Greenville, NC

Related
247Sports

East Carolina extends offer to local Goldsboro forward

In the age of the transfer portal, quality Division I-caliber high school players can often simply be overlooked in the recruiting process. East Carolina may have stumbled upon a gem in its own backyard recently as a result of such an instance. Head coach Michael Schwartz and all of his assistant staff recently showed up at Goldsboro High School in Goldsboro, located around an hour away from campus, to watch 2023 prospect Ta'Korrie Faison, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and willfeature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every15 Minutes. “We […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Goldsboro woman wins $100,000 in Powerball

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The latest Powerball lottery game made a Goldsboro woman very happy Wednesday night. Jennifer Nunn took a chance on a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s drawing. She bought her Quick Pick ticket from Quick Mart on North Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. She matched the numbers on […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Beaufort Co. student securing her future in biochemistry

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Bursting with energy and enthusiasm while also seeking security, Cynthia Garcia is an example of a COVID cohort who is at once seeking to embrace all of life’s possibilities while looking for a little stability after several years of upheaval. The joyous Beaufort County Early College High School student will graduate with […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs

Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Russell’s of Washington celebrates 40 stylish years

Russell’s of Washington has been a staple of sharp dressed men for 40 years. It’s where these men have gone (and continue to go) to purchase tailored suits, stylish everyday outfits and accessories. Russell Smith purchased the storefront on Main Street in 1983. Back then, popular men’s fashion...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina counties seeing unusual weather this January

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday night, five different Eastern Carolina Counties were under three different tornado warnings. Dare, Martin, Pitt, Beaufort, and Hyde Counties were all under tornado warnings. It’s a bit unusual for January, and the weather prompted ECU to send an alert to students to take shelter.
GREENVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
TARBORO, NC
newbernnow.com

Knights of Columbus to Host Upcoming Gigantic Yard Sale

The Knights of Columbus (K of C) will be holding their gigantic yard sale Feb. 2, 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the K of C hall located at 1125 Pine Tree Dr. in New Bern. The hall, storage building and tents will be stocked with bedding, furniture, tools, hardware, sporting goods, kitchen ware, books, toys, clothing, luggage, bikes, knick-knacks, glasses, shoes, electronics, bath and beauty items and holiday decorations.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police issue Silver Alert for 89 year old

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89 year old. William Newell was last seen at his home at 1540 Harper St. driving a burgundy 2006 town and country van. He is 5′11″ and 250 pounds. He sometimes walks with a cane.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

New DMV plate agency in Hertford County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will open a new license plate agency on Jan. 30 in Hertford County. The new office will be located at 905 East Memorial Drive next to Schewels Furniture in Ahoskie. It will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except state holidays. Jerry Castelloe Jr will be the operator of this agency.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Williamston to start construction at Moratoc Park

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the outdoor recreation lovers, Williamston is making it easier for you. Williamston is working on a $950,000 project that will connect the boat ramp at Moratoc Park to Skewarkee Trail and lead back into downtown. This project is a part of larger construction that the boardwalk has had over the […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WRAL

Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Third person charged in Rocky Mount murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder stemming from a fight in Rocky Mount. Back on January 5th around 8:22 pm officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers arrived on scene they...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
247Sports

247Sports

