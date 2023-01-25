Read full article on original website
‘I’m the voice for the families that cannot speak:’ Harlingen woman who survived crash now advocates for truck safety
In the last week, two major crashes in the Rio Grande Valley involving semi-trucks killed a total of five people. For Harlingen resident Debra Cruz, the accidents bring unwanted flashbacks to a crash involving a semi-truck that nearly killed her 14 years ago. "I picture myself, like when I had...
Edinburg police urge caution after 24 vehicles burglarized
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are urging the public to be cautious after 24 vehicles were burglarized. On Friday, police responded to neighborhoods between the 2100 and 2800 blocks of South McColl Road in reference to 24 vehicle burglaries, the Edinburg Police Department stated in a post. “Through the investigation and surveillance, a male […]
Man bought puppy at flea market then left it in a hot car, McAllen police say
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested on an animal cruelty charge after an officer rescued a puppy from a hot car, according to the McAllen Police Department. Miguel Angel Moya was arrested Jan. 18 on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to a […]
Road closures scheduled for reconstruction of Cage Boulevard bridge
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Reconstruction on the Cage Blvd. bridge is prompting road closures next week. Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, the existing eastbound to westbound turnaround lane at Cage Blvd and I-2, in Pharr, will be closed. The closures will allow crews to work on the construction of the Cage Blvd Bridge.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
According to a prepared statement by the Cameron County Sherrif’s Office, on January 18, 2023, a Cameron County Sheriff Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape, at the intersection of Frontage and Williams Rd. in San Benito. Upon making contact with the driver, she was identified as...
McAllen PD searches for suspect in catalytic converter theft
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter. The driver or owner of the vehicle allegedly involved in the theft of a catalytic converter was captured on a surveillance camera, according to police. The photos depict […]
Trio tries to steal Gel Blaster Starfire Gun from Walmart
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested Monday for attempting to steal a Gel Blaster Starfire Gun at Walmart. A 22-year-old man, a 17-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested at the Walmart located at 2501 Ruben M Torres for the offense of theft. According to Brownsville police, the trio selected a Gel Blaster […]
492 BBQ wins Top Performer sticker a decade later
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” 492 BBQ located on 4126 North FM 492 in Mission is earning a 2023 Top Performer sticker. Their Nov. 28 Hidalgo County Health Inspection report had a perfect score. Owner Lupe Garza […]
Teen killed in Santa Rosa shooting; Neighbor says it sounded like fireworks
SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Santa Rosa Police Department says a 16-year-old was killed Thursday night in a shooting in Santa Rosa. The identity of the boy, who officials say was shot multiple times, has not been released to the public. The Texas Rangers and Cameron County District Attorney’s Office are helping in the […]
Canales Seeking Lower Penalties For Possession Of Pot Concentrates
A South Texas lawmaker wants the state to reduce the punishment for possession of marijuana concentrates that go into edibles like brownies and gummies. Democratic state Representative Terry Canales has introduced a bill in the state legislature in hopes of treating concentrate possession the same as possession of a marijuana plant.
Feds: Man’s gas tank hid 180 pounds of cocaine at border checkpoint in Texas
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after he was found to be transporting more than 180 pounds of cocaine hidden in a gas tank, authorities said. Glafiro Valle Jr. was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiring to possess with intent to distribute a […]
3 dead in crash on Monte Cristo Road north of Edcouch; Victims identified
EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Agencies are reporting three people are dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash along Monte Christo Road north of Edcouch. The accident involved a Peterbilt truck tractor-trailer traveling west-southwest on FM 1015, and a white Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by one female driver and three male passengers, traveling east-northeast on FM 1015. Sgt. […]
I-69C underpass work prompts nightly closures
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Construction on the SH495 underpass at I-69C will prompt temporary nightly closures this week. The closure began Monday and will be in effect every day through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. All work is weather permitting. On Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation issued an update for the I-2/I-69C […]
Migrants hide under houses during pursuit in Cameron County, DPS says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol apprehended several groups of migrants found hiding underneath houses and in the brush. A video from Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s, posted on Twitter showed a brush and human smuggling pursuit early Wednesday morning in Cameron County. The video shows agents following shoe prints […]
Meat market owner pushes Food 4 Thought camera crew
Texas city ends decades-long relationship with ambulance company
Med-Care EMS asked McAllen leaders to choose one of four subsidy options because of cost increases Berenice Garcia. McALLEN, Texas — McAllen is severing ties with Med-Care EMS after the ambulance company requested hundreds of thousands to millions annually to continue its service throughout the city. During a meeting...
City of Mission makes Bryan Road-Interstate 2 Connector is its No. 1 legislative priority
MISSION, Texas – The City of Mission has settled on its top legislative agenda item for the 88th Legislature – securing funding for the $145 million Bryan Road-Interstate 2 Connector. The issue was discussed at Wednesday’s Mission Economic Development Corporation board meeting. Mission Mayor Nori Gonzalez Garza and...
Man sentenced after murdering 19-year-old woman at drive-thru in Mission
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr man was sentenced Wednesday after a deadly 2021 shooting at a drive-thru in Mission. Juan Jose Treviño, was ordered to serve 35 years in state jail on a charge of murder, according to Hidalgo County records. On Friday, Oct. 29, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to […]
Edinburg PD responds to school threat by Vanguard student
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating an alleged threat by a student that was typed into a school owned laptop Thursday afternoon. This is the second threat made at a school campus in Edinburg this week. At about 2:59 p.m., Edinburg Police Department officers responded to a call for service at Vanguard Academy […]
Woman punched CBP officer at Brownsville-Matamoros Bridge, feds say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly punching a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in the face, documents show. Nidia Dinorah Morales Gonzalez was arrested Thursday on charges of assaulting, resisting impeding or intimidating U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Morales-Gonzalez […]
