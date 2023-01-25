ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso veterans one-stop center moving to new location

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- The El Paso veterans one-stop center on Diana Drive is a one-of-a-kind veterans center in El Paso. It offers everything from clinical counseling, substance abuse resources and peer support. ABC-7 learned in a few months the center will be moving from its current location in Northeast El Paso, to The post El Paso veterans one-stop center moving to new location appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Paseo Del Norte | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas

We close with Plaza Paseo del Norte, a small shopping center where you can find practical stores, where you can buy just what you need for your home or wardrobe. In addition, it has some gastronomic options and social areas that you can enjoy. Leisure and entertainment: Living area.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Frankie Valli postpones concerts, while recovering from illness

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The acclaimed frontman of the Four Seasons band Frankie Valli has postponed his forthcoming concerts through February 4th including the one in El Paso, TX., as he continues to recover from pneumonia. All January dates will be rescheduled, and tickets will be honored. The...
EL PASO, TX
elpasonews.org

El Paso Talks: Season 1, Episode 11: Unmuted With Claudia Rodriguez – Art Fierro’s DWI & Perjury

In today’s Unmuted with Claudia Rodriguez podcast, Claudia discusses the driving while intoxicated charge against her former opponent, Art Fierro. She goes on to talk about his arrest warrant and speeding in a school zone. She then goes on to explain her ethics complaint against Fierro. Claudia also talks about Fierro’s appointment to the ethics commission and what it means. Claudia closes with the reminder that if Fierro does not take his oath of office again, it could result in his removal from office under state law.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso woman arrested for wire fraud, impersonation of federal employee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23 on criminal charges related to alleged wire fraud and impersonating a federal employee. According to United States Attorney’s office, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez allegedly portrayed herself as a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) employee and defrauded more than 20 victims […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Early morning law enforcement pursuits take place in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 witnessed several law enforcement pursuits in west El Paso early Thursday morning. The first possible pursuit ended just before 4:30 a.m. on I-10 west at Sunland Park. The incident could be seen on the TxDOT traffic cameras. Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be see along...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash near US-54 south, Trowbridge causing delays

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of the collector-distributor lanes on US-54 south near Trowbridge is closed for a crash Friday. The Texas Department of Transportation says there is a minor backup. Law enforcement, the fire department and a tow truck are at the scene. No injuries were reported.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

City of Las Cruces aims to launch crisis intervention unit by March

This year, the city of Las Cruces is planning on launching Project L.I.G.H.T., a crisis intervention unit that will respond to individuals in the midst of a mental health crisis. It will be a part of the fire department’s Mobile Integrated Health Unit (M.I.H.), and the city is expected to receive over $1 million in federal funds for the project.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

El Paso Zoo announces death of African Lioness

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 15-year-old African lioness named Zari has died, according to the El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens. According to the Zoo, staff euthanized Zari after discovering she had bile duct cancer that had metastasized and could not be treated further. “The name Zari means ‘Golden’...
EL PASO, TX
