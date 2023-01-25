Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Burrow was caught on a hot mic saying 'I'm him,' and his response was perfect
Cincinnati’s impressive 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills was one of the most impressive of Joe Burrow’s five playoff wins as he picked apart one of the league’s more talented defenses as a barrage of snow fell in Orchard Park, New York. During that win — which...
Scottie Pippen Explained Why He Wasn't In The Original Space Jam With Michael Jordan
Scottie Pippen couldn't be a part of the original Space Jam movie and a couple of years ago, he revealed the reason.
Billy Packer, Legendary College Basketball Broadcaster, Dead at 82
Billy Packer, the legendary college basketball broadcaster and long-time voice of the Final Four, has died. He was 82. His... The post Billy Packer, Legendary College Basketball Broadcaster, Dead at 82 appeared first on Outsider.
College basketball coach blows up during interview
Many sports fans hate those awkward interviews where a sideline reporter corners a coach right before or after a break in the action. They usually result in boring, obvious answers. Then there’s what happened when ESPN reporter Holly Rowe asked UConn Huskies women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma about the second...
Details Have Emerged From College Basketball Delivery Incident
A bizarre moment during a college basketball matchup between Loyola and Duquesne went viral on Wednesday night. A food delivery person walked out on to the court while the game was live, seemingly attempting to deliver McDonalds to a referee. A new angle of this viral moment has been released on ...
Zion Williamson Named as a NBA All Star
The Pelicans have had a good season so far even though they have fallen from the 1st seed to the 4th; however, with injuries to Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, that's expected. But when healthy Williamson was playing at an all-star level. Well, it was announced today that Zion Williamson would make his second all-star team as he is an all-star starter for the 2022-2023 season.
State of the LSU RB Room
Tigers add two elite backs in their 2023 recruiting class, provides depth moving forward.
True freshman Jaden Noot among 3 LSU pitchers out for the year
LSU baseball assembled a wealth of talent this offseason. One of those pieces was pitcher Jaden Noot, a top-100 prospect who was drafted by the Brewers. Noot turned down professional ball, opting to head to LSU. It’ll be a while before Noot is seen in purple and gold, however. Noot,...
Michael Jordan would be proud of Mason Plumlee’s insane record never seen in NBA history
Mason Plumlee has been the subject of trade rumors surrounding the Charlotte Hornets this season and for good reason. Plumlee is having a very productive season, one of the best of his career, but it hasn’t done much to translate to wins on a Hornets team that is going nowhere fast this season. That’s not really a knock on Plumlee, just that his play would probably be better suited to coming off the bench for a playoff team. There are a couple of teams that could use a quality backup center and that’s what Plumlee is. His play this season has been very good to the point where he is even setting NBA records in front of the man who holds a lot of them in Hornets owner Michael Jordan. As per the Hornets broadcast team, Plumlee has had the greatest shooting stretch of a 20 game period in league history at 77 percent.
Sylvia Fowles symbolically passed the double-double crown to LSU’s Angel Reese in heartwarming gesture
In case you haven’t been paying close attention, LSU’s Angel Reese is providing us with one of the all-time great statistical individual seasons in women’s college basketball history. That may sound like a reach, but you’ll understand the above statement when you look at the numbers.
