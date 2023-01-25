ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Ohio Architect & Fiancé Found Dead Near Bullet-Ridden Van After Going MIA In Mexico On Christmas Day

By Haley Gunn
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
mega

The bodies of a missing architect from Ohio and his fiancé were found in Mexico, RadarOnline.com has learned.

José Gutiérrez was visiting Mexico with his fiancé, Daniela Pichardo , for the holiday season. They were last seen alive on Christmas Day.

The couple's family members had demanded local authorities find their relatives. Unfortunately, the tragic discovery of their bodies has unfortunately raised more questions than answers for loved ones.

José Gutiérrez/Facebook

Gutiérrez's employer, Champlin Architecture, confirmed the man's death in a Facebook post on January 24.

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, José Gutierrez, who died tragically while visiting his fiancé, Daniela Pichardo, in Mexico during the holidays," the architecture firm posted in honor of their late employee.

"We will all miss him more than words can express," the employer added.

The solemn message came after local authorities reported the discovery of an abandoned van that was riddled with bullet holes, in the Zacatecas state region of the country.

Inside the van, local police made a gruesome discovery.

Four deceased individuals were discovered nearby the bullet-ridden vehicle they were driving in, according to news station Fox 19 .

Pichardo and her sister, Viviana Pichardo , 26, as well as their cousin, Irma Vargas , 27, were identified as the three deceased women in the vehicle.

The fourth individual, a male, was believed to be Gutiérrez. DNA collected from the fourth person was sent for testing to confirm the remains.

In addition to bullet holes, the van's tires had blown out. Local authorities concluded that the couple and family members were traveling together across the state when their holiday plans took a sinister turn.

mega

After not hearing from either Gutiérrez or his fiancé since December 25, the late couple's loved ones feared that they had been the victims of a kidnapping or worse.

Sadly, the family's deepest fears were confirmed with the vehicle's discovery.

According to witnesses, screams were heard and four individuals were seen being pulled into a van.

Zacatecas City, Zacatecas, Mexico. mega

Following the incident, the U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory warning citizens to avoid the area.

"Violent crime, extortion, and gang activity are widespread in Zacatecas state. US citizens and LPRs [lawful permanent residents] have been victims of kidnapping," said in an advisory message.

Gutiérrez was born in Mexico before he moved to the US, where he obtained his master's degree at Miami University.

RadarOnline

