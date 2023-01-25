Read full article on original website
UT Tyler gets over $1.3 million in mental health funds for students
TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler has been awarded more than $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration program to help support the mental health needs of students in East Texas district schools. According to a news release, the program was recently authorized by U.S. Senator John Cornyn’s (R-TX) Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law in June 2022. Officials say it addresses specific concerns that have led to violence in schools, including the need for additional mental health services. “We are extremely grateful to Sen. Cornyn and the Department of Education for this funding, which helps UT Tyler support mental health care for the young people of East Texas,” said UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun, as quoted in the release.
ETCF: Scholarships available for East Texas students
TYLER — The East Texas Communities Foundation is currently accepting applications from East Texas students for 88 scholarships to be awarded for the 2023-2024 academic year. The deadline for submission of the online application is March 1, 2023. Detailed eligibility criteria and links to the applications are available here. Seven new scholarships are available this year. Those include the Pasha Zapolsky Memorial Scholarship, which will assist students graduating from any of the 32 counties ETCF serves who have played competitive soccer during high school. They must maintain a 3.67 GPA and demonstrate devotion to their Christian faith. Amount is $1,000.
Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last year
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
East Texas cities come together to meet needs of local homeless population
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Cities like Tyler and Longview are doing what they can to help the homeless in East Texas. “We want to help move them beyond where they are and help get them to where they’re working a job, living independently, being self sufficient,” said Executive Director at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Brian […]
Longview Police Department asks for $500,000 in state grants
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department asked City Council to approve application for five state grants. This will help officers better serve people in the city. Each grant is up to $100,000 and two of the grants will help replace old equipment that is used on daily patrols. “The cameras for example are […]
Donation promise goes unfulfilled
TYLER — An East Texas museum says it will not receive a major donation from the ex-wife of Muhammad Ali, as previously announced. The Texas African-American museum in Tyler has announced that the one-million dollar gift from Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali will be unfulfilled. The donation was announced at a fundraising gala in February of last year. But the Empowerment Community Development Corporation announced Wednesday on behalf of the museum that Camacho-Ali will not provide the contribution after all, saying only that she doesn’t have the funds.
Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.
When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian visits Brownsboro
There was a helicopter making its rounds in East Texas on Thursday. In that helicopter was University of Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian. One of the stops was Brownsboro High School to check in on Class of 2024 four-star wide receiver Gekyle Baker. Baker has offers from Texas, Baylor,...
East Texas police departments adding Narcan as a tool to save lives
HALLSVILLE – Police departments throughout East Texas are adding Narcan as a tool to save people’s lives. Hallsville Police Officer Ryan Waldow says he saw a need for access to Narcan while on a call. According to our news partner KETK, Waldow took the initiative to research the medicine and find a way for every officer in his department to have it in their patrol car. Tyler PD has equipped their team with Narcan for more than 3 years and says it works wonders. “So when we get there first, whether we beat the fire department, you know the medical people in the fire department or EMS, it allows us to take that quick action to save a life,” said Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer, Tyler PD. Officer Andy Erbaugh said everyone in the field has to go through training and they keep the drug in the first aid kits in their patrol cars.
Family remembers lives of Kilgore firefighters lost in fire training exercise
KILGORE, Texas — Wednesday marks 14 years since a tragic accident took the lives of two Kilgore firemen. It happened on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009. Firemen Kyle Perkins and Cory Galloway reportedly fell 83 feet to the ground from the aerial basket of a fire truck during a training exercise on the Kilgore College campus.
3-month-old baby from North Texas found safe in North Carolina after Amber Alert, police say
Baby Xyavier Calliste and his 23-year-old mother were found in about 1,100 miles away from their home in north Texas.
Henderson logger indicted for felony timber fraud
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County logger was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of timber purchase with intent to defraud, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The forest service said in a release on Thursday that Terry Aron Beall, 57 of Henderson, who did business as 2-Beall Logging, […]
This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever. I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;) Seriously love it...
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
Amber Alert discontinued for 3-month-old boy from Kaufman County
KEMP, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas infant at the focus of a statewide Amber Alert was found safe in North Carolina early Friday. According to Kemp Police, 3-month-old Xyavier Calliste, Jr. and his mother, Abigail Williams, were located at a bus station in Fayetteville, North Carolina around 2:00 a.m.
23 Perfect Places For A Romantic East Texas Valentine’s Dinner
Now is the time to make those Valentine's Day dinner reservations! You'll want to act upon this sooner than later or you could be having Valentine's Day dinner with your significant other at a drive-thru near you or at your own dinner table. There's nothing wrong with that at all, but there are certain expectations for some people when it comes to Valentine's Day dinner.
Officials: No injuries after dryer sparks fire at Tyler apartment complex
TYLER, Texas — No injuries were reported after a fire was contained at an apartment complex in Tyler. The Tyler Fire Department arrived on the scene of the Lodge on Broadway apartments after a call was made around 3:10 p.m. According to Tyler Fire Department battalion chief, Cordell Parker...
Tyler man pleads guilty to driving intoxicated, killing 2 children in Gregg County wreck
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man pleaded guilty to killing two children in a Gregg County wreck while driving while intoxicated last January. Hayden M. Malone, 22, entered guilty pleas to two counts of intoxication assault and two counts of intoxication manslaughter on Thursday, according to Gregg County judicial records.
City of Tyler approves changes for downtown events
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, Tyler City Council approved updating the application process and permit fee structure for temporary street and lane closures in Downtown Tyler. Main Street Director, Amber Varona proposed an ordinance change to update the process and for temporary street and lane closures for downtown. “Our object of this ordinance amendment […]
