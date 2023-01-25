ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the Magic

Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately

Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Popculture

Disney World Preparing to Shut Down Major Animal Kingdom Ride

Parkgoers heading to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park now have one less attraction to add to their itinerary. The Orlando-based theme park on Monday, Jan. 9 officially closed the Kali River Rapids ride, sparking some fears that the closure could be permanent. News of the closure was first confirmed...
Inside the Magic

Disney Takes Action After Guest Tries to Steal Iconic Splash Mountain Item

Although there are plenty of things happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, few things have been more talked about than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.
disneytips.com

Disney Cancels Performances of Fantasmic! for at Least the Next Month

Fantasmic! has been one of the most popular shows at both the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort since the nighttime spectacular debuted in 1998 and 1992, respectively. The show, which features none other than Mickey Mouse as he takes on some of Disney’s most iconic villains when they invade his dream, has returned to its near-nightly performances by the Rivers of America in Disneyland and within the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023

Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Inside the Magic

Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Heard You! Resort Hotel Pool to be Filled with Splash Mountain Water

It appears that Walt Disney Imagineers have found a way to keep keep the spirit of Splash Mountain alive at Walt Disney World and allow Guests to truly immerse themselves in it!. Disney Fanatic just got an anonymous tip that after noticing all of the Splash Mountain water being sold...
disneyfoodblog.com

The Skyliner Is Now Temporarily CLOSED in Disney World

When you go to Disney World do you think about the closures that could affect your trip?. This is the time of year when Disney World does a lot of refurbishments at the resort, so you might be surprised to find that certain rides are down, hotel pools are closed, and more. As of today, though, a mode of Disney World transportation is closed for refurbishment.
disneyfoodblog.com

Blink and You’ll MISS This Disney 100th Anniversary Detail

There are so many things at Disney that are considered “iconic,” and among those are the Cast Members. For decades now, Cast Members at both Disneyland and Disney World have donned an equally iconic name tag. After all, it’s gotta be pretty cool to show off that you work for Mickey Mouse! Now, there’s a new update coming for Cast Members to celebrate the company’s 100th Anniversary.
disneyfoodblog.com

FULL MENU for Roundup Rodeo BBQ, Splash Mountain CHANGES, and More Massive Disney News

From the permanent closure of Splash Mountain in Disney World to the start of the 100th Anniversary festivities in Disneyland, a lot has happened in just a few short days. If you want to make sure you’ve got ALL of the latest Disney news — from food updates to ride openings and beyond — you’re in the right place!
disneyfoodblog.com

A Popular Disney World Attraction Has Reopened

Okay, so do you have a favorite Disney World show?. Maybe it’s The Festival of the Lion King in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Maybe you can’t help but watch the Dapper Dans in Magic Kingdom on every visit. Maybe your favorite show is the Frozen Sing-Along in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which recently closed for refurbishment. Well, get ready to belt out “Let It Go” again because that show has officially reopened!

