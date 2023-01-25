Fact or Fiction: Josh Heupel, Bill O'Brien, Clemson Defensive Losses

In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines if Josh Heupel's new contract is worth the money...

In today’s Fact or Fiction , I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. Josh Heupel is overpaid at $9 million.

Farrell’s take: FICTION

It may sound odd for a third year coach to be amongst the highest paid in the SEC, but make no mistake about this — Heupel needs to be paid and retained because he’s going to be popular. Any big opening out there would make him an early call if he’s not taken care of and the Vols know this. We’ve seen solid starts from coaches at Tennessee turn into bad situations but this is a better start than any we’ve seen and it’s not going sour.

Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel reacts in the rain on the sidelines during Tennessee's game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. © Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

2. Bill O’Brien leaving is good for Alabama.

Farrell’s take: FACT

Nick Saban keeps who he wants to keep unless they move up to being a head coach. Well, at least for the most part. And he and Bill Belichick aren’t exactly strangers and this was obviously something they both felt was a good move. The Alabama offense hasn’t been the issue as they score enough points but it needs a boost and with Bryce Young gone it’s the best time for a new start.

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien before the game against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. © Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

3. Clemson lost the most in the country on defense to the NFL Draft.

Farrell’s take: FACT

I dare you to find three defensive players leaving early for the NFL on one team that are better than Myles Murphy , Bryan Bresee , and Trenton Simpson . Go ahead, I’ll wait. Throw in veteran DE KJ Henry and Clemson has some big shoes to fill. There is talent as always but some young players will need to step up.