David Silag
3d ago
Newsmax wanted more money, DirecTV said no. nothing wrong with that. I don't want to pay extra money for something I don't want come there are so many channels I'd love to get rid of. it has nothing to do with censorship.
Reply(2)
8
Pamela Hunter
3d ago
ah So What. Newsmax does live feed on YouTube. Yes, Greta is back!. Many of the contributers from Fox are on Newsmax. Yes there are ads, no such thing as a free lunch
Reply(3)
4
Marie Bolton
3d ago
direct TV sold out to AT&T and hadn't been same since. time to find another company for me
Reply(4)
16
