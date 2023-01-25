Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Pas Normal Studios and Salomon Launch Cycling Capsule for SS23
Following a collaboration with 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi, Salomon now taps Danish cycling brand Pas Normal Studios for a collaboration that explores the intersection of city and nature. Drop 1 of the series includes a hydration bag recontextualized for cycling from Salomon’s Active Skin 8 and a special take...
Pinkbike.com
Review: Leatt 7.0 HydraDri Waterproof Flat Pedal Shoes
I tend to find myself on flat pedals during the sloppiest, muddiest days of the year, times when trying to clip into a mud caked pedal just isn't worth the hassle. For that reason, it's always surprised me how few options there were for waterproof, or even highly water resistant, flat pedal shoes. Thankfully that's started to change, and now Leatt has joined in with their new 7.0 HydraDri shoes.
hypebeast.com
Alltimers and Vans Skateboarding Introduce the Zahba
Introducing the Zahba, Vans Skateboarding’s newest performance-oriented silhouette. Prepared in an easy-to-wear presentation by Alltimers, it starts things off strong with a collaborative finish for skaters around the world to enjoy. Having previously connected in the past, Vans was eager to team up and celebrate the Zahba’s debut with NYC-based skate brand Alltimers.
insideevs.com
Electra Presents The Hip And Stylish 7D EQ Step-Over E-Bike
Trek's electric bike spinoff brand Electra certainly knows a thing or two about providing budget-friendly e-bikes that are loaded chock full of features. Indeed, in the world of bikes—electric or otherwise—knowing that something is made by a company as reputable as Trek is certainly something to be desired.
Introducing the Daymak Combat eBike: An All Weather Off-Road Machine
Suppose you’re an avid motorcyclist or snowmobiler who loves nothing more than spending your weekends exploring nature. In that case, you will want to hear about the latest and greatest creation from the Canadian company Daymak. The Combat eBike is an electric motorcycle that can be converted into a snowmobile in less than an hour with the included conversion kit. That’s right, no more choosing between your two favorite modes of transportation — now you can have the best of both worlds!
Pinkbike.com
College Student Builds 2.5 kg Removable E-Bike Motor For $300
We get a lot of press releases for e-bike conversion kits in our inbox. Most are hub-drive motors, which aren't ideal for mountain biking. Recently we got an email from an Italian college student called Davide Zanetti who has made a DIY mid-drive motor that can be fitted to a regular MTB, and he says it only cost around $300. The advantage of a mid-drive motor is that it utilizes the bike's gearing, so it can provide more torque to the rear wheel when climbing in the lowest gears. It also improves the sprung-to-unsprung mass distribution for better suspension performance.
Bikerumor
New Bell Falcon XR & XRV Helmets Have Landed
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Out of Scotts Valley, California last week, Bell Helmets announced the release of the new Falcons. Broken down into two different models, the Falcon XR MIPS comes without a visor, and Falcon XRV MIPS with a visor. These are two helmets that Bell says are versatile and offer Mips technology, deeper coverage, ample ventilation, and even a 30-lumen Blackburn Grid COB rear light.
tinyhousetalk.com
Backpacker & Artist Settles Down in a Bus Conversion
Samuel hiked both the Pacific Crest Trail and the Continental Divide Trail, and felt like after all that exploration, there was no way he could go back to stationary life in an apartment. So he got a 1977 Ford B500 short bus and converted it into a home on wheels.
yankodesign.com
SpaceCamperBike makes working and holidaying on two wheels a holistic experience
Biking enthusiasts would know that there are campers you can tow behind your bike. These offer a much cheaper and more environmentally-friendly way to spend a night outside in a picturesque location as compared with electric travel trailers. Now to present you with a holistic experience, without the towing hassles,...
bikepacking.com
Bikepacking Georgia | Cycling The Great Caucasus (Video)
“Bikepacking Georgia” is an entrancing 40-minute video from Henry and Mona Merk that delights viewers with an in-depth look at their ride of our Caucasus Crossing route in the Republic of Georgia. Filmed with a gentle approach that lets the sights and sounds of the dynamic route shine through, this one is well worth a watch…
Run, Don’t Walk! Hunter Chelsea Boots Are 50% Off Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews. If your wardrobe is in need of a major upgrade, now’s the time to do it. The fashion-savvy folks already know that Chelsea boots are all the rage right now. And today, you can get them for an incredible 50% off — that’s right, the Hunter Original Chelsea boots can be yours for a fraction of their regular price.
yankodesign.com
A compact outdoorsy hatchback designed those who love their food and adventures
Off-road campers and RVs give adventure seekers a way to explore the grand outdoors without compromising on the cozy comforts of their homes. The options with current-generation campers are impressive if you have the money to spend. The more stuff that’s in there in your home on wheels, the greater...
Unearthing the Myotragus Dorothea Enduro and DH Bikes
The Dorothea Myotragus Enduro and DH Bikes utilize Roger Pisa's OLS Suspension Platform; a Virtual High-Pivot Twin-Link design that delivers an almost straight-line 100% rearward axle path. The DH Bike's rear-center length grows by a whopping 57mm!
tinyhousetalk.com
Couple’s Adventurous Life in a Truck Camper
Eric and Marissa always wanted to travel, but their non-remote jobs were holding them back. Once the couple figured out ways to manage a couple of Airbnbs and a rental van, they found the freedom to enjoy life on the road!. Their camper sits on top of a flatbed truck...
dcnewsnow.com
Best workout gloves
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It isn’t any secret that everyone can benefit from working out regularly. It helps to build muscle, improve cardiovascular health, increase bone density and keep weight under control. And no matter whether you have hopes of being a competition powerlifter one day or hitting the gym a couple of times a week, you’ll need a pair of workout gloves to protect your hands and enhance your grip.
getawaycouple.com
Truck Bed Accessories That Make RV Life Easier
When the camping season arrives every year, RVers hit the stores and online shops to find the best accessories to decorate their campsites and other camping accessories to make the lifestyle easier and more enjoyable. From whimsical dish towels to outdoor flags to awning lanterns, accessories can make or break...
housebeautiful.com
This tiny one-bedroom cottage for sale is surprisingly spacious inside
A tiny one-bedroom cottage in the picturesque village of Norton St. Philip, Bath, could be yours for £450,000. Nestled down a sleepy country lane, this detached stone cottage would be perfect for someone seeking a slower pace of life. Just a short drive from bustling Bath, it offers the best of both worlds.
