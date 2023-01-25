ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

What to do and where to get help in wake of damaging tornado and severe storms across SE Texas

By Brooke Taylor
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner gathered some of the top officials Wednesday afternoon to discuss storm recovery efforts that are already underway, as well as resources residents can use if they have been displaced.

Deer Park and Pasadena received most of the destruction after a tornado ripped through the area, and Turner said he's been in contact with those mayors and offered whatever support they need. After all, the city of Houston knows what it's like to be at the center of severe weather.

SEE RELATED STORY: Over 300 CenterPoint Energy trucks working to restore power in Pasadena, Deer Park following tornado

"They just need to let us know, and we will provide any assistance that we can," he said. "The city of Houston has been in seven federally-declared disasters in the last seven years. So, we want to be as helpful to our cities, our neighboring cities as possible."

During Wednesday's briefing, Turner addressed concerns from outside the Beamer Place Apartments off Beamer and Kirkshire Drive, as its roof was heavily damaged and insulation can be seen on vehicles all over the parking lot.

The structure's roof is heavily damaged, and insulation can be seen on vehicles all over the partking lot.

Residents who have been displaced can call or visit the Korean Gospel Church of Houston for information on how to get to the emergency center in Pasadena. The emergency center is at 720 Fairmont, and transportation will be provided.

"We want to make sure that you, your family, your children are well taken care of. Nobody is going to be asking about your legal status," Turner said.

If your apartment complex was destroyed and not habitable, the mayor said that those leases will be terminated immediately. If you already placed a deposit, those will be refunded.

Chris Butler with Houston Public Works urged apartment owners to call their structural department to request an assessment of the properties.

"Right now, we just want to make sure we get debris cleaned up so that we can determine what repairs are needed so that people can return to their homes," Butler said.

Officials also want residents to make sure they take pictures and video of any damage for insurance purposes.

SEE RELATED STORY: 'Here I am again': Hurricane Harvey survivor says she's devastated over loss from storms

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

