Resources for New Jersey: Highlights Increased Dedication to Environmental Stewardship and Participation in the Community

THE NEW YORK TIMES (PIX11) — The New Jersey Lottery said on Wednesday that 61 prizes of $1 million or more were sold in the state last year. New Jersey did not have a single jackpot winner in either the Powerball or Mega Millions games, but the state did sell 25 second-tier tickets worth a total of $1,000,000. The lottery claims that seven of the winners also received multiplier enhancements that increased their payouts.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO