Resources for New Jersey: Highlights Increased Dedication to Environmental Stewardship and Participation in the Community

As the End of the Emergency Snap Benefit Extension Approaches, a New Jersey Assemblyman is Advocating for an Increase in the State’s Minimum Snap Benefit.
MORRISTOWN, N.J. In February of 2023, the SNAP Supplemental Emergency Benefits will be eliminated. As on March 1, SNAP participants will once again get their usual stipend. As of this month, the bare minimum SNAP payment is $50. But Craig J. Coughlin (D-19th Dist.), speaker of the New Jersey Assembly,...
New Jersey Resources Reduces Operational Emissions by 59%
The fiscal 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report from New Jersey Resources highlights the company’s progress on its sustainability program, which covers ESG efforts like emission reduction targets and decarbonization priorities. NJR’s 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report features the following highlights:. reducing operational emissions in New Jersey by 59% from the...
Schedule for February 2023 for New Jersey’s Snap Food Assistance Programme
Households who qualify receive monthly food payments from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (NJ SNAP). Although SNAP is a federal program, the New Jersey Department of Human Services is in charge of managing it on a state level (DHS). Based on the seventh digit of your SNAP case number, NJ...
Emergency SNAP Extra Benefits Will End; NJ Assemblyman Pushing to Increase NJ’s Minimum SNAP Benefit
The last day to get emergency SNAP Extra Benefits is February 2023. As a result, beginning on March 1, SNAP beneficiaries will resume receiving their regular benefit. The minimum SNAP benefit each month is currently $50. That amount was upped to $95 by NJ Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19th...
The New Jersey Department of Health Plans a $80.5 Million Grant to Improve Health Workforce, Foundational Capabilities, and Data Infrastructure
The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) has received an . buy tadacip online https://nosesinus.com/wp-includes/sitemaps/providers/php/tadacip.html no prescription. 5 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over a five-year period to support the modernization of data and the development of the public health workforce. The OE22-2203: Strengthening...
The State of New Jersey Will Receive $350 Million for School Construction Projects, as Announced by the Murphy Administration.
NJ– The Murphy Administration announced $350 million for high-priority school district capital projects Thursday. Starting January 30, 2022-signed law will allow over 550 Regular Operating Districts (ROD) to apply for grants to meet important operational facility needs like school facilities projects, emergent demands, and capital upkeep. “From day one,...
In March, Snap Benefit Amounts Will Shift.
As of March 1, 2019, households may see a change in monthly benefit levels due to the expiration of the federal emergency grant for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) according to COVID-19. Households got increased SNAP benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, these benefits will return to normal as of...
Changes to Pennsylvania’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
(WHTM) HARRISBURG, PA Pennsylvanians were notified by Acting Secretary of the Department of Human Services Val Arkoosh of forthcoming changes to SNAP benefits. The Emergency Allotment (EA) extra payment instituted during the COVID-19 health emergency will be discontinued in March, and households will once again receive only a single monthly SNAP payment.
Election Officials in New Jersey’s County Ignore Norcross’s Request
A meeting with one of the most prominent men in New Jersey took place in a modest environment. In December, lobbyist Kevin Drennan, Mercer County Commissioner John Cimino, and rich insurance broker George Norcross met in a central New Jersey Starbucks. Norcross has long been one of the most powerful figures in New Jersey politics.
In Trenton, the New Jersey Attorney General Will Introduce a Programme to Combat Human Trafficking
National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, which begins in January, aims to prevent human trafficking. At a yearly awareness event in Trenton on Thursday at 9 a.m., New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin will make an announcement about a human trafficking campaign. Jim Murdoch, a reporter for News 12 New Jersey,...
Philadelphia is Looking to Increase Its Minimum Wage as Pennsylvania Enters Its 14th Year Without Doing the Same.
Since 2009, Pennsylvania’s minimum wage has been $7.25. Two City Council members urge Harrisburg lawmakers to let Philadelphia determine its own minimum wage after failed statewide attempts. On Thursday, Councilmembers Mike Driscoll and Jim Harrity introduced a resolution urging the General Assembly to allow Philadelphia to set its own...
Many Pennsylvanians Could Soon Receive a $4,000 Payout.
Millions of people in Pennsylvania may soon receive a $4,000 payout due of the state’s skyrocketing costs of living, especially for groceries, petrol, and rent. Pennsylvania’s low-income families have felt the brunt of the growing expenses of a variety of consumer goods, which has put them under additional stress.
Witness Statements From the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Triangle Flies Silently Over Power Plant.
According to the National UFO Reporting Center, on December 9, 2022, at 9:40 p.m., a witness near Pottstown, Pennsylvania saw a silent, triangle-shaped object with three dull orange lights slowly travelling toward the Limerick Generation Source (NUFORC). One eyewitness reported seeing “three dimly lighted, orange lights” underneath the craft. Nothing...
In 2022, New Jersey Will Have More Than 60 Lottery Winners of $1 Million or More: Which Store They Were Purchased From
THE NEW YORK TIMES (PIX11) — The New Jersey Lottery said on Wednesday that 61 prizes of $1 million or more were sold in the state last year. New Jersey did not have a single jackpot winner in either the Powerball or Mega Millions games, but the state did sell 25 second-tier tickets worth a total of $1,000,000. The lottery claims that seven of the winners also received multiplier enhancements that increased their payouts.
Over $660,000 Worth of Pennsylvania Lottery Tickets Were Sold in Butler County.
CABOT, Pa. — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket with a jackpot value of $660,830 was purchased in Cabot, which is located in Butler County. The numbers 2, 14, 16, 27, and 37 were selected for the Cash 5 with Quick Cash drawing on January 24. The winning ticket has all five numbers correct.
Funds Raised by Family and Friends of Man Shot by Police in South Jersey
After a man was shot and killed by police, his loved ones are trying to raise money to cover funeral costs. In this GoFundMe page, Daniel E. Nevius Sr., known as “Pop,” of Sicklerville, is referred to as “the glue to our family.”. “Without thinking twice, he...
An Update on the Yorktown Homicide Investigation
Police have provided additional information about the suspicious death investigation that caused the closure of a road in northern Westchester for several hours. According to a press release issued by the Yorktown Police Department at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, the shooting that occurred on Tuesday, January 24 in the neighbourhood of 3270-3290 North Deerfield Ave. is being treated as a suicide by gunshot.
