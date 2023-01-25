In today’s Unmuted with Claudia Rodriguez podcast, Claudia discusses the driving while intoxicated charge against her former opponent, Art Fierro. She goes on to talk about his arrest warrant and speeding in a school zone. She then goes on to explain her ethics complaint against Fierro. Claudia also talks about Fierro’s appointment to the ethics commission and what it means. Claudia closes with the reminder that if Fierro does not take his oath of office again, it could result in his removal from office under state law.

