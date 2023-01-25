Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Magic
Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately
Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Popculture
Disney World Preparing to Shut Down Major Animal Kingdom Ride
Parkgoers heading to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park now have one less attraction to add to their itinerary. The Orlando-based theme park on Monday, Jan. 9 officially closed the Kali River Rapids ride, sparking some fears that the closure could be permanent. News of the closure was first confirmed...
See Magic Kingdom’s Splash Mountain Completely Drained Ahead Of Its Big Princess And The Frog Refurb
The end of Splash Mountain is almost here.
Inside the Magic
Disney Takes Action After Guest Tries to Steal Iconic Splash Mountain Item
Although there are plenty of things happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, few things have been more talked about than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.
ComicBook
Splash Mountain: Water From Disney World Ride Fetching Hundreds Online After Closure
Splash Mountain will soon be a distant memory. Disney World fiends lined up for hours on end Sunday to be one of the last riders on the decades-old Frontierland attraction. Now, just hours ahead of its official closure on January 23rd, water taken from the aquatic ride is fetching hefty sums online.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 7 things I never buy at the parks.
After working at the theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few tricks for how to save money on things like food and merchandise.
Disney World Has a Big Problem That Visitors Need to Worry About
The Mouse House has a problem that could ruin your upcoming vacation.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
disneytips.com
Disney Cancels Performances of Fantasmic! for at Least the Next Month
Fantasmic! has been one of the most popular shows at both the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort since the nighttime spectacular debuted in 1998 and 1992, respectively. The show, which features none other than Mickey Mouse as he takes on some of Disney’s most iconic villains when they invade his dream, has returned to its near-nightly performances by the Rivers of America in Disneyland and within the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Splash Mountain at Disney World closes for good, and people are claiming to sell water from it on eBay
Disney World’s Splash Mountain has closed permanently, but some people are trying to profit off of it after the ride’s final farewell. The attraction at the Orlando, Florida theme park closed Monday as it gets closer to reopening as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024. But since the...
My family of 4 spent $112 at Disney World's Via Napoli Italian restaurant, and the $38 pizza was totally worth it
Located in the Italy Pavilion at Epcot's World Showcase, Via Napoli is a family-friendly à-la-carte eatery that serves pizza, pasta, and appetizers.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Heard You! Resort Hotel Pool to be Filled with Splash Mountain Water
It appears that Walt Disney Imagineers have found a way to keep keep the spirit of Splash Mountain alive at Walt Disney World and allow Guests to truly immerse themselves in it!. Disney Fanatic just got an anonymous tip that after noticing all of the Splash Mountain water being sold...
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain References Removed from Magic Kingdom, People Selling Splash Mountain Water on eBay, Disney Skyliner Refurbishment Begins, & More: Daily Recap (1/23/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 23, 2023.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Skyliner Is Now Temporarily CLOSED in Disney World
When you go to Disney World do you think about the closures that could affect your trip?. This is the time of year when Disney World does a lot of refurbishments at the resort, so you might be surprised to find that certain rides are down, hotel pools are closed, and more. As of today, though, a mode of Disney World transportation is closed for refurbishment.
hypebeast.com
People Are Trying to Sell Splash Mountain Water Following the Iconic Ride's Closure
Back in 2020, Disney announced plans to close all of its Splash Mountain rides following mounting criticism of its controversial 1946 film source material, Song of the South. Earlier this week, (January 23, 2023), Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida officially closed its 30-year-old log flume ride with many fans in attendance.
disneyfoodblog.com
Blink and You’ll MISS This Disney 100th Anniversary Detail
There are so many things at Disney that are considered “iconic,” and among those are the Cast Members. For decades now, Cast Members at both Disneyland and Disney World have donned an equally iconic name tag. After all, it’s gotta be pretty cool to show off that you work for Mickey Mouse! Now, there’s a new update coming for Cast Members to celebrate the company’s 100th Anniversary.
disneyfoodblog.com
FULL MENU for Roundup Rodeo BBQ, Splash Mountain CHANGES, and More Massive Disney News
From the permanent closure of Splash Mountain in Disney World to the start of the 100th Anniversary festivities in Disneyland, a lot has happened in just a few short days. If you want to make sure you’ve got ALL of the latest Disney news — from food updates to ride openings and beyond — you’re in the right place!
disneyfoodblog.com
A Popular Disney World Attraction Has Reopened
Okay, so do you have a favorite Disney World show?. Maybe it’s The Festival of the Lion King in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Maybe you can’t help but watch the Dapper Dans in Magic Kingdom on every visit. Maybe your favorite show is the Frozen Sing-Along in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which recently closed for refurbishment. Well, get ready to belt out “Let It Go” again because that show has officially reopened!
Comments / 1