ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado among states joining DOJ in antitrust lawsuit against Google

By By Derek Draplin | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472D6o_0kRC41Gv00

(The Center Square) – Colorado is part of an antitrust lawsuit brought by the federal government against Google, citing the company’s control of the digital advertising industry.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The complaint alleges that Google “has acted unlawfully to monopolize the publisher ad server market in the United States, “violating the Sherman Antitrust Act.

“Today’s complaint alleges that Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful conduct to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “No matter the industry and no matter the company, the Justice Department will vigorously enforce our antitrust laws to protect consumers, safeguard competition, and ensure economic fairness and opportunity for all.”

In addition to Colorado, the DOJ is joined in the lawsuit by attorneys general from California, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement that the lawsuit’s goal is to “restore competition” in digital advertising.

“Google has taken control of both sides of the ad-tech market, establishing a dominant position with respect to both buyers and sellers of digital advertising,” Weiser said. “Because Google controls many of the tools in digital advertising and takes higher fees on transactions than would be rivals, website publishers make less on advertising revenue, advertisers are forced to pay more for ad placement, and overall consumers are harmed by higher prices and less innovation.”

“We are taking action by filing this lawsuit to unwind Google’s monopoly and restore competition to the digital advertising business,” he added.

Colorado is also part of a lawsuit challenging how Google handles in-app purchases.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Marijuana Businesses Deemed Criminal Offense By California Court of Appeals Citing RICO Act

A panel of judges at a California court ruled on Wednesday that operating a marijuana business is considered a crime. According to Courthouse News Service, a three-member panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals confirmed an earlier ruling that prevented a California licensed cannabis grower from suing her former business partners for participating in a fraudulent scheme that led to her cannabis farm being in a state of disarray.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Whitmer calls for 'immediate' relief in State of the State address

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for “immediate” relief to some Michiganders from rising prices in her State of the State address Wednesday evening. Whitmer, the Democrat who won a second term in November, said three proposals will make a “real difference” to many residents who are “facing the pinch right now” at the grocery store and with medical bills and prescription costs. Speaking to lawmakers in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Jewish Press

U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Case on Sabbath Observance

(JNS) The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear a case involving religious accommodations in the workplace. An appeal in the case of Groff v. Dejoy was filed by Gerald Groff, an Evangelical postal worker who refused to work on Sundays, his sabbath, going so far as to offer to work make-up shifts and to transfer branches in order to maintain his day of rest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

BREAKING: Illinois State Police look to consolidate federal gun ban challenges

(The Center Square) – Illinois State Police are looking to consolidate several federal cases challenging Illinois' gun ban into one. The Crawford County state-level case filed earlier this month was the first case to be filed in state court after Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity. The measure also requires gun owners to register the banned guns they own with Illinois State Police no later than Jan. 1, 2024. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
iheart.com

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on the Google Lawsuit

Phil Weiser is the Attorney General of Colorado. We'll discuss the new lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice with the support of about 20 states (I think) which claims that Google holds a de facto monopoly over the internet advertising business. The long knives are out on both sides of the aisle against the company and against other big tech. Indeed, Republican Congressman Ken Buck has a new book out called “Crushed: Big tech’s war on free speech.” These companies have very few friends right now.
COLORADO STATE
The Week

DOJ says over a quarter of Lousiana's state inmates held beyond their release date

The Justice Department released an investigative report Wednesday revealing that the Louisiana Department of Corrections is keeping over a quarter of its inmates in jail beyond their scheduled release dates, CNN reports. The department alleges that the LDOC has been "deliberately indifferent to the systemic overdetention of people in its custody" since at least 2012.  During its yearlong investigation, the Justice Department found that between Jan. and Apr. 2022, the LDOC held nearly 27 percent of the people scheduled for release beyond their scheduled departure. 24 percent of the nearly 4,100 people affected were held for a minimum of 90 extra days.  Assistant...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hill

Biden administration awards $118 million for biofuel projects

The Department of Energy on Thursday announced a grant of $118 million in funding for domestic production of biofuels, part of the Biden administration’s emission-reduction goals. Funding was divided between 17 projects, each of which received between $500,000 and $80 million, according to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The projects are sited in nine states and…
The Center Square

Colorado baker to appeal ruling he violated law for not making cake celebrating gender transition

(The Center Square) – A Colorado baker will appeal a Thursday ruling by the state Court of Appeals upholding that he violated antidiscrimination law by refusing to create a cake celebrating a gender transition. It’s the latest ruling in a 10-year conflict between Colorado and Jack Phillips, the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Phillips in 2018 in a 7-2 decision when he refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. The court found that...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Wyoming among states challenging federal ESG rule

(The Center Square) – Wyoming is part of a coalition of states taking the U.S. Department of Labor to court over a new rule involving environmental, social, and governance investments. Under a new rule, asset managers would be allowed to direct their clients’ retirement money to ESG investments rather than fiduciary standards. In an announcement about the lawsuit, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office said the rule is political and runs contrary...
WYOMING STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
43K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy