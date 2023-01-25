Read full article on original website
moneysavingmom.com
Witty Grammar Tees for just $19.99 shipped!
Jane has these Witty Grammar Tees for just $19.99 shipped right now! Choose from nine different fun designs!. These are such great gifts for the grammar nerd in your life! 😉. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page for more of...
moneysavingmom.com
Melissa & Doug Sticker Collection and Coloring Pads 3-Pack Set only $12.49!
Get a great deal on this Melissa & Doug Sticker Collection and Coloring Pads Set!. Amazon has this Melissa & Doug Sticker Collection and Coloring Pads Set (3 pack) for just $12.49 right now!. This is such a great deal and these would make fun gift ideas. Sign up for...
moneysavingmom.com
Igloo Reusable Ice Pack only $0.98!
Grab this Igloo Reusable Ice Pack for your lunch box!. Amazon has this Igloo Reusable Ice Pack for just $0.98 right now!. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day or same-day shipping!) with no minimum. If you’re not sure Prime is worth it, read this post for some helpful info to help you decide! And don’t forget you can sign up for Swagbucks to earn free gift cards to use on Amazon deals!
Husband Hysterically Pranks Wife by Secretly Putting “Poppers” Under Shoes by Front Door
She didn’t suspect a thing.
Mom Hilariously “Knock-Knock Zooms” Her Own Parents and Leaves Baby Behind
May we all have grandparents so gracious.
moneysavingmom.com
Pinch-Pleat Duvet Cover Sets only $17.99 + shipping!
Zulily has these Pinch-Pleat Duvet Cover Sets for just $19.99! Plus, our readers will save an extra 10% off at checkout, making them just $17.99. Shipping is free on orders over $89. And if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
moneysavingmom.com
HUGE Sale on Vitamins and Supplements from Smarty Pants, Garden of Life, and more!
Today only, Amazon is having a huge sale on vitamins and supplements from Smarty Pants, Garden of Life, and more! Here are some deals you can get…. Get these Garden of Life Vitamin D, Vitamin Code Raw D3, Vitamin D 5,000 IU for just $14.95 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!
CNET
Stop Cutting Cake With a Knife. Here's a Way That's Faster and Cleaner
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Cutting a cake can be tricky business. It's difficult to keep delicate piping intact, let alone make pieces that are proportionate. And good luck finding a big knife at a picnic or office party.
moneysavingmom.com
allbirds Women’s Natural Run Short Sleeve Tees only $10.98 shipped (Reg. $58!)
Need some new workout tees? Grab these allbirds Women’s Natural Run Short Sleeve Tees for under $11 shipped!. Proozy has these allbirds Women’s Natural Run Short Sleeve Tees for just $8.33 each when you buy three tees and use the promo code PZR28RST at checkout!. Shipping is $7.95...
moneysavingmom.com
Waloo Hoppers only $14.99 + shipping!
Zulily has these Waloo Hoppers for just $14.99 right now!. Choose from several designs. Shipping is free on orders over $89. And if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
We Tried The As-Seen-On-TV Water-Proof Flex Tape
Few "as-seen-on-TV" products promise as much in their infomercial as Flex Tape. Although we didn't have a boat to cut in half, we put Flex Tape to the test.
moneysavingmom.com
Meow Mix Seafood Favorites Wet Cat Food, Variety Pack (12 count) only $5.62 shipped!
Here’s a GREAT stock up deal on Meow Mix Seafood Favorites Wet Cat Food!. Amazon has this Meow Mix Seafood Favorites Wet Cat Food, Variety Pack, 12 count for just $5.62 shipped when you save an extra $1.50 off at checkout and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. This is...
moneysavingmom.com
Shark Stratos Corded Stick Vacuum for just $239.99 shipped! (Reg. $300)
Wow! This is a GREAT deal on the popular Shark Stratos Vacuum!. HSN has the Shark Stratos Corded Stick Vacuum on sale for just $249.99 shipped right now. Plus, new HSN customers can use code HSN2023 at checkout to score $10 off your first purchase — making this just $239.99 shipped!
moneysavingmom.com
Rustic Set Of 4 Stackable Seagrass Storage Baskets only $40.50 shipped!
Amazon has these Rustic Set Of 4 Multipurpose Stackable Seagrass Storage Baskets for just $40.50 shipped when you save an extra 10% off at checkout! Just use the promo code 10VN9ZFX if the discount doesn’t automatically come off. These baskets have great reviews and are perfect for organizing many...
moneysavingmom.com
A Peek Into Last Week (+ an update on my habit tracker & goals!)
I’m in the middle of a lot of media (podcast, TV, radio interviews) for my new book that comes out in March. So Jesse has been finding fun things to do with the three little ones on my recording mornings. This past week, he took them all to a...
moneysavingmom.com
Avengers Fruit Flavored Snacks, 22 count only $3.30 shipped!
Amazon has this Avengers Fruit Flavored Snacks, Treat Pouches, Value Pack, 22 count for just $3.30 shipped when you clip the 35% e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your Amazon account and cancel your subscription if you don’t want recurring...
TODAY.com
This dryer vent cleaner helped me realize just how clogged my machine can get
If you own a dryer, you're more than likely aware that lint buildup can become dangerous. While most of us have (hopefully) developed a habit of cleaning the lint trap by hand before every load, there's no telling what could be hiding in the deeper crevices of your machine. That is, until you clean it with the Sealegend Dryer Vent Vacuum Attachment. I did and ... let's just say that gross mystery was quickly solved.
moneysavingmom.com
Dinosaur Toy Pull Back Cars, 6 Pack only $7.99!
These dino cars would make great Valentine’s day or Easter basket gifts!. Amazon has these Dinosaur Toy Pull Back Cars, 6 Pack Dino Toys for just $7.99 right now!. These have great reviews and would make a fun gift for any dino lover. Sign up for a free trial...
couponingwithrachel.com
Big Game Graphic Tees Youth & Adult $19.99 Shipped
Are you ready for the BIG game? Jane is offering up Big Game Graphic Tees in Youth & Adult sizes for $19.99 shipped in 18 color options. 100% cotton (heathers: 52% cotton 48% polyester) Body width for size medium is 20″. Fits true to size.
