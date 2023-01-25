ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
600 ESPN El Paso

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball coach blows up during interview

Many sports fans hate those awkward interviews where a sideline reporter corners a coach right before or after a break in the action. They usually result in boring, obvious answers. Then there’s what happened when ESPN reporter Holly Rowe asked UConn Huskies women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma about the second...
KNOXVILLE, TN
600 ESPN El Paso

Zion Williamson Named as a NBA All Star

The Pelicans have had a good season so far even though they have fallen from the 1st seed to the 4th; however, with injuries to Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, that's expected. But when healthy Williamson was playing at an all-star level. Well, it was announced today that Zion Williamson would make his second all-star team as he is an all-star starter for the 2022-2023 season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan would be proud of Mason Plumlee’s insane record never seen in NBA history

Mason Plumlee has been the subject of trade rumors surrounding the Charlotte Hornets this season and for good reason. Plumlee is having a very productive season, one of the best of his career, but it hasn’t done much to translate to wins on a Hornets team that is going nowhere fast this season. That’s not really a knock on Plumlee, just that his play would probably be better suited to coming off the bench for a playoff team. There are a couple of teams that could use a quality backup center and that’s what Plumlee is. His play this season has been very good to the point where he is even setting NBA records in front of the man who holds a lot of them in Hornets owner Michael Jordan. As per the Hornets broadcast team, Plumlee has had the greatest shooting stretch of a 20 game period in league history at 77 percent.
CHARLOTTE, NC
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy