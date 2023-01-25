Did Gonzaga get outcoached in loss to Loyola Marymount?

Gonzaga's loss to Loyola Marymount was shocking in many ways. The Zags appeared to be more talented at every position coming into the game, but Lions' guard Cam Shelton was clearly the best player on the floor.

On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison discuss the fan reaction to the LMU loss, including the narrative that Gonzaga was outcoached.

Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple , Spotify or YouTube .