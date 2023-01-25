Colorado among states joining DOJ in antitrust lawsuit against Google

(The Center Square) – Colorado is part of an antitrust lawsuit brought by the federal government against Google, citing the company’s control of the digital advertising industry.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The complaint alleges that Google “has acted unlawfully to monopolize the publisher ad server market in the United States, “violating the Sherman Antitrust Act.

“Today’s complaint alleges that Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful conduct to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “No matter the industry and no matter the company, the Justice Department will vigorously enforce our antitrust laws to protect consumers, safeguard competition, and ensure economic fairness and opportunity for all.”

In addition to Colorado, the DOJ is joined in the lawsuit by attorneys general from California, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement that the lawsuit’s goal is to “restore competition” in digital advertising.

“Google has taken control of both sides of the ad-tech market, establishing a dominant position with respect to both buyers and sellers of digital advertising,” Weiser said. “Because Google controls many of the tools in digital advertising and takes higher fees on transactions than would be rivals, website publishers make less on advertising revenue, advertisers are forced to pay more for ad placement, and overall consumers are harmed by higher prices and less innovation.”

“We are taking action by filing this lawsuit to unwind Google’s monopoly and restore competition to the digital advertising business,” he added.

Colorado is also part of a lawsuit challenging how Google handles in-app purchases.