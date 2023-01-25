ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

5 Fabulous Photos of Allie Ayers in Belize

By Ananya Panchal
Sports Illustrated Swim
Sports Illustrated Swim
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJCtQ_0kRCAXIZ00

The Bissy Swim founder was a two-time SI Swim Search finalist.

Allie Ayers has the unique distinction of having been featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue as both a model (she was a Swim Search finalist in both 2018 and ’ 21 ) and a swimwear designer. The former software programmer had the idea to start a size-inclusive swimwear line while working in Bali and Mexico as a coder. She taught herself to sew by watching YouTube videos.

Bissy Swim was founded in 2018, a made-to-order brand focused on sustainability and diversity. (Bissy is a nod to her middle name, Elizabeth.)

“I was trying to adjust to modeling in New York as a ‘midi-model’ and I was learning very quickly that there was little space in our industry for women between a size 4 and a size 14,” she explained . “That struggle led to a heightened awareness of the lack of representation for a slew of other so-called ‘outliers’ in fashion, be that because of color, size, gender identity or background. I knew I wanted to create a brand that would provide a platform for women who wanted to see people like them represented in modeling, fashion and advertising. I had been interested in creating swimwear specifically because I know what a vulnerable thing swimsuits can be for so many women. If you can feel sexy in a swimsuit, that can translate to anything else you put on your body. If I can create truly beautifully-fitting swimwear for women of all sizes and help redefine the beauty standard through our advertising, this can be a pivotal point for women and the way they view themselves.”

Here are five of our favorite photos from her photo shoot in Belize with photographer Yu Tsai in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHDt6_0kRCAXIZ00

Allie Ayers was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by HONEY + LUNA.

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCS52_0kRCAXIZ00

Allie Ayers was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04N9Uv_0kRCAXIZ00

Allie Ayers was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tuVg_0kRCAXIZ00

Allie Ayers was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by MILLY.

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02QVAC_0kRCAXIZ00

Allie Ayers was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by milkbaby.

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Sports Illustrated Swim

Sports Illustrated Swim

New York, NY
544
Followers
181
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

SI Swim is your destination for all things health, wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, body positivity, female empowerment, and travel. Stay up to date on all the latest happenings from the diverse group of talent featured in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, as well as partner news and exclusive annual issue related announcements.

 https://swimsuit.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy