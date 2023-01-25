Read full article on original website
How to Grow and Care for Buddha Belly Bamboo
Buddha belly bamboo is a large ornamental bamboo plant popular for its unique bulbous canes or "shoots." The species (Bambusa ventricosa) is usually grown indoors in containers, which heightens the swelling belly effect, making it extremely popular as a bonsai specimen. Outdoors where the plant is likely to get more water, the canes swell less and grow upwards, occasionally to heights of 40 to 50 feet. When grown in containers, you do not need to worry about this explosive height; Buddha belly bamboo only grows to about 5 feet under those conditions.
What Animal is Digging Holes in My Yard?
For all the time and energy we spend making sure our yards look nice, it sure is frustrating to realize some pesky animal dug a bunch of holes in the grass. How do you know what type of animal is digging holes in your yard, and how do you stop them from coming back? This guide will help you troubleshoot what pests might be causing trouble for your lawn and what you can do to deter them.
