Most Pop Flavors Under One Roof, Can be Found Right Here in Minnesota
Growing up having a soda, or a pop as we call it here in Minnesota, was a treat. Especially when my brothers and I would go to my Grandma Helen's place. We'd always have a movie night that included homemade popcorn (with real butter) and a pop that we made on her very own make-at-home soda machine. We had a choice of strawberry, grape or orange and we'd drink it out of the glass pop bottles she had.
Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million
Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Farewell to the Final Video Rental Store in Minnesota
If you want to show your kids what it is like to rent a video, like we did in the 80's and 90's, you'll have to hurry. The last movie rental store in Minnesota announced that they are closing. Last Movie Rental Store in Minnesota, Video Universe, Is Closing. My...
mprnews.org
'40 Below' documentary follows the frozen competitors in 'the world's toughest race'
The Great Northern Festival in Minneapolis will present a sneak peek of a new documentary titled "40 Below: The World's Toughest Race." It features competitors from around the world in Minnesota's own infamously chilly ultramarathon, the Arrowhead 135. If there is such a thing as an ordinary ultramarathon — this...
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
X-Golf to open 'flagship' location in south Twin Cities
X-Golf's fifth Minnesota location is set to open at 7541 148th St. W. in Apple Valley this year. Courtesy of X-Golf. Indoor golf opportunities in the Twin Cities are expanding with X-Golf planning to open its flagship location in Apple Valley this year. The entertainment and dining venue planned for...
Rochester Area Utility Customers Told To Brace for Rate Hike
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- Members of a Rochester-area utility cooperative are being told to brace for higher bills. Rising fuel costs and inflation are being blamed for the rate hike and increased costs for customers to power and heat their southeast Minnesota homes. Dairyland Power, which sells electricity to 24 cooperatives and 15 municipal utility providers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois is budgeted to increase their rates by 7% this year.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Wild Turkey Harassing Minnesota Community
This probably isn't a headline you thought you'd read today but a wild turkey is making headlines this week for reigning terror on Minnesotans. The turkey is so aggressive that even national news outlets are reporting on it!. The turkey does not have a name and has been wreaking havoc...
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
Bundle Up! Big Chill on the Way for Southern Minnesota
We've gotten off pretty easy this winter in Minnesota when it comes to cold temperatures. Sure, we've had plenty of snow -- but not much (if any) bitter cold. Well, that's about to change. In addition to a few quick shots of snow this week, we're about to take a...
Frank Vascellaro back at WCCO anchor desk after undergoing shoulder surgery
MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is back at the anchor desk after taking a few weeks off to recover following a bad fall and shoulder surgery.WCCO's evening anchor slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car."I slipped on a pair of Birkenstocks," Vascellaro said. "Fabulous in the summer, not so great in the winter. I slipped and fell right here on the driveway, drove my shoulder into the ground and now I am paying the price."An MRI revealed three tears in his rotator cuff, the joint that keeps the upper-arm bone in the shoulder socket....
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
Right to Life targets lawmakers — literally — with gonzo journalist tactics
A Minnesota anti-abortion group posted a video of pro-abortion rights lawmakers with a bullseye on the screen — as if putting them in a rifle’s crosshairs — before confronting them at the state Capitol. The post Right to Life targets lawmakers — literally — with gonzo journalist tactics appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
heightsherald.org
Viral dessert eatery fails to live up to hype
This story was originally published in the Heights Herald print edition. Is the Crumbl cookie really worth the hype? Crumbl was founded in Logan, Utah in 2017 by two cousins—Jason McGowan and Sewyer Hemley. They began with milk chocolate chip cookies and have grown in popularity since then. Their unique swirl of buttercream frosting and their signature Confetti Cookie treat have also helped them rise in popularity since. The Confetti Cookie is a white chocolate chip cookie dipped in vanilla and rainbow sprinkles, giving it a sweet and colorful twist that became popular on TikTok with millions of likes and views. They’ve gotten so recognized on TikTok that they now have 6.3 million followers. After their sudden viral fame, they went on to open 609 sites around the United States.
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
