Dolly Parton Announces Whole New Line of Boxed Baked Goods

Do you love cornbread and biscuits? We do too, and we also love the sensational Dolly Parton. TikTok content creator and superstar @ dollyparton shares her latest collaboration. We think this line of baked goods might be Duncan Hines best-selling products yet.

She's even offering some sweet treats, too!

It's so easy to love Dolly! And it appears that her new line of baked goods is just as easy to fall in love with. They are offering a cornbread mix, biscuits, cakes, frosting, fudgy brownies, and turtle brownies. Yum! They all sound amazing and we are going to need to try each one. You can even order a special baking box directly from Duncan Hines . It includes a Dolly-inspired tea towel, spatula, recipe cards, and all four of her fabulous mixes. There is even a special note inside from her, too! What a great gift idea for the baker in your family.

Dolly Parton is so much more than a county music superstar. She’s a notable philanthropist who grew up very poor. She has said in many interviews that she knew if she made it big, she would give back to those in need. And she sure has. She is a champion for underprivileged children and education and she gives away more than a million books each month! She even pays 100% of the tuition for her Dollywood employees who wish to get a college degree. And these are only a few of her very impressive contributions.

We will gladly purchase each one of these mixes. We have no doubt they are delicious and we love knowing that our money will also go to support one of her amazing charities, too.