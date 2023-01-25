ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Your Government: Senate Republican Leadership team release Caucus priorities

By Staff Report
The World
The World
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c73oo_0kRBtzQT00

The Oregon Senate Republican leadership team has released its Equitable Oregon Agenda.

“It is important for [our Caucus] that all citizens of Oregon are heard and listened to,” Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend). said. “We’re not here to burn bridges – we’re here to build them. That is what this Session is about for us: making sure we can build a bridge to a better future and an equitable Oregon.”

Equitable Oregon focuses on:

Saving Oregonians from Rising Inflation & Increased Cost of Living

• Return the Kicker as a check, returning $5,200 per household on average - LC

3881

• Freeze property taxes for Oregon seniors 67+ for primary residence - SJR 17

• Raise CAT tax coverage threshold to $5 million - SB 127

• Additional exemption against Oregon estate tax - SB 68

• Urge balanced budget amendment to United States Constitution - SJM 1

• Create a business-friendly environment to attract semiconductor industry, creating high paying family wage jobs

Human Dignity in Housing & Homelessness

• Support housing development goal of 36,000 units yearly

• Tax deduction for renting room(s) in taxpayer's primary residence - HB 3032

• Allow local governments to amend urban growth boundaries to include lands to be used for needed housing - SB 656

• Financing for infrastructure/predevelopment costs for moderate income housing- SB 534

• Expand affordability for Oregon renters with additional tax incentives - SB 435

• Ensure funding for mental health services are being disbursed effectively - SB 300

• Recriminalize possession/distribution of hard drugs i.e. Fentanyl - SB 735

Promoting Freedom & Prosperity for All Oregonians

• Require approval by majority of Senate of any reprieve, commutation, or pardon - SJR 11

• Durational limitations on declarations of emergency by Governor - SJR 14

• Require all executive clemency actions by Governor be initiated by application and follow specific procedures - SB 667

• Impeachment process for statewide elected executive branch officials - SJR 13

• State employees cannot be reimbursed for travel to/from Oregon when living outside of Oregon - LC 3697

• Protect free and fair elections

Modernizing Oregon's Education System, Empowering Parents and Students

• Increase virtual public charter school cap to 5% - SB 707

• Allow students to enroll in any public school - SB 259

• Curriculum transparency - HB 2628

• Nontraditional pathways to licensure for prospective career and technical education teachers - SB 677

• Pilot program to provide funding to school districts to increase access to schools by homeless students and improving academic achievement - SB 658

Reducing Violent Crime Threatening Our Communities

• Support Oregonians' 2nd Amendment rights

• Increase funding for school resource officers - SB 639, HB 2223

• Reclassify crime of Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm as crime category 8 - SB 650

• Create crime of threatening to commit a terroristic act - SB 664

• Create crime of controlled substances homicide - SB 649

• Stricter sentencing for criminals whose assault causes life changing injury - SB 430

• Increase statute of limitations for rape crime to 20 years - LC 3892

Protecting Oregon's Farms, Fisheries, and Forests

• $50 million to Dept. of Forestry for increased forest managing operations in specified wildfire-prone counties - SB 653

• Require State Forester to actively manage state forestlands to achieve/maintain low forest fuel load levels - SB 665

• Study rate impacts of implementing reduction of greenhouse gas emissions required by House Bill 2021 (2021) - SB 681

• Protect natural gas use in new or existing residential or commercial buildings - SB 647

• Remove requirement that State Forestry Department oversee development of statewide map of wildfire risk - SB 654

• Federal agencies to better prevent, mitigate, and suppress wildfires - SJM 3

• Ensure offshore wind energy development goes to local and regional communities while promoting electric grid reliability and resilience - SB 678

• Include forest land sequestration in greenhouse gas emissions calculations - SB 724

• Prioritize Oregon made/grown products, minimizing carbon footprint

For more information about the Oregon Legislature, visit https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/

Comments / 0

Related
Rome News-Tribune

Georgia Senate Republicans unveil 2023 legislative agenda

Georgia Senate Republicans announced an agenda for this year’s legislative session Thursday that combines proposals recommended by GOP Gov. Brian Kemp with some of the Senate’s own initiatives. Like the governor, the Senate Republican Caucus will focus on the economy, education, health care and public safety, Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, told reporters at a news conference inside the Georgia Capitol. The caucus endorsed Kemp’s push for additional tax...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid

Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.

"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
WISCONSIN STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans filled their top committee seats this week, choosing the leaders who will set the course for bills and issues for the new majority in the 118th Congress. Veteran GOP lawmakers from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri were among those who won the right to head up […] The post U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Big Country News

Senators Mike Crapo, Jim Risch Introduce Legislation to Add Third District Judge in Idaho

IDAHO - Idaho Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch have introduced legislation that would create an additional federal district judgeship in the Gem State. “Idaho’s growing population requires an additional judgeship to ensure effective access to the resources that provide justice in our state,” said Crapo. “This need has been widely recognized for years, and it is past time we provide the District of Idaho with a third district judge and personnel to keep up with an ever-growing caseload.”
IDAHO STATE
The World

Move to name house candidate now underway

After State Rep. David Brock Smith was unanimously appointed to the vacant Seante seat for District 1, Coos, Curry and Douglas counties will now face the task of filling Brock Smith's state house seat. Last week, Brock Smith was appointed to the Senate seat left vacant when Dallas Heard retired. After precinct committee person's from the three counties met and sent five names for commissioners to consider, Brock Smith was unanimously appointed to fill the Senate vacancy. ...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy’s House renovation

HOUSE HARDBALL — The fight over the House speakership that kicked off the 118th Congress — and the significant concessions Kevin McCarthy had to make to win the position — provided the first glimpse at the power dynamics and priorities of the new Republican majority. This week...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Maine Writer

Senator Hawley Introduces the PELOSI Act and Other Recently Introduced Senate Bills

Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate has also been busy with lawmakers introducing new legislation that they hope to get passed. I will continue monitoring these bills and will provide updates if they have any movement. It's important that voters are aware of what legislation is being proposed, and you should contact your elected officials and make your opinion known by asking them to support the proposed legislation if you agree with it or by telling them you are opposed to the proposed legislation.
The World

The World

Coos County, OR
713
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

The World covers local news in the Coos County and Douglas County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://theworldlink.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy