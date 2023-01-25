Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
tourcounsel.com
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
What's to come for the Convention Center District
The renovation will create a pedestrian-friendly destination with shops, walkways, and restaurants.
keranews.org
White Settlement Road will keep controversial name after council scraps plans to consider change
Fort Worth City Council will not rename White Settlement Road – at least not any time soon. The road, which carries a name tied to Fort Worth’s history of pushing out Native Americans from the region, has transformed since it was paved in 1956. Once a prairie-lined road heading west, the street is now a bustling thoroughfare surrounded by businesses.
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Clearfork | Shopping mall in Fort Worth, Texas
The Shops at Clearfork, is the best shopping center, with the most outstanding stores in Fort Worth in the city. In addition, the place has an incredible and modern structure. Followed by this, you will be able to find good stores of different brands, with cheap prices and interesting offers.
The NRP Group Breaks Ground on 324-Unit Mixed-Income Apartment Community in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023-- The NRP Group, a vertically integrated, award-winning developer, builder and manager of multifamily housing, has officially broken ground on ‘Ascent at Mountain Creek’ - a 324-unit mixed-income multifamily community located just 15 minutes outside of downtown Dallas. Fifty percent of the units will be reserved for individuals and families earning 80% or less than the Area Median Income. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005277/en/ From Left to Right: Casey Thomas, Councilman, City of Dallas, District 3; Keith Pomykal, President of the Dallas PFC; Melody Garcia, Executive Director, JPMorgan Chase; Cynthia Homsher, Executive Director, JPMorgan Chase; Kyle Hines, Assistant Director, Dallas Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Department; Alena Savera, Vice President of Development, The NRP Group; Rod Washington, Dallas Regional Vice President, Frost Bank (Photo: Business Wire)
Fort Worth rehab center adolescent program shut down by state
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has suspended and forced the closure of a Fort Worth rehab center's program for adolescents after determining it created an immediate threat to the health and safety of children in its care. A letter on the suspension from...
fortworthreport.org
Solution to expensive eggs? Tarrant County small farmers say support them more
The egg shelves have looked different every week at Ann’s Health Food Center in Arlington. One week, it would be all organic eggs. Some weeks, there would be several egg brands. Then, sometimes the shelves would be empty. “When our only choice is to offer a higher price egg...
Eye on Politics: Mayors of Fort Worth and Arlington on their re-election bids
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - This week's episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: Jan. 26) covers the Public Utility Commission's recommended changes to how the state's electricity market works and it's not sitting well with some state lawmakers. And CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink also sits down with the mayors of Arlington and Fort Worth to discuss their bids for re-election.Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new...
inforney.com
Portillo’s at Rayzor Ranch wins planning panel's approval
The site of a future Portillo’s restaurant in Rayzor Ranch and several single-family residential developments are among the projects that will move forward after initial approval by Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week. Here’s a look at each of the proposals and what’s next for the projects.
fortworthreport.org
As $70 million Rosedale Project moves ahead, residents remain concerned about grocery store, homelessness
Developers will soon submit initial plans for the redesigned Evans and Rosedale project to the city. However, some residents are still left with questions despite a years-long public engagement process. In its annual progress report to residents of the Historic Southside, developer Hoque Global shared updated site plans, the results...
City looks for silver lining in TxDOT’s I-35 expansion
With the Texas Department of Transportation circling in on finalized plans for Interstate 35, city staffers are racing to seize opportunity of a number of cap-and-stitch projects that could come to be a silver lining in the largely unpopular interstate expansion. In a biannual update Jan. 19, Corridor Program Office...
Keller ISD building a foundation for success with $315 million bond
Fossil Ridge’s new facility is sitting at the site of the former Heritage Elementary School. (Photo by Cody Thorn) There are multiple construction projects underway in Keller ISD and Northwest ISD, ranging from renovations and expansions to new construction to replace out-of-date buildings. There are also four indoor multipurpose facilities being constructed within KISD that will provide a respite for inclement weather for students in a variety of activities.
keranews.org
Plano ISD sees a big jump in students experiencing homelessness
The number of Plano ISD students who qualify for homelessness aid is on the rise. The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law that created a program to help students experiencing homelessness access education. Plano ISD’s Jennifer Miley said the district usually identifies around four or five hundred McKinney Vento students each school year. She’s the executive director of student, family and community services for Plano ISD.
Fort Worth police respond to 3 shootings overnight
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police were busy Friday night and Saturday morning, responding to three separate shooting incidents that left people injured and sent them to the hospital. All three shootings were separate incidents and not related to each other. Here is what happened in each, laying...
mysouthlakenews.com
The Weekly Adventures of the Southlake Police Department (January 20th-27th, 2023)
Here is a smattering of the multitude of actions performed by your Southlake police officers from January 20th, 2023 to January 27th, 2023:. –Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot. They found it had been stolen and the driver was in possession of narcotics. The driver was arrested for drugs and UUMV (Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle).
Favorite Texas jeweler launches new Yellow Rose collection at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
There's big beads-and-bangles news coming from a tiny house set up on the west side of the Metroplex - at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.Popular Texas jeweler Kendra Scott has launched a new ranch-inspired capsule collection called (what else?) Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott that'll be sold across the rodeo circuit in major Texas cities this year. But before it saddles up and rides into Houston, Austin, or San Antonio, the collection has lassoed its big reveal in Cowtown.Visitors to the FWSSR will find the Kendra Scott tiny house pop-up shop on the Go Texas Plaza at the...
fortworthreport.org
William McKinley Jackson, pastor, files to run in District 5
William McKinley Jackson, a pastor at Samaria Baptist Church, filed to run in District 5 on Fort Worth’s City Council. Four people are officially running for the seat to date — Jackson, Gerardo Sanchez Corona, incumbent Gyna Bivens and Bob Willoughby. Jackson has a degree in Biblical Studies...
Dallas Observer
Best Bang for Buck: Where to Eat Well on a Budget in Dallas
Yes, dining out can be expensive, but with a bit of planning you can find some really good deals around Dallas. For instance, Boulevardier is one of the best restaurants in the city. But want to know what's actually better? Boulevardier on a Tuesday night, when steaks are one-third off. Feel like Uchi is just a bit outside your budget range? During happy hour you'll find discounted small tastings starting at $2.
fortworthreport.org
As fracking increases in the Barnett Shale, Arlington city leaders avoid scrutiny
When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
Fire guts Fort Worth church, investigators looking for the cause
Fort Worth investigators are still looking for the cause of the Tuesday fire that gutted a church in North Fort Worth. The building is the home of Templo Bethesda Asambleas de Deo (Temple Bethesda Assembly of God) on Deen Road
