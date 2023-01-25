ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mary Duncan

Woman is reported to CPS by a holistic doctor when what she thought was a skin rash turned out to be caked-on dirt

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I am the type of person who believes in science, and therefore goes to real medical doctors when I have a problem. I guess I am just one of those people who put their faith in the doctors who went to medical school in my stead to learn things to help me on my behalf.
The Hollywood Gossip

Loren Brovarnik's Mom Threatens to Hit Her During After The 90 Days Fight!

As Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days viewers have seen, Loren Brovarnik’s parents are not taking things well. It is more than understandable for grandparents to worry about their children and grandbabies spending years in another country. What is not normal or acceptable is the degree to which...
Comfy, Safe Couch

After taking the role of a parent at 9 years old when her parents left home, this woman learns to grieve her childhood

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I took on the role of making sure my younger siblings were fed, clothed and ready to go to bed on time at the age of about nine years. I sometimes would skip meals when the food was too little or school because there was no one else to take care of them. My parents were either away most times doing manual jobs, or were too drank to pay attention, or one parent had left home because their fights escalated leading to one dissapearing for three weeks. I have to admit I feel I was robbed off my childhood and it hurt when I look back."
Tracey Folly

Teen girl chain-smokes 20 cigarettes in 2 hours: 'It was the best anti-smoking message I ever could have gotten'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Smoking cigarettes is bad. This isn't news. We always knew smoking was bad; we just didn't talk about it. Cool characters like The Marlboro Man and Joe Camel were a lot more fun to focus on than, let's say, lung cancer.
Gillian Sisley

Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids

A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
SheKnows

A Dad Refused to Help His LGBTQ+ Daughter Make Sure It Was Safe to Come Out to Family & Reddit Set Him Straight

A challenge that often goes unnoticed for LGBTQ+ people? Navigating the often stressful parts of coming out to friends, family, peers and strangers. It’s something that heterosexual people never need to put much thought into in day-to-day interactions, which can often mean even the most loving allies in our circles don’t always get the anxiety that comes with it.

