ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos assistant coaches Ejiro Evero, Klint Kubiak continue interviews with other teams

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OiwmR_0kRBxpAh00

As the Denver Broncos continue their search for a head coach, several members of their current staff are drawing serious interest from other teams.

Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had first-round interviews with all five teams that have head coach openings, and at least two teams have invited him back for a second interview: the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

There’s been no word yet on if Denver will give Evero a second interview.

Meanwhile, Broncos quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak has already interviewed for the New York Jets‘ offensive coordinator position, and now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are considering him for the same role.

Ex-Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett has also interviewed for New York’s OC job, and ex-HC Vic Fangio has (or soon will) interview for defensive coordinator jobs with the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.

We’re still waiting for news on Denver’s second-round HC interviews.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Panthers didn't ask Steve Wilks to be a part of Frank Reich's coaching staff

Well, at least the Carolina Panthers are treating this situation with some respect for everyone involved. Thursday afternoon brought some disappointing news for Steve Wilks, as the franchise he revived from the depths of despair this past season dumped him. The Panthers, instead, hired Frank Reich as their new head coach—effectively ending Wilks’ hopes of becoming the full-time leader of his hometown team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers players react to hiring of Frank Reich

We know how Carolina Panthers players (both past and present) feel about Steve Wilks. But how do they feel about what went down on Thursday?. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the guys who are currently employed by the organization are understanding of and excited over the hiring of Frank Reich—even at the expense of the beloved Wilks. And Panthers of the past . . . ?
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jerry Jones wants Mike McCarthy to coach the Cowboys as long as Tom Landry and fans were in disbelief

Still reeling from their latest humiliating playoff defeat, the Dallas Cowboys are busy picking up the pieces as they prepare for the 2023 offseason. But before Dallas dives into the thick of free agency and preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft, head coach Mike McCarthy had a few choice words while reflecting on the year that was during a Thursday press conference.
DALLAS, TX
FanBuzz

Jerry Rice's Son Continues His Legacy After Transferring to Major Program in California

I miss Jerry Rice. By the time I started understanding what football was, I'd just missed the star San Francisco 49ers wide receiver's prime years. It was in the late 1990s, however, that I began gravitating toward my favorite NFL players. Living in Pittsburgh, it was impossible not to love Steelers like Rod Woodson, Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene, but something about Rice stuck with me. Watching him dominate, even late in his career, was like poetry in motion. He's arguably the greatest football player in NFL history, and there might never be another weapon to come along and break his records. But if there is a player to do it, it's Jerry Rice's son.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday Patrick Mahomes Announcement

Over the past few days, the betting line for the AFC title game has shifted between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs opened as favorites, but the line quickly shifted in favor of the Bengals following the injury to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After a few practice ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears have multiple suitors looking to trade for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former USC offensive coordinator might join Nick Saban at Alabama

Kliff Kingsbury was the offensive coordinator for USC under Clay Helton and former athletic director Lynn Swann … for a few minutes. Kingsbury flew to Arizona to don some red wings with the Cardinals before he ever called a play for the Trojans. The inability to actually retain Kingsbury after hiring him was a reflection of the extent to which the USC program suffered under the previous regime, before new AD Mike Bohn came to Los Angeles. Keep in mind that USC reached New Year’s Six bowls in 2016 and 2017 because of Sam Darnold. The Trojans won the Pac-12 championship in 2017. Even then — in spite of those accomplishments — Kingsbury didn’t view USC as a place he had to stay, not even for one year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns are not projected to pick up additional comp pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns will have a compensatory pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after the Minnesota Vikings hired away Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager. However, Over the Cap does not project the Browns will receive another through the comp pick formula. The formula weighs the players the Browns lost to free agency against the value gained. If the Browns had lost enough value, they would have gotten compensated for it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals 'resetting' after Sean Payton interview

The Arizona Cardinals, still looking to hire a new head coach following the dismissal of Kliff Kingsbury after the season, had perhaps their biggest interview of the process on Thursday. They hosted former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for an all-day interview. It was several hours and Payton was seen leaving in the same car as Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Todd McShay: Texans will 'do everything they can' to trade up with Bears

The Chicago Bears should have no shortage of trade partners for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. And it could come down to a bidding war between two AFC South rivals. Both the Houston Texans (No. 2) and Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) are in the market for a quarterback. And while the Colts feel like the best suitor for the Bears — in terms of compensation to move down three spots and still land a stud in the top four — don’t count of the Texans.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

209K+
Followers
261K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy