ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Edinburg police urge caution after 24 vehicles burglarized

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are urging the public to be cautious after 24 vehicles were burglarized. On Friday, police responded to neighborhoods between the 2100 and 2800 blocks of South McColl Road in reference to 24 vehicle burglaries, the Edinburg Police Department stated in a post. “Through the investigation and surveillance, a male […]
EDINBURG, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest

According to a prepared statement by the Cameron County Sherrif’s Office, on January 18, 2023, a Cameron County Sheriff Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape, at the intersection of Frontage and Williams Rd. in San Benito. Upon making contact with the driver, she was identified as...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD searches for suspect in catalytic converter theft

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter. The driver or owner of the vehicle allegedly involved in the theft of a catalytic converter was captured on a surveillance camera, according to police. The photos depict […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Trio tries to steal Gel Blaster Starfire Gun from Walmart

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested Monday for attempting to steal a Gel Blaster Starfire Gun at Walmart. A 22-year-old man, a 17-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested at the Walmart located at 2501 Ruben M Torres for the offense of theft. According to Brownsville police, the trio selected a Gel Blaster […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

492 BBQ wins Top Performer sticker a decade later

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” 492 BBQ located on 4126 North FM 492 in Mission is earning a 2023 Top Performer sticker. Their Nov. 28 Hidalgo County Health Inspection report had a perfect score. Owner Lupe Garza […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Canales Seeking Lower Penalties For Possession Of Pot Concentrates

A South Texas lawmaker wants the state to reduce the punishment for possession of marijuana concentrates that go into edibles like brownies and gummies. Democratic state Representative Terry Canales has introduced a bill in the state legislature in hopes of treating concentrate possession the same as possession of a marijuana plant.
ValleyCentral

3 dead in crash on Monte Cristo Road north of Edcouch; Victims identified

EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Agencies are reporting three people are dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash along Monte Christo Road north of Edcouch. The accident involved a Peterbilt truck tractor-trailer traveling west-southwest on FM 1015, and a white Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by one female driver and three male passengers, traveling east-northeast on FM 1015. Sgt. […]
EDCOUCH, TX
ValleyCentral

I-69C underpass work prompts nightly closures

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Construction on the SH495 underpass at I-69C will prompt temporary nightly closures this week. The closure began Monday and will be in effect every day through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. All work is weather permitting. On Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation issued an update for the I-2/I-69C […]
PHARR, TX
KLST/KSAN

Migrants hide under houses during pursuit in Cameron County, DPS says

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol apprehended several groups of migrants found hiding underneath houses and in the brush. A video from Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s, posted on Twitter showed a brush and human smuggling pursuit early Wednesday morning in Cameron County. The video shows agents following shoe prints […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Meat market owner pushes Food 4 Thought camera crew

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” 492 BBQ located on 4126 North FM 492 in Mission is earning a 2023 Top Performer sticker. Their Nov. 28 Hidalgo County Health Inspection report had a perfect score. Owner Lupe Garza […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ems1.com

Texas city ends decades-long relationship with ambulance company

Med-Care EMS asked McAllen leaders to choose one of four subsidy options because of cost increases Berenice Garcia. McALLEN, Texas — McAllen is severing ties with Med-Care EMS after the ambulance company requested hundreds of thousands to millions annually to continue its service throughout the city. During a meeting...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD responds to school threat by Vanguard student

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating an alleged threat by a student that was typed into a school owned laptop Thursday afternoon. This is the second threat made at a school campus in Edinburg this week. At about 2:59 p.m., Edinburg Police Department officers responded to a call for service at Vanguard Academy […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman punched CBP officer at Brownsville-Matamoros Bridge, feds say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly punching a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in the face, documents show. Nidia Dinorah Morales Gonzalez was arrested Thursday on charges of assaulting, resisting impeding or intimidating U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Morales-Gonzalez […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy