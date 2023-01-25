ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Most Pop Flavors Under One Roof, Can be Found Right Here in Minnesota

Growing up having a soda, or a pop as we call it here in Minnesota, was a treat. Especially when my brothers and I would go to my Grandma Helen's place. We'd always have a movie night that included homemade popcorn (with real butter) and a pop that we made on her very own make-at-home soda machine. We had a choice of strawberry, grape or orange and we'd drink it out of the glass pop bottles she had.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million

Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?

Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
BUFFALO, MN
KDHL AM 920

BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces

SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
ROCHESTER, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Area Utility Customers Told To Brace for Rate Hike

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- Members of a Rochester-area utility cooperative are being told to brace for higher bills. Rising fuel costs and inflation are being blamed for the rate hike and increased costs for customers to power and heat their southeast Minnesota homes. Dairyland Power, which sells electricity to 24 cooperatives and 15 municipal utility providers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois is budgeted to increase their rates by 7% this year.
ROCHESTER, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Wild Turkey Harassing Minnesota Community

This probably isn't a headline you thought you'd read today but a wild turkey is making headlines this week for reigning terror on Minnesotans. The turkey is so aggressive that even national news outlets are reporting on it!. The turkey does not have a name and has been wreaking havoc...
COON RAPIDS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Frank Vascellaro back at WCCO anchor desk after undergoing shoulder surgery

MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is back at the anchor desk after taking a few weeks off to recover following a bad fall and shoulder surgery.WCCO's evening anchor slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car."I slipped on a pair of Birkenstocks," Vascellaro said. "Fabulous in the summer, not so great in the winter. I slipped and fell right here on the driveway, drove my shoulder into the ground and now I am paying the price."An MRI revealed three tears in his rotator cuff, the joint that keeps the upper-arm bone in the shoulder socket....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash

Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
heightsherald.org

Viral dessert eatery fails to live up to hype

This story was originally published in the Heights Herald print edition. Is the Crumbl cookie really worth the hype? Crumbl was founded in Logan, Utah in 2017 by two cousins—Jason McGowan and Sewyer Hemley. They began with milk chocolate chip cookies and have grown in popularity since then. Their unique swirl of buttercream frosting and their signature Confetti Cookie treat have also helped them rise in popularity since. The Confetti Cookie is a white chocolate chip cookie dipped in vanilla and rainbow sprinkles, giving it a sweet and colorful twist that became popular on TikTok with millions of likes and views. They’ve gotten so recognized on TikTok that they now have 6.3 million followers. After their sudden viral fame, they went on to open 609 sites around the United States.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
Rochester, MN
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

