BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some storm victims can now get free legal assistance following the January 12th tornado outbreak. There are now eight Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance: Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties. Those living in these counties can apply for financial help but the process can be pretty confusing. That’s why Alabama attorneys are standing by to help people who may need it.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO