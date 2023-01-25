Read full article on original website
East Carolina extends offer to local Goldsboro forward
In the age of the transfer portal, quality Division I-caliber high school players can often simply be overlooked in the recruiting process. East Carolina may have stumbled upon a gem in its own backyard recently as a result of such an instance. Head coach Michael Schwartz and all of his assistant staff recently showed up at Goldsboro High School in Goldsboro, located around an hour away from campus, to watch 2023 prospect Ta'Korrie Faison, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward.
Terquavion Smith honors hometown, fallen friends while elevating NC State one step at a time
You could walk a mile in Terquavion Smith's shoes or you could just read them. On his pair of white and red Adidas is a custom paint job designed by NC State art and design major Will Whitley. The two collaborated on the look before the season. "The shoes you...
WITN
Farmville Central separates in a hurry to beat Washington on the road
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central boys separated with a huge second quarter to run away with one at Washington 95-67. Farmville used a 25-4 run to close the first half while we were there. The Jags are 19-1 and ranked 13th in the state.
Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and willfeature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every15 Minutes. “We […]
Goldsboro woman wins $100,000 in Powerball
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The latest Powerball lottery game made a Goldsboro woman very happy Wednesday night. Jennifer Nunn took a chance on a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s drawing. She bought her Quick Pick ticket from Quick Mart on North Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. She matched the numbers on […]
WITN
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is closing down five regional clinics that serve rural health here in Eastern Carolina. The hospital system said it ended the 2022 fiscal year losing $46 million and must make these adjustments and other cost-saving measures. They will close the ECU Health Women’s Care...
Beaufort Co. student securing her future in biochemistry
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Bursting with energy and enthusiasm while also seeking security, Cynthia Garcia is an example of a COVID cohort who is at once seeking to embrace all of life’s possibilities while looking for a little stability after several years of upheaval. The joyous Beaufort County Early College High School student will graduate with […]
carolinajournal.com
Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs
Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Russell’s of Washington celebrates 40 stylish years
Russell’s of Washington has been a staple of sharp dressed men for 40 years. It’s where these men have gone (and continue to go) to purchase tailored suits, stylish everyday outfits and accessories. Russell Smith purchased the storefront on Main Street in 1983. Back then, popular men’s fashion...
WITN
Eastern Carolina counties seeing unusual weather this January
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday night, five different Eastern Carolina Counties were under three different tornado warnings. Dare, Martin, Pitt, Beaufort, and Hyde Counties were all under tornado warnings. It’s a bit unusual for January, and the weather prompted ECU to send an alert to students to take shelter.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
newbernnow.com
Knights of Columbus to Host Upcoming Gigantic Yard Sale
The Knights of Columbus (K of C) will be holding their gigantic yard sale Feb. 2, 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the K of C hall located at 1125 Pine Tree Dr. in New Bern. The hall, storage building and tents will be stocked with bedding, furniture, tools, hardware, sporting goods, kitchen ware, books, toys, clothing, luggage, bikes, knick-knacks, glasses, shoes, electronics, bath and beauty items and holiday decorations.
District attorney to release findings in officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss his findings in the investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jacksonville last November. The press conference will be held at 10 a.m. in Jacksonville. Lee will discuss the investigation that began after a shooting that killed a […]
WITN
Rocky Mount Police issue Silver Alert for 89 year old
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89 year old. William Newell was last seen at his home at 1540 Harper St. driving a burgundy 2006 town and country van. He is 5′11″ and 250 pounds. He sometimes walks with a cane.
WITN
New DMV plate agency in Hertford County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will open a new license plate agency on Jan. 30 in Hertford County. The new office will be located at 905 East Memorial Drive next to Schewels Furniture in Ahoskie. It will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except state holidays. Jerry Castelloe Jr will be the operator of this agency.
WITN
Survivors, first responders remember deadly Kinston explosion 20 years later
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Sunday will mark the 20th anniversary of an explosion that changed Lenoir County forever. In 2003, a blast at a manufacturing facility killed six people and hurt 30 others. WITN talked with first responders and survivors as they look back at a day that will stay...
Williamston to start construction at Moratoc Park
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the outdoor recreation lovers, Williamston is making it easier for you. Williamston is working on a $950,000 project that will connect the boat ramp at Moratoc Park to Skewarkee Trail and lead back into downtown. This project is a part of larger construction that the boardwalk has had over the […]
WRAL
Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
WITN
Third person charged in Rocky Mount murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder stemming from a fight in Rocky Mount. Back on January 5th around 8:22 pm officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers arrived on scene they...
247Sports
