023. "We're all extremely excited to have Dan back," said head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday afternoon. "I spoke with Dan a short while ago, and this is big for us. It gives us continuity, definitely in...
DALLAS, TX
The Avery Journal-Times

Championship Sunday: 10 prop picks

Maybe you missed the window to take advantage of the teeter totter Bengals-Chiefs line this week or can't get a firm grip on a favorite for the NFC Championship at Philadelphia between the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Books are rolling out the red carpet with prop bet markets expanded to include peripheral stats and minutiae for both conference title games. Here's a look at 10 prop bets worth considering...
The Avery Journal-Times

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey insists he'll play vs. Eagles

Christian McCaffrey has been a talented yet brittle performer during his NFL career. But the San Francisco 49ers running back made it clear Thursday that he will play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the host Philadelphia Eagles. McCaffrey missed his second straight day of practice due to a right calf injury but had a one-word answer when asked the chances of him missing the game against the top-seeded Eagles. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Avery Journal-Times

Notebook: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts not discussing MVP possibility

Jalen Hurts isn't overly concerned with being one of the five finalists for NFL MVP honors. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has gone from being viewed as a liability as a passer to one of the top players in the game. But if you want to discuss his rise to greatness, Hurts isn't going to partake in the discussion. "It's not the time for me to reflect on that because I'm...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Avery Journal-Times

Report: Broncos part ways with interim HC Jerry Rosburg

Denver interim head coach Jerry Rosburg was let go by the Broncos on Wednesday, ending any chance of him being part of the new coaching staff, ESPN reported. The move comes amid the team's search for a new head coach. Rosburg led the Broncos to a 1-1 mark after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26, following a 4-11 start to his first year and a 51-14 loss to...
DENVER, CO
The Avery Journal-Times

Legendary basketball analyst Billy Packer dies at 82

Legendary college basketball announcer Billy Packer, who covered the NCAA Tournament and Final Four for three-plus decades and was one of the most prominent voices in the sport, died Thursday at 82. His family announced Packer's passing on Twitter. "The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he's in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy," Mark Packer tweeted. ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

