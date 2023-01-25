ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktbb.com

UT Tyler gets over $1.3 million in mental health funds for students

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler has been awarded more than $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration program to help support the mental health needs of students in East Texas district schools. According to a news release, the program was recently authorized by U.S. Senator John Cornyn’s (R-TX) Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law in June 2022. Officials say it addresses specific concerns that have led to violence in schools, including the need for additional mental health services. “We are extremely grateful to Sen. Cornyn and the Department of Education for this funding, which helps UT Tyler support mental health care for the young people of East Texas,” said UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun, as quoted in the release.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

ETCF: Scholarships available for East Texas students

TYLER — The East Texas Communities Foundation is currently accepting applications from East Texas students for 88 scholarships to be awarded for the 2023-2024 academic year. The deadline for submission of the online application is March 1, 2023. Detailed eligibility criteria and links to the applications are available here. Seven new scholarships are available this year. Those include the Pasha Zapolsky Memorial Scholarship, which will assist students graduating from any of the 32 counties ETCF serves who have played competitive soccer during high school. They must maintain a 3.67 GPA and demonstrate devotion to their Christian faith. Amount is $1,000.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
LONGVIEW, TX
ktbb.com

Donation promise goes unfulfilled

TYLER — An East Texas museum says it will not receive a major donation from the ex-wife of Muhammad Ali, as previously announced. The Texas African-American museum in Tyler has announced that the one-million dollar gift from Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali will be unfulfilled. The donation was announced at a fundraising gala in February of last year. But the Empowerment Community Development Corporation announced Wednesday on behalf of the museum that Camacho-Ali will not provide the contribution after all, saying only that she doesn’t have the funds.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.

When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian visits Brownsboro

There was a helicopter making its rounds in East Texas on Thursday. In that helicopter was University of Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian. One of the stops was Brownsboro High School to check in on Class of 2024 four-star wide receiver Gekyle Baker. Baker has offers from Texas, Baylor,...
BROWNSBORO, TX
ktbb.com

East Texas police departments adding Narcan as a tool to save lives

HALLSVILLE – Police departments throughout East Texas are adding Narcan as a tool to save people’s lives. Hallsville Police Officer Ryan Waldow says he saw a need for access to Narcan while on a call. According to our news partner KETK, Waldow took the initiative to research the medicine and find a way for every officer in his department to have it in their patrol car. Tyler PD has equipped their team with Narcan for more than 3 years and says it works wonders. “So when we get there first, whether we beat the fire department, you know the medical people in the fire department or EMS, it allows us to take that quick action to save a life,” said Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer, Tyler PD. Officer Andy Erbaugh said everyone in the field has to go through training and they keep the drug in the first aid kits in their patrol cars.
HALLSVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson logger indicted for felony timber fraud

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County logger was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of timber purchase with intent to defraud, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The forest service said in a release on Thursday that Terry Aron Beall, 57 of Henderson, who did business as 2-Beall Logging, […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

23 Perfect Places For A Romantic East Texas Valentine’s Dinner

Now is the time to make those Valentine's Day dinner reservations! You'll want to act upon this sooner than later or you could be having Valentine's Day dinner with your significant other at a drive-thru near you or at your own dinner table. There's nothing wrong with that at all, but there are certain expectations for some people when it comes to Valentine's Day dinner.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler approves changes for downtown events

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, Tyler City Council approved updating the application process and permit fee structure for temporary street and lane closures in Downtown Tyler.  Main Street Director, Amber Varona proposed an ordinance change to update the process and for temporary street and lane closures for downtown.  “Our object of this ordinance amendment […]
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy